Weekender Central Iowa! Upcycle | Marc Maron | Bookstore Romance Day

‘It’s just the most Iowan thing’: A day at the Iowa State Fair with fair mega-fans, the Stumps

by Lily DeTaeye, Aug 15

Since his freshman year of high school in 1969, Gary Stump has not missed an Iowa State Fair.

“I had a girlfriend whose father worked at the fair and he got free tickets for everything,” Stump recalls. “And then when I was in college, a friend of mine worked there and he was able to get me into some of the stuff. And of course, they had musical acts back then that I liked. I mean, they had Elton John, Chicago, The Beach Boys, The Jackson Five. They had some really big acts. They still do.”