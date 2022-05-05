WEEKENDER CRANDIC! Free Comic Book Day, FemmeDecks, Print Day in May

April’s showers seem determined to linger, but they’ve certainly fulfilled their promise of flowers! Enjoy their brightness this weekend as you tiptoe through the wide array of event offerings. Be sure to take advantage of Free Comic Book Day on Saturday at your local shop!
Iowa Literary Legends: T.C Boyle
May 5 – 7:30pm
Hear Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate and PEN/Faulkner Award-winning author T.C. Boyle (74MFA) read from his acclaimed works at the Englert Theatre.
Chauncey Swan Ramp
Bus Bash
May 6 – 2:00pm
Groove on down the road to Iowa City Transit’s Electric Bus Bash, a celebration of the City’s four new electric buses.
Iowa Artisans Gallery
Opening Reception: Intricate Woven Tapestries by Rowen Schussheim-Anderson
May 6 – 4:00pm
Join us at Iowa Artisans Gallery this Friday as we host Davenport, IA artist Rowen Schussheim-Anderson.
The Englert Theatre
Circuit des Yeux w/Hadiza
May 6 – 6:30pm
Feed Me Weird Things presents Circuit des Yeux with special guest Hadiza at the Englert Theatre.
Coralville Center for the Performing Arts
Legally Blonde the Musical
May 6 – 7:30pm
A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical.
CSPS Hall
Maaze & Penny Peach
May 6 – 8:00pm
Maaze & Penny Peach perform at CSPS Hall.
First Annual Tulip Festival At Wilson's Orchard & Farm
May 7 – 10:00am
Come join us for our First Annual Tulip Festival!
The ArtiFactory
Body Parts
May 7 – 10:00am
Life Drawing with Beppie Weiss
Willow Creek Theatre Company
The Daylight Show
May 7 – 1:00pm
SCOPE Productions presents Alyx Rush, Lily Detaeye, and Penny Peach at Willow Creek Theatre Company.
IC Press Co-op at PS1
Print Day In May
May 7 – 1:00pm
a celebration of all things print
Sidekick Coffee and Books
Afternoon w/Rachel Mans McKenny
May 7 – 4:00pm
Afternoon w/Rachel Mans McKenny at Sidekick.
Hancher Auditorium
Las Cafeteras
May 7 – 7:30pm
East LA Las Cafeteras performs at Hancher.
Public Space One
Open Air Media Festival
May 7 – 8:30pm
a free outdoor event featuring projected video, performance, and time-based art
Gabe's
FemmeDecks & iHearIC Presents
May 7 – 9:30pm
■ Wangzoom ■ [Madison, WI]
■ Alternate Project Name ■ [Madison, WI]
■ Angelia
■ Dropbear
■ Maul of America
■ David Hurlin■
■$10 cover■
The Englert Theatre
Nonfiction Fellow Reading: Alana Bean
May 8 – 7:30pm
The Englert Theatre Presents An Intimate On-Stage Event: Nonfiction Fellow Reading: Ilana Bean
Sanctuary Pub
Writers of the Flames Reading
May 9 – 8:30pm
Come to Sanctuary Pub on Monday, May 9th to hear a reading of The Writer’s Rooms’ newest collection, Writers of the Flames.
Watch: Interview with Sara Terry, director of ‘A Decent Home’
Apr 29
The new documentary
A Decent Home
tells the story of mobile home park residents, including those in North Liberty’s Golfview, as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. Ahead of its sold-out screening at FilmScene, director Sara Terry sat down with
Little Village
to discuss
A Decent Home
, and what she learned during the six-and-a-half years she worked on the film.
T.C. Boyle discusses and reads from his work; his writings have never been timelier
by Rob Cline, May 4
Thursday, May 5, Boyle will take to the Englert Stage at 7:30 p.m. in an “Iowa Literary Legends” program hosted by the Center for Advancement and the Lecture Committee in conjunction with the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature.
Natasha, Pierre and Riverside’s sold-out return to musicals
by Laura Johnson, May 4th
Who needs Bridgerton when you have fantastic live theater just around the corner?
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, (Dave Malloy, 2012) is a high-energy musical based loosely on an excerpt from Leo Tolstoy’s epic novel War and Peace. It offers an engaging storyline, top-tier vocals and show-stopping choreography. And Riverside Theatre’s run has officially sold out.
Album Review: Dean Gorman — ‘Outer Space, Iowa’
by Avery Gregurich, May 4
If we are truly living through the Great Resignation, I’m expecting that the coming months will hold a heavy release of “Future Endeavors” albums and straight-up “I Quit” albums. Early to the party is
Outer Space, Iowa, the second album from Burlington-by-way-of-Portland musician Dean Gorman.
Album Reviews: Bob Bucko Jr. and Samuel Locke Ward — ‘Discount Sacrifice At The Altar Of Bargains’
by Genevieve Trainor, May 4th
I can’t stop thinking about this album.
When it dropped in December of last year, I’d kind of resigned myself to not writing about it, just given the way our coverage schedule usually falls out. Typically, I avoid running reviews of albums that dropped in the previous calendar year.
