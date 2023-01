Weekender Central Iowa! PURE NOISE | MLK Jr. Day Observance | Saddle Ghoul of Love

Since 2006, the Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) has celebrated the best of what Iowa music has to offer with the Gross Domestic Product festival, an event comprised entirely of Iowa musicians. Last year, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, GDP returned , in partnership with Little Village. This year, the festival is scheduled for April 15, with $30 advance passes , available now. Passes at the door, if available, will be $35. There is also a $20 tier for students and musicians ($25 day of) and a $20 add-on available when purchasing tickets to this summer’s 80/35