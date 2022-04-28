Weekender CRANDIC! Indie Bookstore Day, Taste of Jazz, May Day

It’s gonna be May! But before we get there, April closes out on Saturday with Independent Bookstore Day. Take the opportunity to stop by one of your local favorites while you’re out and about enjoying a fantastic weekend of events.
An Evening with Page & Performance Poets
Apr 28 – 7:00pm
This one-time event will feature eleven of the area’s outstanding published, page, performance, and emerging poets gathered under one roof for a spectacular night of spoken word.
More info >>
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Diplomats of Solid Sound w/the Uniphonics, Liquid Locals
Apr 28 – 7:00pm
Diplomats of Solid Sound will perform live in Iowa City for the first time in nearly 3 years, in celebration of their new Live EP.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
A Decent Home
Apr 28 – 7:00pm
A Decent Home: With director Sara Terry for in-person Q&A with local activists and community organizations.
More info >>
Riverside Theatre
Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812
Apr 28 – 7:30pm
The Iowa premiere of an Obie-Award winning “electropop opera” based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace.
More info >>
University of Iowa – Voxman Music Building
Bohemia on Records with Guest Speaker Filip Šír
Apr 29 – 1:30pm
Filip Šír, coordinator for Digitization of Audio Documents at the National Museum (Prague), will discuss his work to track down and preserve early 20th century Czech sound recordings made in the U.S.
More info >>
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Anne Frank Tree Planting Ceremony
Apr 29 – 5:00pm
Planting of the Anne Frank Sapling on the UI Pentacrest + celebration
More info >>
The Hotel at Kirkwood
KCCK's Taste of Jazz
Apr 29 – 6:00pm
A food, wine, beer, and music fundraising event for KCCK’s Jazz Education Programs
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
The Sound of Music
Apr 29 – 7:30pm
The refreshing, spirited Maria brings light, laughter, and love to the Von Trapp family in this enduring classic.
More info >>
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
An Evening of Chinese Performing Arts
Apr 29 – 7:30pm
Presented by Iowa City Area Chinese Association. A brilliant artistic celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the various forms of Chinese music pieces and dances.
More info >>
Cedar Rapids Public Library-Downtown
Make a Bee House
Apr 30 – 10:00am
Attend a presentation on pollinators by the Monarch Research Project on the Downtown Library’s LivingLearning Roof and make a bee house for your own home.
More info >>
The Collins Story: Steps to the Moon
Apr 30 – 2:00pm
The Collins Story: Steps to the Moon — Documentary Showing at CSPS.
More info >>
College Green
Iowa City Poetry al Fresco
Apr 30 – 5:00pm
Iowa City Poetry, a nonprofit organization fostering community through a love of poetry, will be holding an evening of open-air readings – Iowa City Poetry Alfresco.
More info >>
The James Theater
Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha Burlesque Presents "Pillow Fight!"
Apr 30 – 8:00pm
Join Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha for PILLOW FIGHT at The James Theater in Iowa City, featuring MISS BURLESQUE WORLD 2022 Shimmy LaRoux! Come see the best of the Midwest’s burlesque, drag, belly dance, and more.
More info >>
Wilson's Apple Orchard
May Day Party at Wilson's Orchard & Farm
May 1 – 10:00am
Join us for Our May Day Party!
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Vino Vérité: Sirens
May 1 – 6:30pm
Vino Vérité returns in May with a hard-rocking tale of complicated friendships, sexual awakening, and finding a voice set amidst the tumult of the streets of Beirut.
More info >>
University of Iowa Theatre Building
Iowa New Play Festival 2022
May 2 – May 7 – Please see details below for performance times.
The 2022 Iowa New Play Festival will be presented in the Theatre Building again this year and will include four full productions and daily readings.
More info >>
Watch: Elizabeth Moen, Dan Padley and V.V. Lightbody at the Englert
Apr 26
Former Iowa City-based musician
Elizabeth Moen
returned from Chicago with a sackful of new songs to perform on the Englert Theatre stage Friday, April 22, with openers
V.V. Lightbody
and
Dan Padley
. Postponed two weeks due to COVID-related reasons, Mission Creek Festival passholders enjoyed free admission to the show.
