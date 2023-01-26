Weekender Central Iowa! Ukraine ’22 Project | King Bartlett | Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Wine, jazz and laughs. From the blues to everything after, you can enjoy the vibes under soft lights while you tip your bottoms up. More into theater? Head down to the Temple Theater for a parody of some of the most beloved musicals and actors. If you’re looking for laughs visit TeeHee’s or Confluence and try your hardest to not to laugh during a comedy showcase or at Jay Harris’ quirkiness. Top Pick: Social By Nature. Let’s circle back around to the Temple Theater to nerd out with the animal story teller to see some of the greatest photos of wolves, volcanoes and more with Ronan Donovan.
West End Architectural Salvage
Indulge: A Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Affair
Jan 26 – 6:00pm
The holidays may be over, but Des Moines is still indulging.
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
J Jeffery Messerole Live at Confluence
Jan 26 – 7:00pm
Our Thursday Night Live music series continues with J Jeffrey Messerole on Thursday, January 26th from 7-9:30! Grab a beer and enjoy the tunes 🙂
More info >>
Noce
Jazz on the House w Bassist Dave Altemeier & Co.
Jan 26 – 7:00pm
Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour.Doors at 6, music 7-10pm, no cover all night!
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
On The House | Free Stand Up Comedy Showcase
Jan 26 – 7:30pm
On The House is a FREE stand-up comedy showcase every Thursday at Teehee’s!
More info >>
Moberg Gallery
Scott Charles Ross | Ukraine '22 Project
Jan 27 – 12:00am
On February 24, 2022, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, artist Scott Charles Ross decided everyone needed to do their part to help Ukraine and its people.
More info >>
Noce
Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra & More!
Jan 27 – 7:00pm
Coming off the success of the Sinatra Come Fly with Me revue at Noce, Max Wellman and his big band highlight not only the works of Frank Sinatra, but of his contemporaries and those that came after
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert
Jan 27 – 7:30pm
Grab your broom and get ready for the tasks ahead!
More info >>
Wooly's
Elton & Billy: A Tribute To Elton John & Billy Joel
Jan 27 – 8:00pm
Elton & Billy – The Tribute is the ultimate live experience in the music and the spectacle of the legendary piano men!
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
MoonShroom with Dead Line String Band at Gas Lamp Des Moines
Jan 27 – 9:00pm
MoonShroom is the star crossed culmination of dreams and songs from two free spirited artists. Liberated expression & genuine songwriting is at the core of this dynamic project.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Winter Wonderland
Jan 28 – 11:00am
Bring your family to enjoy and explore all things winter and plants.
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Chris Falcon & The Spacetime Continuum, Jenny Kohls Band at Gas Lamp
Jan 28 – 6:30pm
After fronting indie rock band, Dropping Sully, for years, Chris Falcon relocated from Baltimore to Des Moines and began the process of honing his solo performance chops out of necessity.
More info >>
xBk Live
King Bartlett
Jan 28 – 7:00pm
blend of indie rock, shoegaze, country/folk and indietronica
More info >>
Central Library
Author Spotlight: Stephen Markley
Jan 28 – 7:00pm
Join the Des Moines Public Library and Beaverdale Books for a special evening with Stephen Markley, the best-selling author of Ohio.
More info >>
Noce
The Listening Room: An Evening of Original Music w D. Smith and Blaine Garret
Jan 29 – 6:00pm
From deep in the heart of the country arrives the beguiling sounds of D. Smith.
More info >>
Temple Theater
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION
Jan 31 – 7:30pm
From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impression
More info >>
Temple Theater
Social By Nature
Jan 31 – 7:30pm
Ronan Donovan is a born explorer. He inherited his sense of adventure and love of the natural world from his parents, who once sailed across the Atlantic.
More info >>
A new Oakridge mural celebrates the life of 14-year-old Yore Jieng
by Courtney Guein, Jan 25
Six years following the death of 14-year-old Yore Jieng, who was killed by a stray bullet while riding in his older sister’s car, a new mural in the
Oakridge Neighborhood
will memorialize his life.
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-central-iowa-ukraine-22-project-king-bartlett-forbidden-broadway-the-next-generation/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="29"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>