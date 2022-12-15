Weekender Central Iowa! Us Vs Them | FAULTMINE | Nikki Lane

Not only can you don your ugly sweaters with wild abandon this weekend, you can don your 80s-themed sweaters for double duty as the Varsity Cinema re-opens with a showing of Don Delillo’s White Noise. Swing by Mainframe Studios and grab a few last-minute gifts or pop into Wooly’s for a country-and-rock good time! Special pick? Check out FAULTMINE’s acoustic show at Bogg’s w/ The Hamson Devils & A Wolf Among Us!
xBk Live
Ugly Sweater Winter Party
Dec 15 – 6:00pm
Featuring:
Colo Chanel, Big Smoke Sp, Tony Guns, & Static Soul
More info >>
Historic East Village
Holiday Promenade
Dec 16 – 5:00pm
Holiday Promenade returns to the Historic East Village for five Fridays of holiday cheer in 2022.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Dome After Dark
Dec 16 – 6-10 p.m.
Experience the Botanical Garden in a new light!
More info >>
The Varsity Cinema
White Noise at Varsity Cinema
Dec 16 – 6:15pm
Don DeLillo’s classic novel comes to the big screen, directed by Noah Baumbach.
More info >>
xBk Live
Us Vs Them
Dec 16 – 7:00pm
At “Christmas with Us” expect to see all of the members of Us Vs Them, along with a few special guests performing live!
More info >>
Boggs’ Hull Avenue Tap
FAULTMINE | A Wolf Among Us | The Hamson Devils
Dec 16 – 9:00pm
Faultmine (Exclusive acoustic performance!)
W/ The Hamson Devils & A Wolf Among Us (Featuring Nate from Blacked Out World!)
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Matt Banwart: Album Recording
Dec 16 – 9:30pm
Matt Banwart is returning to Iowa to record a stand up comedy album.
More info >>
Peace Tree Brewing Co
Makers, Bakers & Brews Holiday Market
Dec 17 – 11:00am
Our local vendor popup market returns for the holiday season on Saturday, December 17th from 11am-2pm.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Holiday Door Swag
Dec 17 – 11:00am
Evergreen branches, ribbon, and other décor…
More info >>
Mainframe Studios
Last Call for Holiday Shopping
Dec 17 – 1:00pm
Looking for unique, locally-made gifts?
We offer the largest collection of creative small businesses in the Metro. Come by for food, drink and four fabulous floors of artist studios to explore.
More info >>
Franklin Jr High
2022 Des Moines TubaChristmas
Dec 17 – 2:00pm
Free Holiday Concert with the beautiful, rich, organ-like sound from a huge low brass choir of tubas and euphoniums playing your favorite Christmas carol melodies.
More info >>
Des Moines Breakerz
DSM Breakerz: All Styles Battle
Dec 17 – 8:00pm
We are excited to announce we are having All Styles Dance & Battle!
More info >>
Des Moines Community Playhouse
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Dec 18 – 5:00pm
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
More info >>
Wooly's
Nikki Lane – Denim and Diamonds Tour with Jaime Wyatt at Wooly's
Dec 18 – 6:30pm
Nikki Lane’s stunning third album Highway Queen sees the young Nashville singer emerge as one of country and rock’s most gifted songwriters.
More info >>
Des Moines’ historic Varsity Cinema reopening after four-year, $5 million renovation project
by Courtney Guein, Dec 14
The
Varsity Cinema
near Drake University is reopening its doors to the community after being closed for four years.
The historic Des Moines theater features “a variety of programming including prestige new releases, the best of art house & international, curated repertory series and classics, upscale genre and late-night movies, kids and family series” according to the nonprofit
Des Moines Film
.
After 37 years, Bob Dorr will end his IPR rock history show ‘Backtracks’ this month
by Genevieve Trainor, Dec 12
“Thirty-seven years and four months, but who’s counting?”
That’s how long Iowa blues icon Bob Dorr has been hosting his rock and roll history show,
Backtracks
— a mainstay of Iowa Public Radio’s top-notch music programming.
Video premiere: Halfloves, ‘Hospice’
by Michael Roeder, Dec 9
On Halfloves’ first new single since June of 2021’s bouncy “Do U Follow Me,” we find the band exploring their more contemplative side with “
Hospice
.” Trevor Polk and Jeff Roalson both lost their grandmothers in December of 2021, which served as a catalyst for this song.
“The heart of the song is aiming to capture both the sadness and grief of death, while also embracing its powerful capacity to bring about renewed perspective and appreciation for those we love as they bridge the gap between here and the hereafter,” Roalson said in an email.
