Weekender Central Iowa! Pride Fest, Pieces of my Heart, Art Flea Market

Every year, singers from across the state enter to sing the National Anthem with the Des Moines Symphony during the concert. This year’s Pops concert will be on Friday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capital in Des Moines. Attendance is expected to reach around 100,000 in person, with more across the state via Iowa Public Radio and Iowa PBS.

“I suppose the new direction is another pandemic story,” Nick Fisher offers as the impetus for the recent pivot of the band formerly known as Hex Girls.

“One thing that people maybe don’t know about Canada is that the places above and below the border are similar to each other,” said Rollie Pemberton, a Canadian MC who performs as Cadence Weapon.

Gain a better understanding of the legacy and hope of emancipation and explore the Black experience in Iowa’s history from early farmsteads through the 20th-century fight for civil rights.

A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world-over for its Grammy award-winning score and the excitement, energy and dynamism of its Irish and International Dance.

Pro H2O is IEC’s biggest fundraiser of the year and we’re excited to celebrate with you again! Join us at the River Center in Des Moines, at satellite locations in Okoboji or Iowa City

It’s a party all weekend in the greater DSM, as Pride Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday and spreads joy through Sunday at 5 p.m.! Juneteenth events begin, Pro H2O gathers funds for the Iowa Environmental Council and Reliable Street hosts its first Art Flea Market. This weekend’s can’t-miss event? The premiere of ‘Pieces of My Heart’ at the Stoner Theater: unpublished August Wilson love poems danced into reality.

