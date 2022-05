WEEKENDER CRANDIC! Free Comic Book Day, FemmeDecks, Print Day in May

Apr 29

The new documentary A Decent Home tells the story of mobile home park residents, including those in North Liberty’s Golfview, as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. Ahead of its sold-out screening at FilmScene, director Sara Terry sat down with Little Village to discuss A Decent Home, and what she learned during the six-and-a-half years she worked on the film.