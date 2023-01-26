Weekender Central Iowa! Ukraine ’22 Project | King Bartlett | Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Wine, jazz and laughs. From the blues to everything after, you can enjoy the vibes under soft lights while you tip your bottoms up. More into theater? Head down to the Temple Theater for a parody of some of the most beloved musicals and actors. If you’re looking for laughs visit TeeHee’s or Confluence and try your hardest to not to laugh during a comedy showcase or at Jay Harris’ quirkiness. Top Pick: Social By Nature. Let’s circle back around to the Temple Theater to nerd out with the animal story teller to see some of the greatest photos of wolves, volcanoes and more with Ronan Donovan.