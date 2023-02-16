Weekender Central Iowa! The Dip | Gabriel Espinosa’s ASHANTI | Elision EP Release

On Thursday, head on down to the Des Moines Public Library to learn about the Inner Light Sanctuary near Carlisle, who’s mission is to rescue farm animals. On Friday, you can also join Des Moines’ coffee painter, Betty Walker, to learn the ins and outs with watercolor over wine at Hoyt Sherman. And just as always, catch some live music at xBk, Lefty’s, Wooly’s and more. Top pick: Dueling Fiddles at xBk. Nothing is more invigorating than an all-female ensemble.
Wooly's
The Dip
Feb 16 – 6:00pm
Hailing from Seattle, The Dip is an electrifying seven-piece ensemble that melds vintage rhythm and blues and modern pop with 60s soul.
More info >>
Des Moines Public Library
Cooking Class: Vegan Empanadas
Feb 16 – 6:00pm
Join us at the North Side Library to learn to prepare delicious vegan Latin Empanadas.
More info >>
Des Moines Public Library
Inner Light Sanctuary Farm Animal Rescue
Feb 16 – 6:30pm
Learn more about the Inner Light Sanctuary, a nonprofit home for rescued farmed animals, located just outside of Carlisle. While sharing the mission of the sanctuary, the founder will also discuss the
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
Succulents Watercolor – Paint and Sip
Feb 17 – 5:30pm
Enjoy learning to paint with watercolor while enjoying a glass of wine.
More info >>
Noce
Gabriel Espinosa's ASHANTI
Feb 17 – 7:00pm
Gabriel Espinosa was born in Merida, Mexico, in 1952. With the help of his mother he began playing the guitar at the age of six.
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
Ancient Aliens Live: Project Earth
Feb 17 – 7:30pm
Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth is an experiential extension of Ancient Aliens that explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years.
More info >>
The Garden
The Family Reunion: Black Excellence Show
Feb 17 – 8:00pm
Please join Empress Alexandra St. James as she hosts a show featuring some of Iowa’s best BIPOC Performers.
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
Clancy Jones + The New Bodies + Adonis D Ross
Feb 17 – 9:00pm
Come to Lefty’s for a fun night of music!
More info >>
Temple Theater
In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson
Feb 18 – 11:00am
In 1947, the Year of the Boar, a young girl leaves China with her parents for a new beginning in America… But it’s harder than she expected.
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
Frozen Firkin Fest
Feb 18 – 12:00pm
It’s that time a year for another Frozen Firkin Fest! We’ll be tapping 10 different experimental cask conditioned beers at noon in the beer garden (yes, beer garden).
More info >>
The Varsity Cinema
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Feb 18 – 1:00pm
A young witch, on her mandatory year of independent life, finds fitting into a new community difficult while she supports herself by running an air courier service.
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Elision EP Release w/NonGrata, SafeSpace, CrimsonCleanSweep, Nyhilist
Feb 18 – 6:30pm
Elision EP release.
21 and Up show at the Gas Lamp.
Doors at 6:30
$12 presale
$15 at the Door
More info >>
xBk Live
Dueling Fiddles
Feb 18 – 7:00pm
Don’t miss the virtuosic stylings of Geneviève Salamone and Hanna Wolle with all-star accompaniment
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Wisenheimer | Uncensored, Long Form Improv Comedy
Feb 18 – 9:30pm
Wisenheimer is a long-form improv comedy troupe formed in 2011 in Rock Island, IL.
More info >>
Des Moines Art Center
Documentary Screening 2
Feb 19 – 1:00pm
The Des Moines Art Center presents Oscar Shorts, with two free screenings for each of the categories: Documentary, Live Action, and Animation.
More info >>
Bellhop
The Office Trivia @ Bellhop Neighborhood Tiki
Feb 19 – 6:00pm
bears. beets. battlestar galactica.
the office trivia
More info >>
Contact Buzz: Create your heart out across Central Iowa
by John Busbee, Feb 14
Few countries have monetized making an annual expression of love more than America. Thankfully, true love does not place the almighty dollar as the main ingredient for its most alluring recipe. READ MORE >
Two Des Moines theater companies, founded a century apart, join forces to stage August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’
by
Genevieve Trainor, Feb 13
When last year’s revival of August Wilson’s 1987 play The Piano Lesson closed on Broadway on Jan. 29, it was the highest grossing show that week. In fact, the production, which opened Oct. 13, became the highest grossing play revival and highest grossing Wilson play on Broadway. READ MORE >
Paint this staircase: Des Moines artists wanted for neighborhood beautification project
by Isaac Hamlet, Feb 10
Even if you pass it every day on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines, you may not have noticed the staircase. Lauren Kollauf wants to change that.
READ MORE >
