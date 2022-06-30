Weekender Central Iowa! Opera, William J. Locker, Mt. Joy

Spend your long weekend taking in all the region has to offer, from phenomenal operas to community potlucks! Top pick? The release show for William J Locker’s sophomore effort, Friday night at xBk. Enjoy!
Jasper Winery
The Nadas
Jun 30 – 6:00pm
The Nadas perform at Jasper Winery.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Jun 30 – 6:30pm
Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden
More info >>
Storyhouse Bookpub
Sip & Shop First Fridays: Browsing Botanicals
Jul 1 – 5:00pm
Swing by, grab a drink on the house, and celebrate summertime at Storyhouse while you browse our botanical book display and art from Wildflower Stationery.
More info >>
xBk Live
William J. Locker's Brainwash
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Silent disco and dance party for the home studio warrior, William J. Locker.
More info >>
xBk Live
William J Locker's BRAINWASH, Silent Disco, Album Release Party
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
A release party and silent disco for William J Locker’s sophomore release.
More info >>
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Mt. Joy w/Madison Cunningham
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Mt. Joy w/Madison Cunningham.
More info >>
Iowa State Capitol
Yankee Doodle Pops
Jul 1 – 8:30pm
Each year, the Des Moines Symphony welcomes more than 100,000 Central Iowans to celebrate Independence Day at Yankee Doodle Pops, the largest single-day concert event in Iowa.
More info >>
Mainframe Studios
Putt Putt Art Tee-Off Ceremony
Jul 2 – 5:00pm
Experience an interactive artist-made mini-golf installation at Mainframe Studios, on display June 21st through July 4th weekend.
More info >>
Salisbury House and Gardens
Belin Quartet Summer Concert Series
Jul 2 – 5:30pm
The Belin Quartet’s 23rd Free Summer Concert Season!
More info >>
Blank Performing Arts
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Jul 2 – 7:30pm
Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by the DSM Opera.
More info >>
Wooly's
Katie & The Honky Tonks
Jul 2 – 8:00pm
Katie and The Honky Tonks bring a fresh take on honky tonk and traditional country music that’s inspired by the Bakersfield Sound.
More info >>
Cheatom Park
Fourth of He Lies
Jul 3 – 4:00pm
A community potluck hosted by organizations from across Iowa.
“How smooth must be the language of the whites, when they can make right look like wrong, and wrong like right.” – Black Hawk, Sauk –
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
Icon For Hire w/ Awake At Last, Sumo Cyco
Jul 3 – 5:00pm
Metro Concerts presents Decatur, Illinois rock band Icon for Hire
More info >>
xBk Live
Arlie
Jul 3 – 6:00pm
Arlie is a band created by singer-songwriter, composer & multi-instrumentalist Nathaniel Banks.
More info >>
An Indianola farm girl finds her way with animal pottery
by Courtney Guein, Jun 23
Folk ceramic creator Caroline Freese found her love for animals and art starting at a young age on a farm in Indianola, Iowa. Art has been a driving force for her since then, into college and now owning a studio with orders coming in quicker than she can create.
