Weekender Central Iowa! Shrek Rave | BYOBrass | Lauren Vilmain | Mr. Bill

This weekend is all about the music! Sway your hips to some of Iowa’s own or enjoy a musical vacation with traveling artists. You can choose to pull up or bring a chair. Visit Noce, Platform, xBk and other venues to feel the nostalgia of the ’50s and ’60s, the darkness of emo, the rebellion of punk-rock and everthing in between. Top Pick: The Shrek Rave! As Wooly’s says, “It’s dumb, just come have fun.”