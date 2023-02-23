Weekender Central Iowa! The Hundred Dresses | Ballet Des Moines: Balanchine+ | Feminine Wiles Burlesque Revue

|
This Thursday, learn about important topics that affect our communities at the Be Heard Youth Townhall (Des Moines Central Library) or at the Culture and Society Colloquium with Prof. Nell Gabiam of Iowa State (Cowels Library, Drake University). Learn how to be more selfless with Des Moines Community Playhouse’s production of The Hundred Dresses. See a movie or catch some music or celebrate the history of Des Moines. Whatever you choose, enjoy the weekend! Top Pick: My Best Friend is Black Comedy Variety Show at TeeHee’s — I’ve actually never been to a comedy show, but something tells me this is one not to miss!
Des Moines Public Library
Be Heard Youth Town Hall
Feb 23 – 6:00pm
Organized by Greater Opportunities: an opportunity for DMPS high school students to address concerns within the schools and things they would like to see changed in the city to help the youth succeed.
Lefty's Live Music
Astronauts Tour: The Moon Rocks
Feb 23 – 8:00pm
The Astronauts Tour is back at it again with the official fourth installment to the Astronauts journeys through space. This time we bring you “The Moon Rocks”! Join us from Omaha to Los Angeles as we
The Varsity Cinema
They Live
Feb 23 – 10:00pm
Nada, a wanderer without meaning in his life, discovers a pair of sunglasses capable of showing the world the way it truly is.
Des Moines Community Playhouse
The Hundred Dresses
Feb 24 – 1:00pm
Maddie Reeves has a dilemma. New classmate Wanda Petronski is a Polish immigrant with one dress.
Mainframe Studios
The Sepia Club Revival | Featuring B.Well, MKFS, Bernard Bell & More
Feb 24 – 5:00pm
Mainframe Studios is pleased to present a very special night that pays homage to its neighborhood history when it was once a lively hub of Black commerce and culture.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Ballet Des Moines Presents Balanchine+
Feb 24 – 7:00pm
Featuring the classic work “Who Cares?” by New York City Ballet’s co-founder and founding choreographer, George Balanchine, set to the quintessential melodies of George Gershwin.
Stoner Studio Theater
Feminine Wiles Burlesque Revue
Feb 24 – 7:00pm
Enjoy an evening of burlesque entertainment inspired by all things feminine!
Wooly's
Not Quite Brothers
Feb 24 – 7:00pm
Not Quite Brothers is Central Iowa’s fastest growing cover band.
Confluence Brewing
50's Dad Brunch '23
Feb 25 – 9:00am
*THIS IS A TICKETED EVENT*
Your $100 ticket includes the following:
Full Brunch (eggs, sausage, bacon, breakfast potatoes, fruit, pastries, and all-you-can eat pancakes)
Moberg Gallery
Annick Ibsen Artist Talk
Feb 25 – 1:00pm
Annick Ibsen discusses her exhibit, Starlings. Join us for art, mimosas, and bites.
The Varsity Cinema
Panda! Go Panda!
Feb 25 – 1:00pm
Go Panda, Go!
Teehee's Comedy Club
MY BEST FRIEND IS BLACK | COMEDY VARIETY SHOW
Feb 25 – 7:00pm
My Best Friend Is Black is an all Black comedy group based out of Chicago, IL with a mission of providing a platform for Black comedic performers.
xBk Live
Kelsie James EP Release Show
Feb 26 – 6:00pm
Kelsie James, a sixteen-year old singer/songwriter from Urbandale, Iowa, is releasing her first EP!
Hoyt Sherman Place
Photo 2.0
Feb 27 – 5:30pm
Get ready to experiment with your camera’s manual modes.
More info >>