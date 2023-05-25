Weekender Central Iowa! Shrek Rave | BYOBrass | Lauren Vilmain | Mr. Bill

This weekend is all about the music! Sway your hips to some of Iowa’s own or enjoy a musical vacation with traveling artists. You can choose to pull up or bring a chair. Visit Noce, Platform, xBk and other venues to feel the nostalgia of the ’50s and ’60s, the darkness of emo, the rebellion of punk-rock and everthing in between. Top Pick: The Shrek Rave! As Wooly’s says, “It’s dumb, just come have fun.”
Des Moines Botanical Garden
All About Air Plants
May 25 – 5:30pm
Dive into the exciting world of air plants and learn the skills required to successfully care for them from Horticulturist Laura Pence.
The first Greenbelt Music Festival kicked off summer with banjos, brews, music and Mummies
by Dan Ray, May 23
May 19 and 20 marked Clive’s inaugural Greenbelt Music Festival, a (mostly) bluegrass-focused fest held at the Horizon Events Center. Shockingly well done — especially for a new event — Greenbelt drew several thousand attendees during its two-day span. Five dollars from every ticket sold was donated to the Clive Community Foundation, which will use the funds to maintain and restore the Clive Greenbelt Trail for which the event was named.