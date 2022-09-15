Weekender Central Iowa! Trombone Shorty | Beaverdale Fall Festival | Lua Oktoberfest

There’s a party goin’ on ’round here—several, in fact! Get ready to celebrate this weekend with festivals galore, from Maximum Ames to the return of the Beaverdale Fall Festival, an early season Oktoberfest and more. Top pick of the weekend? Not a fest, but when Trombone Shorty hits the stage, it’s always a party! Don’t miss the New Orleans band leader and grown-up prodigy as he brings his exquisite tones to Hoyt Sherman Place.
Ames
Maximum Ames Music Festival
Sep 15 – Sep 18 –
The 10th Maximum Ames Music Festival (MAMF X) will be held September 15-18, 2022!
More info >>
Willow on Grand
Jazz, Jewels & Jeans
Sep 15 – 5:00pm
You deserve some Fall fun, right? And oh so much better when it benefits a good cause!
More info >>
Beaverdale
Beaverdale Fall Festival
Sep 16 – Sep 17 –
Join us for the 2022 Beaverdale Fall Festival, presented by Service Legends!
More info >>
Western Gateway Park
World Food & Music Festival Western Gateway Park
Sep 16 – 11:00am
The three-day event offers international cuisine, live music and performing arts, cooking demonstrations, interactive programs.
More info >>
Twisted Vine Brewery
Grand Opening Celebration!
Sep 16 – 11:00am
An amazing weekend full of music, special beer releases, and a commemorative mug.
More info >>
xBk Live
Josiah Johnson
Sep 16 – 8:00pm
The solo project from a founding member of The Head and the Heart.
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
El Perro and Druids
Sep 16 – 9:00pm
EL PERRO is a brand new band led by guitarist/vocalist/songwriter/producer Parker Griggs of RADIO MOSCOW.
More info >>
Sleepy Hollow
The Renaissance Faire
Sep 17 – 10:00am
The dates for 2022 will remain the first three weekends in September, including Labor Day.
More info >>
Lua Brewing
Lua Oktoberfest
Sep 17 – 11:00am
Join us on Saturday, September 17 for our biggest event of the year: Lua’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Sep 17 – 8:00pm
Mammoth Presents Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
Gemini Parks, Zap Tura, Sophie Mitchell, Danny Russell Wolf
Sep 17 – 8:00pm
Come out for an eclectic night of music!
More info >>
Franklin Avenue Library
Banned Books Scavenger Hunt
Sep 18 – Sep 24 –
September 18-24 is Banned Books week, which is a yearly event that celebrates the Freedom to Read.
More info >>
Cowles Commons
Vegan Summer Market
Sep 18 – 12:00pm
VegLife Des Moines is excited to announce the return of their successful Vegan Summer Market series!
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
Iowa Blues Challenge
Sep 18 – 4:00pm
This competition will decide who will represent Iowa in the 2023 International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
More info >>
Wooly's
OhGeesy
Sep 18 – 7:00pm
OhGeesy with DJ Vision & Young Hawaii Slim
More info >>
Wooly's
Destroy Boys w/Softcult and Penny Peach
Sep 19 – 6:30pm
Destroy Boys with Softcult, Penny Peach & Bugsy
More info >>
Album Review and Q&A: Teller Bank$ — ‘The I & I’
by Chris DeLine, Sep 13
The album opener to
The I & I by Teller Bank$ finds the Des Moines-based rapper reflecting on the practical value of processing his trauma through his art.
‘It was always about building it, destroying it, rebuilding, destroying’: The Cult’s new musical era brings them through Des Moines
by Kembrew McLeod, Sep 9
On a magical summer evening in 1986, after a fiery performance by the Cult, the sun refused to set. The band’s shows radiated a mystical quality that could realign heavenly bodies, though this anomaly of nature occurred because Finland’s Provinssirock Festival took place north of the Arctic Circle.
Get your Iowa lit fix at Beaverdale Books this fall
by Lily DeTaeye, Sep 8
Nestled in a cozy town square off of Beaver Avenue, Beaverdale Books has been a space for Des Moines book-lovers since 2006. They offer a wide array of books from both local and farther flung authors, and the bookstore also boasts an impressive events calendar featuring author meet and greets, readings and book fairs throughout the year. Most events are free to attend and some even offer complimentary coffee and cookies, making you feel even more at home.
