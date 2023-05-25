Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Central Iowa! Shrek Rave | BYOBrass | Lauren Vilmain | Mr. Bill

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
This weekend is all about the music! Sway your hips to some of Iowa’s own or enjoy a musical vacation with traveling artists. You can choose to pull up or bring a chair. Visit Noce, Platform, xBk and other venues to feel the nostalgia of the ’50s and ’60s, the darkness of emo, the rebellion of punk-rock and everthing in between. Top Pick: The Shrek Rave! As Wooly’s says, “It’s dumb, just come have fun.”




Des Moines Botanical Garden

All About Air Plants

May 25 – 5:30pm

Dive into the exciting world of air plants and learn the skills required to successfully care for them from Horticulturist Laura Pence.


More info >>




Jasper Winery

2023 Summer Concert Series

May 25 – 6:00pm

Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.


More info >>




Valley Junction

Music In the Junction

May 25 – 6:00pm

We are back! Couldn’t do it with out our fans! Let’s dance in the street with the funkiest band around!


More info >>




Noce

Jazz on the House

May 25 – 7:00pm

Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour.


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

The Snacks at Gas Lamp

May 25 – 8:00pm

The Snacks are rockin Gas Lamp EVERY Thursday!
8:00-11:00
No Cover


More info >>




xBk Live

BYOBrass

May 25 – 8:00pm

“Established in 2017, BYOBrass is a high-energy brass band consisting of 9 professional musicians and educators from eastern and central Iowa.


More info >>




Lua Brewing

The Drive-Ins at Lua Brewing

May 26 – 6:00pm

The Drive-Ins bring you the incredible music of the 50s and 60s with a fun, interactive, and authentic live show.


More info >>




Noce

From Sunrise To Fireflies: A Journey Into Folk Americana w/ Lauren Vilmain

May 26 – 7:00pm

Lauren Vilmain is a Des Moines based jazz and blues vocalist with training in musical and opera theater.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Jungle Rot at Lefty's

May 26 – 7:00pm

Jungle Rot
w/ Forever Tormented, Gravis Somnia, Viscerous & Mutually Assured Destruction at Lefty’s.


More info >>




xBk Live

Panic! at the Burlesque Show

May 26 – 8:00pm

xBk presents Panic! at the Burlesque Show: A Night of Early 2000s Emo.


More info >>




Platform

Kim Lee

May 26 – 9:00pm

Los Angeles native, Kim Lee has become one of the most sought after DJ/ Producer in the business.


More info >>




Wooly's

Got the Life: A Tribute 2 Nu Metal

May 26 – 9:00pm

Richie daggers recently voted Des Moines best dj by city view magazine is bringing his tribute to Nu metal to the stage.


More info >>




The Garden

Garden Legacy Pageant

May 26 – 10:00pm

Join us as we honor Connie Taylor as she steps down and we crown a new Garden Legacy entertainer!


More info >>




Noce

Nap Sings Nat: A Night of Nat King Cole w/ Vocalist Napoleon Douglas & His Band

May 27 – 7:00pm

Napoleon M Douglas is an International Actor, Teaching Artist, and Entrepreneur.


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

Wailin Storms, Glass Ox at Gas Lamp

May 27 – 8:30pm

Originally formed in the unrelenting heat of Corpus Christi, Texas, WAILIN STORMS migrated east and ended up in Durham, North Carolina.


More info >>




Platform

Mr. Bill

May 27 – 8:30pm

Mr. Bill has been a leader in the audio production world for years.


More info >>




Wooly's

Shrek Rave

May 27 – 9:00pm

It’s dumb just come have fun.


More info >>




Wooly's

Sleeping With Sirens

May 28 – 7:30pm

It starts at ground zero.


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




The first Greenbelt Music Festival kicked off summer with banjos, brews, music and Mummies

by Dan Ray, May 23
May 19 and 20 marked Clive’s inaugural Greenbelt Music Festival, a (mostly) bluegrass-focused fest held at the Horizon Events Center. Shockingly well done — especially for a new event — Greenbelt drew several thousand attendees during its two-day span. Five dollars from every ticket sold was donated to the Clive Community Foundation, which will use the funds to maintain and restore the Clive Greenbelt Trail for which the event was named.