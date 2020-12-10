Weekender, Dec. 10: Parquet Courts, Nutcracker 2020, a holiday laser light show and more to do this weekend

|
The Weekender
The arts editor’s round-up of all this weekend’s best virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues is here! With online holiday shopping from local artisans, a drive-in holiday light show and the virtual Nutcracker, your weekend at home is about to get FESTIVE. Read our review of Riverside’s “A Christmas Carol” here
Online
A Christmas Carol
Nov 27 – Dec 13 – Begins streaming Fri. 11/27 at 7:30pm. Stream anytime before Sun. 12/13 at 11:59pm.
Riverside’s virtual stories series continues with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Paul Morella. Featuring John William Watkins and Tara McGovern on fiddle. Ron Clark directs.
More info >>
Online
Virtual Holiday Thieves Market
Dec 5 – Dec 31 – 10:00am (CST)
Continue the 50+ year tradition virtually: Shop multiple artists through a single platform and still pick up those unique holiday gifts!
More info >>
Online
Immigrant Foodways: Sarmale
Dec 10 – 6:00pm (CST)
Sarmale, stuffed grape leaves or sour cabbage leaves, is a staple food from Romania, traditionally served during Christmas, Easter, weddings and other special occasions.
More info >>
Online
2nd Thursday Series: Schumann’s ‘Dichterliebe’ featuring tenor Chris Carr
Dec 10 – 7:00pm (CST)
A newly-released performance of Robert Schumann’s DICHTERLIEBE by Iowa native Chris Carr, tenor, and CR Opera Theatre founder Daniel Kleinknecht, piano.
More info >>
Online
Jeff Porter in conversation with Ann Hood
Dec 10 – 7:00pm (CST)
A special book launch event for “Planet Claire: Suite for Cello and Sad-Eyed Lovers” with its author Jeff Porter, featuring a reading and conversation with novelist Ann Hood.
More info >>
Online
Parquet Courts: ‘On Time’
Dec 10 – 9:00pm (CST)
Englert Theatre presents Parquet Courts for “On Time,” a concert live stream in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their first show.
More info >>
Coralville United Methodist Church
Free Community Meal – To Go!
Dec 11 – 5:30pm
All are welcome for this drive-thru adaptation of the Coralville Community Food Pantry’s beloved FREE community meal.
More info >>
Hawkeye Downs Speedway
Holiday Laser Light Show
Dec 11 – 5:30pm
See holiday lights in a whole new way with this drive-in laser light show on the grounds of Hawkeye Downs! Each show is 30 mins long. Admission is $25/car.
More info >>
Online
At Home for the Holidays
Dec 11 – 7:30pm
Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.
More info >>
Online
The Nutcracker 2020
Dec 11 – 7:30pm
Nolte Academy has once again partnered with Englert Theatre, this year to offer a reimagined version of the annual Nutcracker performance for virtual enjoyment!
More info >>
Online
UI Dance presents End of Semester Event
Dec 11 – 8:00pm (CST)
The University of Iowa Department of Dance will close its fall 2020 semester with a series of works by graduate and undergraduate students from the department.
More info >>
Online
Book Reading – Barbara Feller
Dec 12 – 10:00am
The History Center presents “The Creation of an Artist: Grant Wood’s Boyhood Story.”
More info >>
Online
The Nutcracker 2020
Dec 12 – 2:00pm
Nolte Academy has once again partnered with Englert Theatre, this year to offer a reimagined version of the annual Nutcracker performance for virtual enjoyment!
More info >>
Online
At Home for the Holidays
Dec 12 – 2:30pm
Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.
More info >>
Hawkeye Downs Speedway
Holiday Laser Light Show
Dec 12 – 5:30pm
See holiday lights in a whole new way with this drive-in laser light show on the grounds of Hawkeye Downs! Each show is 30 mins long. Admission is $25/car.
More info >>
Online
Poetry Benefit for Justice4MigrantWomen
Dec 12 – 7:30pm (CST)
Four poets read to raise money for Justice for Migrant Women. $5 suggested donation.
More info >>
Online
At Home for the Holidays
Dec 12 – 7:30pm
Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.
More info >>
Online
The Nutcracker 2020
Dec 12 – 7:30pm
Nolte Academy has once again partnered with Englert Theatre, this year to offer a reimagined version of the annual Nutcracker performance for virtual enjoyment!
More info >>
Online
The Eye Opener Virtual Celebration
Dec 13 – 5:00pm
FilmScene is going virtual with their annual Eye Opener event! Free to the public, but with special treat bundles available (pick up on Dec. 11) to make the event even more special.
More info >>
Hawkeye Downs Speedway
Holiday Laser Light Show
Dec 13 – 5:30pm
See holiday lights in a whole new way with this drive-in laser light show on the grounds of Hawkeye Downs! Each show is 30 mins long. Admission is $25/car.
More info >>
