WEEKENDER CRANDIC! Earth Day, Elizabeth Moen, Art in the Afternoon

Earth Day is upon us, and in addition to several targeted events (
see our collection for a broader listing!
), this weekend’s offerings are proof positive of the bumper sticker-ism that the earth without art is just eh. Enjoy a plentitude of film, theater, music, poetry and more as you celebrate how lucky we are to all exist together on this planet.
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Online
Behind the Big House –Preserving & Interpreting the Material History of Slavery in the U.S
Apr 21 – 3:00pm
Obermann Center for Advanced Studies: Behind the Big House –Preserving & Interpreting the Material History of Slavery in the U.S. Free; registration required.
More info >>
CSPS
Pints and Poetry
Apr 21 – 6:00pm
Ready for another round? Join The Gazette and Iowa Public Radio for the official return to live during Pints and Politics, April edition.
More info >>
FilmScene—Ped Mall
Pride at FilmScene: Tove
Apr 21 – 6:30pm
Pride at FilmScene: Tove.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
We're All Going To The World's Fair + Slight Sounds Live ASMR
Apr 21 – 7:00pm
Join us for a live-in-theater performance before the film from Slight Sounds, an ASMR creator with over 46 million YouTube views.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Kathleen Madigan
Apr 21 – 7:30pm
More info >>
Robert A. Lee Rec Center
Earth Day Celebration
Apr 22 – 11:00am
Earth Day Celebration w/student environmental groups from Iowa City, West, Liberty High: free activities, music, and food available.
More info >>
MacBride Hall
TREE TOURS: Nature Walk & Talks
Apr 22 – 12:00pm
Join the Pentacrest Museums for guided strolls on campus featuring the ecological diversity, symbolism, history, and lore of our trees.
More info >>
Coralville Community Food Pantry
Caitlin Clark Drive Up + Donate
Apr 22 – 4:00pm
Team up with All-American Caitlin Clark in a special “Drive Up + Donate” event to benefit the Coralville Community Food Pantry!
More info >>
McGrath Amphitheatre
PRIMUS – A Tribute to Kings
Apr 22 – 7:00pm
PRIMUS performs the classic Rush album ‘A Farewell to Kings’ in its entirety.
More info >>
Riverside Theatre
Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812
Apr 22 – May 8 – 7:30pm
The Iowa premiere of an Obie-Award winning “electropop opera” based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Elizabeth Moen w/Dan Padley & V.V. Lightbody
Apr 22 – 7:30pm
Blending fierce, massive vocals and raw bluesy guitar with introspective lyrics and electronic textures, Elizabeth Moen “showcases both strength and vulnerability.”
More info >>
Hancher Auditorium
Club Hancher: Jazz at Lincoln Center Quintet
Apr 22 – 8:30pm
Club Hancher: Jazz at Lincoln Center Quintet
Let Freedom Swing at Hancher.
More info >>
Gabe's
Armchair Boogie w/Dodge Street Duo
Apr 22 – 9:00pm
Armchair Boogie is a nationally touring “newgrass” band out of Madison, Wisconsin. Their dynamic sound covers everything from lightening-fast bluegrass to firey funk to honky tonk.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
EcoFest 2022
Apr 23 – 10:00am
Celebrate Earth Day with Good Green Fun at EcoFest 2022, NewBo City Market.
More info >>
The Iowa Children's Museum
Caleb Rainey Performance, Q&A Session
Apr 23 – 11:00am
Celebrate National Poetry Month with a special performance from Caleb “The Negro Artist” Rainey
More info >>
Sidekick Coffee and Books
Signing & Conversation with Lin Thompson
Apr 23 – 2:00pm
Sidekick Coffee and Books is excited to host Iowa author Lin Thompson for a conversation and signing of their new book The Best Liars in Riverview.
More info >>
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers
Them Coulee Boys, Flash In A Pan, The Wildwoods
Apr 23 – 8:00pm
Them Coulee Boys, Flash In A Pan, The Wildwoods at Codfish Hollow.
More info >>
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Chris Dingman and Daniel Wyche
Apr 23 – 9:00pm
Chris Dingman is a vibraphonist and composer known for his distinctive approach: sonically rich and conceptually expansive, bringing listeners on a journey to a beautiful, transcendent place.
More info >>
Wetherby Park
Team Up to Clean Up
Apr 24 – 10:00am
Come join our 6th Annual South District Neighborhood Team Up to Clean Up this spring as we beautify and clean up different sites within the South District.
More info >>
Online
Art in the Afternoon Poetry Reading
Apr 24 – 1:00pm (CDT)
ArtiFactory presents two local poets, Cory Hutchinson-Reuss and Kathleen Maris Paltrineri, reading some of their works and discussing their ideas about poetry.
More info >>
Kirkwood Ballantyne Auditorium
Brinton Reprise: Red Cedar Chamber Music
Apr 25 – 7:30pm
Red Cedar Chamber Music presents silent films with chamber music accompaniment.
More info >>
Public Space One
A Practical Guide for Everyday Be-Coming: Tutorials
May 7 – Thurs 4-6p, Fri 3-6p, Sat 12-3p, and by appointment
A Practical Guide for Everyday Be-Coming (Tutorials) is a multimedia installation that evolves each time it is exhibited.
More info >>
Looking forward to the Stanley: An inside tour
by Andrea Truitt, April 15
After 14 years, the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art is back and almost ready for its Aug. 26 opening. As someone who has only lived in Iowa City
without this museum, and as an art historian by training, I can’t wait.
LGBTQ Iowa Archives and Library finds a new home at the Close House
by Adria Carpenter, Apr 18
The
LGBTQ Iowa Archives and Library
opened the doors to its new home on the second floor of the Close House on April 9. With large, sunny windows, a reading nook and a children’s area, the space will allow for more programming and events.
Killy the kestrel, free music and the Mount Trashmore Challenge: EcoFest returns to Cedar Rapids
by Adria Carpenter, Apr 20
Birds of prey, live music and hikes up Mount Trashmore are coming to Cedar Rapids on Saturday for
EcoFest 2022
, an Earth Day celebration to promote individual, community and worldwide action to achieve sustainability.
Album Review: Sinner Frenz — ‘Separation from Church and State’
by Kent Williams, Apr 18th
Separation from Church and State (out April 20) is a studio production, but each song begins as a live performance on modular synthesizer. Spengler adds occasional live keyboards. It’s a cliche to call music unique, but I don’t know anyone else making this particular thing — equal parts outsider industrial music like Coil and bleak, mechanistic punk rock like Suicide.
Album Review: Pictoria Vark — ‘The Parts I Dread’
by Melanie Hanson, Apr 18
Nobody sounds like Pictoria Vark. She’s a classic punk balladeer and veritable witch of the North. Her melodies are cool and ethereal. It’s the lyrics that are warm, and when she sings, her voice is naked: wholly unadulterated and unpretentious.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-crandic-earth-day-elizabeth-moen-art-in-the-afternoon/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="73"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>