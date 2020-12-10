Advertisement

Weekender, Dec. 10: Parquet Courts, Nutcracker 2020, a holiday laser light show and more to do this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins





The Weekender

The arts editor’s round-up of all this weekend’s best virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues is here! With online holiday shopping from local artisans, a drive-in holiday light show and the virtual Nutcracker, your weekend at home is about to get FESTIVE. Read our review of Riverside’s “A Christmas Carol” here.




Online

A Christmas Carol

Nov 27 – Dec 13 – Begins streaming Fri. 11/27 at 7:30pm. Stream anytime before Sun. 12/13 at 11:59pm.

Riverside’s virtual stories series continues with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Paul Morella. Featuring John William Watkins and Tara McGovern on fiddle. Ron Clark directs.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Holiday Thieves Market

Dec 5 – Dec 31 – 10:00am (CST)

Continue the 50+ year tradition virtually: Shop multiple artists through a single platform and still pick up those unique holiday gifts!


More info >>




Online

Immigrant Foodways: Sarmale

Dec 10 – 6:00pm (CST)

Sarmale, stuffed grape leaves or sour cabbage leaves, is a staple food from Romania, traditionally served during Christmas, Easter, weddings and other special occasions.


More info >>




Online

2nd Thursday Series: Schumann’s ‘Dichterliebe’ featuring tenor Chris Carr

Dec 10 – 7:00pm (CST)

A newly-released performance of Robert Schumann’s DICHTERLIEBE by Iowa native Chris Carr, tenor, and CR Opera Theatre founder Daniel Kleinknecht, piano.


More info >>




Online

Jeff Porter in conversation with Ann Hood

Dec 10 – 7:00pm (CST)

A special book launch event for “Planet Claire: Suite for Cello and Sad-Eyed Lovers” with its author Jeff Porter, featuring a reading and conversation with novelist Ann Hood.


More info >>




Online

Parquet Courts: ‘On Time’

Dec 10 – 9:00pm (CST)

Englert Theatre presents Parquet Courts for “On Time,” a concert live stream in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their first show.


More info >>




Coralville United Methodist Church

Free Community Meal – To Go!

Dec 11 – 5:30pm

All are welcome for this drive-thru adaptation of the Coralville Community Food Pantry’s beloved FREE community meal.


More info >>




Hawkeye Downs Speedway

Holiday Laser Light Show

Dec 11 – 5:30pm

See holiday lights in a whole new way with this drive-in laser light show on the grounds of Hawkeye Downs! Each show is 30 mins long. Admission is $25/car.


More info >>




Online

At Home for the Holidays

Dec 11 – 7:30pm

Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.


More info >>




Online

The Nutcracker 2020

Dec 11 – 7:30pm

Nolte Academy has once again partnered with Englert Theatre, this year to offer a reimagined version of the annual Nutcracker performance for virtual enjoyment!


More info >>




Online

UI Dance presents End of Semester Event

Dec 11 – 8:00pm (CST)

The University of Iowa Department of Dance will close its fall 2020 semester with a series of works by graduate and undergraduate students from the department.


More info >>




Online

Book Reading – Barbara Feller

Dec 12 – 10:00am

The History Center presents “The Creation of an Artist: Grant Wood’s Boyhood Story.”


More info >>




Online

The Nutcracker 2020

Dec 12 – 2:00pm

Nolte Academy has once again partnered with Englert Theatre, this year to offer a reimagined version of the annual Nutcracker performance for virtual enjoyment!


More info >>




Online

At Home for the Holidays

Dec 12 – 2:30pm

Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.


More info >>




Hawkeye Downs Speedway

Holiday Laser Light Show

Dec 12 – 5:30pm

See holiday lights in a whole new way with this drive-in laser light show on the grounds of Hawkeye Downs! Each show is 30 mins long. Admission is $25/car.


More info >>




Online

Poetry Benefit for Justice4MigrantWomen

Dec 12 – 7:30pm (CST)

Four poets read to raise money for Justice for Migrant Women. $5 suggested donation.


More info >>




Online

At Home for the Holidays

Dec 12 – 7:30pm

Meet Dave, TCR’s “official mouse” of the holiday season. Dave is joined by many beloved familiar faces who share their most special and humorous holiday stories and songs.


More info >>




Online

The Nutcracker 2020

Dec 12 – 7:30pm

Nolte Academy has once again partnered with Englert Theatre, this year to offer a reimagined version of the annual Nutcracker performance for virtual enjoyment!


More info >>




Online

The Eye Opener Virtual Celebration

Dec 13 – 5:00pm

FilmScene is going virtual with their annual Eye Opener event! Free to the public, but with special treat bundles available (pick up on Dec. 11) to make the event even more special.


More info >>




Hawkeye Downs Speedway

Holiday Laser Light Show

Dec 13 – 5:30pm

See holiday lights in a whole new way with this drive-in laser light show on the grounds of Hawkeye Downs! Each show is 30 mins long. Admission is $25/car.


More info >>

LITTLE VILLAGE IS ALWAYS FREE.

Making it isn’t.

By the end of 2020, we hope to reach $3,000 in recurring monthly support. At an average donation of $18, we’ll only need 20 more supporters to reach our goal. Will you pitch in a monthly contribution to support free, independent local news?


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

For $15/mo you get FilmScene Member and Englert Friend benefits and help secure our future.

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

GET GEARED UP FOR WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.