Weekender Central Iowa! The Dip | Gabriel Espinosa’s ASHANTI | Elision EP Release

On Thursday, head on down to the Des Moines Public Library to learn about the Inner Light Sanctuary near Carlisle, who’s mission is to rescue farm animals. On Friday, you can also join Des Moines’ coffee painter, Betty Walker, to learn the ins and outs with watercolor over wine at Hoyt Sherman. And just as always, catch some live music at xBk, Lefty’s, Wooly’s and more. Top pick: Dueling Fiddles at xBk. Nothing is more invigorating than an all-female ensemble.