Weekender Central Iowa! PURE NOISE | MLK Jr. Day Observance | Saddle Ghoul of Love

The forecast’s calling for the temperatures to rise this weekend, so take advantage of the lack of blustery, frigid winds and go out to catch some music at Gas Lamp, get your chakras in order or join community leader Jacquie Easley McGhee for a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the DSM Public Library!
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Wave Cage, Hot Kunch, Allegra Hernandez at Gas Lamp
Jan 13 – 9:00pm
Wave Cage combines jazz, electronic, and funk sensibilities into a live experience that defies and blends genres.
More info >>
Yoga & Co.
Chakra Workshop: Yoga & Soundbath
Jan 14 – 10:00am
This workshop is created to move, soothe, explore & nourish all 7 Chakras in our body.
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Americature, Night Bees and Late Street at Gas Lamp
Jan 14 – 7:30pm
Americature
Night Bees
doors 7:30, show 8pm
$10 cover
21+ event
More info >>
Wooly's
Carousel Studios Presents: PURE NOISE
Jan 14 – 8:00pm
Fly Life UVT, HouseFire, TCfrmhonorroll, ANTILUV, Kashiii, IMMA & Cursed Existence
More info >>
Franklin Jr High
April Verch and Cody Walters – Celtic Music Concert
Jan 14 – 8:00pm
A tour-de-force of world-class fiddle, dance & song from Canada’s Ottowa River Valley’s preeminent roots artist.
More info >>
Noce
A Benefit Cabaret for City Voices w/Napoleon M Douglas
Jan 15 – 5:00pm
Witness the origin story of City Voices – A Community Centered Music Education Program.
More info >>
The Blazing Saddle
Saddle Ghoul of Love: Meet the Monsters
Jan 15 – 10:00pm
Welcome to the LOVE Edition of Saddle Ghouls!! Come join Robin & Vana as they host Meet the Monsters!!!
More info >>
Des Moines Forest Avenue Library
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance w/Jacquie Easley McGhee
Jan 16 – 4:00pm
Join us for our annual celebration in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
More info >>
This 15-year-old songwriter from Des Moines is having fun writing sad music
by Courtney Guein, Jan 10
Addilyn Erica is only 15, but successfully balances being a teenager with growing as an artist. This was made clear with the release of her debut EP
Some Days on Nov. 4, 2022, in which the Des Moines singer-songwriter spins stories of love, heartbreak and freedom.
Just announced: 2023 GDP fest to feature the Envy Corps, Annalibera, B. Well and more
Since 2006, the Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) has celebrated the best of what Iowa music has to offer with the Gross Domestic Product festival, an event comprised entirely of Iowa musicians. Last year, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic,
GDP returned
, in partnership with
Little Village
. This year, the festival is scheduled for April 15, with
$30 advance passes
, available now. Passes at the door, if available, will be $35. There is also a $20 tier for students and musicians ($25 day of) and a $20 add-on available when purchasing tickets to
this summer’s 80/35
.
