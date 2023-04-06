Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Poetry Palooza | Dazy | Matty Ryan | Taylor Fest

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
April is National Poetry Month, and you can get in the spirit of verse this weekend as the Iowa Poetry Association takes over Mainframe Studios and Franklin Jr High Event Center for workshops, performances and competitions. No time to rhyme? Music, comedy, theater and more await your attention throughout the weekend. Top pick: xBk hosts the album release party for new work from Abbie & the Sawyers!
Mainframe Studios

Poetry Palooza | Iowa Poetry Association Poetry Slam Finals

Apr 6 – Apr 8 –

Inspired by an educational and entertainment event of nearly 20 years ago, this creative experience – Poetry Palooza! – has been a long time in the making. Now, the time is right.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Grant Wood Exhibit

Apr 6 –

Grant Wood lithographs, paintings and illustrations.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Family Workshop: Botanical Egg Dyeing

Apr 6 – 5:30pm

Family Workshop: Botanical Egg Dyeing


More info >>




Wooly's

Chase Matthew w/Hayden Coffman

Apr 6 – 6:00pm

Since releasing his debut album, Born For This, earlier this year, Matthew has been busy selling out venues across the nation on his headline ‘Born For This’ Tour.


More info >>




Platform

Commodo

Apr 6 – 9:00pm

An artist with minimal online presence and who keeps himself to himself, Commodo is one of an increasingly rare few who make waves through the strength of their music alone.


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Firat Erdim: Field Harp Soundings + Q & A with the Artist (Performance 1)

Apr 7 – 6:00pm

A performance-based commission by Des Moines-based artist Firat Erdim, in which volunteer performers will “play the weather” with instruments devised by Erdim.


More info >>
Noce

Reinventing The Standards w/ Vocalist Aviana Gedler & Co.

Apr 7 – 7:00pm

Up-and-coming vocalist Aviana Gedler presents an evening full of new arrangements of some of her most beloved standards alongside an elite 6 piece band.


More info >>




xBk Live

Dazy

Apr 7 – 8:00pm

xBk presents Dazy with Bigby Woods and Dirty Blonde


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Dwight Simmons | Stand-Up Comedy

Apr 7 – 9:30pm

In January 2023, Dwight filmed his first comedy special at The Comedy Attic in Bloomington, where he started comedy many moons ago.


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

Nothing Special and The Savage Freds at Gas Lamp

Apr 8 – 7:00pm

Nothing Special and The Savage Freds are going to be kicking out your favorite jams at the world renowned Gas Lamp.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Matty Ryan | Stand-Up Comedy

Apr 8 – 7:00pm

Born and raised in an Irish neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, Matty Ryan has been touring and performing throughout the country for years.


More info >>




xBk Live

Abbie and the Sawyers Album Release

Apr 8 – 7:00pm

Iowa Women-Led Folk


More info >>




Wooly's

Taylor Fest at Wooly's

Apr 8 – 8:00pm

TAYLOR FEST IS BACK! Come dance with us on April 8th at Wooly’s as we take you on a journey through Taylor Swift’s extensive discography.


More info >>




Platform

Love is Love

Apr 8 – 9:00pm

Join Capital City Pride at Platform for an evening celebrating love and honoring marriage equality and the anniversary of it’s establishment on April 3, 2009.


More info >>




Christian Petersen Museum, Morrill Hall

Words Meet Art Part 2: Public Reading

Apr 9 – 2:00pm

Writers who participated in Words Meet Art Part 1 will present their flash fiction, poems, creative nonfiction, a monologue, and/or perform music in response to the exhibition Harriet Bart.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

The Lion King

Apr 9 – 6:30pm

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before.


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Video premiere: Extravision, ‘Every Fear’

by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 4
Ryan Stier has been making music with his band, Extravision, for roughly a decade now. The five-person group often mixes ambient, psychedelic sounds with folk lyrics and instrumentation.
Extravision will appear at Mission Creek 2023 — Iowa City’s annual three-day music and literature festival — on Friday, marking the third time Extravision has played at the festival, having opened for Esmé Patterson in 2016 and S. Carey in 2018.




Camonghne Felix on calculating love and prose in her new book, ‘I want Black women to feel empowered by it’

by Sarah Elgatian, Apr 5
Reading Camonghne Felix’s 2023 memoir Dyscalculia: A Love Story of Epic Miscalculation is a gut punch over and over and over again. It’s one of those books I had to put down every couple of pages to catch my breath. Felix’s innate ability to create empathy in her readers is unparalleled. I want to emphasize this: one does not need to have shared Felix’s experiences for her work to impact them.