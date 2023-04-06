Weekender Central Iowa! Poetry Palooza | Dazy | Matty Ryan | Taylor Fest

April is National Poetry Month, and you can get in the spirit of verse this weekend as the Iowa Poetry Association takes over Mainframe Studios and Franklin Jr High Event Center for workshops, performances and competitions. No time to rhyme? Music, comedy, theater and more await your attention throughout the weekend. Top pick: xBk hosts the album release party for new work from Abbie & the Sawyers!
Poetry Palooza | Iowa Poetry Association Poetry Slam Finals
Inspired by an educational and entertainment event of nearly 20 years ago, this creative experience – Poetry Palooza! – has been a long time in the making. Now, the time is right.
Ryan Stier has been making music with his band, Extravision, for roughly a decade now. The five-person group often mixes ambient, psychedelic sounds with folk lyrics and instrumentation.
Extravision will appear at Mission Creek 2023 — Iowa City’s annual three-day music and literature festival — on Friday, marking the third time Extravision has played at the festival, having opened for Esmé Patterson in 2016 and S. Carey in 2018.
Camonghne Felix on calculating love and prose in her new book, ‘I want Black women to feel empowered by it’
by Sarah Elgatian, Apr 5
Reading Camonghne Felix’s 2023 memoir Dyscalculia: A Love Story of Epic Miscalculation is a gut punch over and over and over again. It’s one of those books I had to put down every couple of pages to catch my breath. Felix’s innate ability to create empathy in her readers is unparalleled. I want to emphasize this: one does not need to have shared Felix’s experiences for her work to impact them.