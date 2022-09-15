Weekender Central Iowa! Trombone Shorty | Beaverdale Fall Festival | Lua Oktoberfest

There’s a party goin’ on ’round here—several, in fact! Get ready to celebrate this weekend with festivals galore, from Maximum Ames to the return of the Beaverdale Fall Festival, an early season Oktoberfest and more. Top pick of the weekend? Not a fest, but when Trombone Shorty hits the stage, it’s always a party! Don’t miss the New Orleans band leader and grown-up prodigy as he brings his exquisite tones to Hoyt Sherman Place.