Weekender Central Iowa! Ukraine ’22 Project | King Bartlett | Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Wine, jazz and laughs. From the blues to everything after, you can enjoy the vibes under soft lights while you tip your bottoms up. More into theater? Head down to the Temple Theater for a parody of some of the most beloved musicals and actors. If you’re looking for laughs visit TeeHee’s or Confluence and try your hardest to not to laugh during a comedy showcase or at Jay Harris’ quirkiness. Top Pick: Social By Nature. Let’s circle back around to the Temple Theater to nerd out with the animal story teller to see some of the greatest photos of wolves, volcanoes and more with Ronan Donovan.




West End Architectural Salvage

Indulge: A Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Affair

Jan 26 – 6:00pm

The holidays may be over, but Des Moines is still indulging.


More info >>




Confluence Brewing

J Jeffery Messerole Live at Confluence

Jan 26 – 7:00pm

Our Thursday Night Live music series continues with J Jeffrey Messerole on Thursday, January 26th from 7-9:30! Grab a beer and enjoy the tunes 🙂


More info >>




Noce

Jazz on the House w Bassist Dave Altemeier & Co.

Jan 26 – 7:00pm

Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour.Doors at 6, music 7-10pm, no cover all night!


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

On The House | Free Stand Up Comedy Showcase

Jan 26 – 7:30pm

On The House is a FREE stand-up comedy showcase every Thursday at Teehee’s!


More info >>




Moberg Gallery

Scott Charles Ross | Ukraine '22 Project

Jan 27 – 12:00am

On February 24, 2022, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, artist Scott Charles Ross decided everyone needed to do their part to help Ukraine and its people.


More info >>




Noce

Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra & More!

Jan 27 – 7:00pm

Coming off the success of the Sinatra Come Fly with Me revue at Noce, Max Wellman and his big band highlight not only the works of Frank Sinatra, but of his contemporaries and those that came after


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

Jan 27 – 7:30pm

Grab your broom and get ready for the tasks ahead!


More info >>




Wooly's

Elton & Billy: A Tribute To Elton John & Billy Joel

Jan 27 – 8:00pm

Elton & Billy – The Tribute is the ultimate live experience in the music and the spectacle of the legendary piano men!


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

MoonShroom with Dead Line String Band at Gas Lamp Des Moines

Jan 27 – 9:00pm

MoonShroom is the star crossed culmination of dreams and songs from two free spirited artists. Liberated expression & genuine songwriting is at the core of this dynamic project.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Winter Wonderland

Jan 28 – 11:00am

Bring your family to enjoy and explore all things winter and plants.


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

Chris Falcon & The Spacetime Continuum, Jenny Kohls Band at Gas Lamp

Jan 28 – 6:30pm

After fronting indie rock band, Dropping Sully, for years, Chris Falcon relocated from Baltimore to Des Moines and began the process of honing his solo performance chops out of necessity.


More info >>




xBk Live

King Bartlett

Jan 28 – 7:00pm

blend of indie rock, shoegaze, country/folk and indietronica


More info >>




Central Library

Author Spotlight: Stephen Markley

Jan 28 – 7:00pm

Join the Des Moines Public Library and Beaverdale Books for a special evening with Stephen Markley, the best-selling author of Ohio.


More info >>




Noce

The Listening Room: An Evening of Original Music w D. Smith and Blaine Garret

Jan 29 – 6:00pm

From deep in the heart of the country arrives the beguiling sounds of D. Smith.


More info >>




Temple Theater

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION

Jan 31 – 7:30pm

From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impression


More info >>




Temple Theater

Social By Nature

Jan 31 – 7:30pm

Ronan Donovan is a born explorer. He inherited his sense of adventure and love of the natural world from his parents, who once sailed across the Atlantic.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT




A new Oakridge mural celebrates the life of 14-year-old Yore Jieng

by Courtney Guein, Jan 25
Six years following the death of 14-year-old Yore Jieng, who was killed by a stray bullet while riding in his older sister’s car, a new mural in the Oakridge Neighborhood will memorialize his life.

