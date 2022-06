Weekender Central Iowa! Pride Fest, Pieces of my Heart, Art Flea Market

Oh Say, Can You Sing? Competition is open for submissions

by Lily DeTaeye, June 8

Every year, singers from across the state enter to sing the National Anthem with the Des Moines Symphony during the concert. This year’s Pops concert will be on Friday, July 1 at 8:30 p.m. on the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capital in Des Moines. Attendance is expected to reach around 100,000 in person, with more across the state via Iowa Public Radio and Iowa PBS.