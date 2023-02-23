Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Central Iowa! The Hundred Dresses | Ballet Des Moines: Balanchine+ | Feminine Wiles Burlesque Revue

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
This Thursday, learn about important topics that affect our communities at the Be Heard Youth Townhall (Des Moines Central Library) or at the Culture and Society Colloquium with Prof. Nell Gabiam of Iowa State (Cowels Library, Drake University). Learn how to be more selfless with Des Moines Community Playhouse’s production of The Hundred Dresses. See a movie or catch some music or celebrate the history of Des Moines. Whatever you choose, enjoy the weekend!﻿﻿ Top Pick: My Best Friend is Black Comedy Variety Show at TeeHee’s — I’ve actually never been to a comedy show, but something tells me this is one not to miss!




Des Moines Public Library

Be Heard Youth Town Hall

Feb 23 – 6:00pm

Organized by Greater Opportunities: an opportunity for DMPS high school students to address concerns within the schools and things they would like to see changed in the city to help the youth succeed.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Astronauts Tour: The Moon Rocks

Feb 23 – 8:00pm

The Astronauts Tour is back at it again with the official fourth installment to the Astronauts journeys through space. This time we bring you “The Moon Rocks”! Join us from Omaha to Los Angeles as we


More info >>




The Varsity Cinema

They Live

Feb 23 – 10:00pm

Nada, a wanderer without meaning in his life, discovers a pair of sunglasses capable of showing the world the way it truly is.


More info >>




Des Moines Community Playhouse

The Hundred Dresses

Feb 24 – 1:00pm

Maddie Reeves has a dilemma. New classmate Wanda Petronski is a Polish immigrant with one dress.


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

The Sepia Club Revival | Featuring B.Well, MKFS, Bernard Bell & More

Feb 24 – 5:00pm

Mainframe Studios is pleased to present a very special night that pays homage to its neighborhood history when it was once a lively hub of Black commerce and culture.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Ballet Des Moines Presents Balanchine+

Feb 24 – 7:00pm

Featuring the classic work “Who Cares?” by New York City Ballet’s co-founder and founding choreographer, George Balanchine, set to the quintessential melodies of George Gershwin.


More info >>




Stoner Studio Theater

Feminine Wiles Burlesque Revue

Feb 24 – 7:00pm

Enjoy an evening of burlesque entertainment inspired by all things feminine!


More info >>




Wooly's

Not Quite Brothers

Feb 24 – 7:00pm

Not Quite Brothers is Central Iowa’s fastest growing cover band.


More info >>




Confluence Brewing

50's Dad Brunch '23

Feb 25 – 9:00am

*THIS IS A TICKETED EVENT*
Your $100 ticket includes the following:
Full Brunch (eggs, sausage, bacon, breakfast potatoes, fruit, pastries, and all-you-can eat pancakes)


More info >>




Moberg Gallery

Annick Ibsen Artist Talk

Feb 25 – 1:00pm

Annick Ibsen discusses her exhibit, Starlings. Join us for art, mimosas, and bites.


More info >>




The Varsity Cinema

Panda! Go Panda!

Feb 25 – 1:00pm

Go Panda, Go!


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

MY BEST FRIEND IS BLACK | COMEDY VARIETY SHOW

Feb 25 – 7:00pm

My Best Friend Is Black is an all Black comedy group based out of Chicago, IL with a mission of providing a platform for Black comedic performers.


More info >>




xBk Live

Kelsie James EP Release Show

Feb 26 – 6:00pm

Kelsie James, a sixteen-year old singer/songwriter from Urbandale, Iowa, is releasing her first EP!


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Photo 2.0

Feb 27 – 5:30pm

Get ready to experiment with your camera’s manual modes.


More info >>



[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-central-iowa-the-hundred-dresses-ballet-des-moines-balanchine-feminine-wiles-burlesque-revue/#gf_17'> <div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3> <p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'> <span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' > <input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/> <label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label> </span> <span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' > <input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/> <label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label> </span> </div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/> </div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li> </ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&amp;title=&amp;description=&amp;tabindex=1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> <p style="display: none !important;"><label>&#916;<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="67"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div> <iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe> <script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){ Placeholders.enable(); }} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>