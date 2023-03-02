Weekender Central Iowa! Mad God | Wine, Food & Beer Showcase | Big City Ball

Need a reason to get dressed up? Grab that outfit you’ve been saving and head out Friday to experience over 40 restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries and distilleries from around the area at Des Moines Metro Opera’s annual Wine, Food and Beer Showcase, or see an exclusive Ballet Des Moines preview at their black tie Big City Ball. On Monday, Des Moines Community Playhouse is holding an event announcing their upcoming season! Top pick: Mary Potter Kenyon at Beaverdale Books, for a creativity workshop and a booksigning of her 2020 book ‘Called to Be Creative’—sometimes you just need a little push to create the impossible.