Weekender Central Iowa! Mad God | Wine, Food & Beer Showcase | Big City Ball

Need a reason to get dressed up? Grab that outfit you’ve been saving and head out Friday to experience over 40 restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries and distilleries from around the area at Des Moines Metro Opera’s annual Wine, Food and Beer Showcase, or see an exclusive Ballet Des Moines preview at their black tie Big City Ball. On Monday, Des Moines Community Playhouse is holding an event announcing their upcoming season! Top pick: Mary Potter Kenyon at Beaverdale Books, for a creativity workshop and a booksigning of her 2020 book ‘Called to Be Creative’—sometimes you just need a little push to create the impossible.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Needle Felting for Families
Mar 2 – 5:30pm
Learn the art of needle-felting!
xBk Live
David Ramirez & Dylan LeBlanc
Mar 2 – 7:00pm
David Ramirez & Dylan LeBlanc on tour coming to xBk!
The Varsity Cinema
Mad God
Mar 2 – 10:00pm
A figure known as “The Assassin” descends from the heavens into a nightmarish pit full of monsters, titans, and cruelty.
Moberg Gallery
Chuck Hipsher: Opening Reception
Mar 3 – 5:00pm
Over twenty new large-scale abstract works by Illinois-based artist, Chuck Hipsher
Des Moines Marriott Downtown
Wine, Food & Beer Showcase
Mar 3 – 6:00pm
Sample the night away! Started in 1985, the Wine, Food & Beer Showcase is one of the oldest food and beverage events in the area.
Des Moines Art Center
Animation Screening 2
Mar 3 – 6:00pm
The Des Moines Art Center presents Oscar Shorts, with two FREE screenings for each of the categories: Documentary, Live Action, and Animation.
Ballet Des Moines
Ballet Des Moines Big City Ball
Mar 3 – 7:00pm
The Ballet Des Moines Big City Ball celebrates the best our city has to offer: a glamorous evening featuring a four-course dinner, full cocktail menu, glittering decor, a DJ and dancing.
Wooly's
White Reaper
Mar 3 – 7:00pm
White Reaper – Tony Esposito [guitar, vocals], Ryan Hater [keys], Hunter Thompson [guitar], Nick Wilkerson [drums, percussion], and Sam Wilkerson [bass]
Lefty's Live Music
Kyro's World Tour w/Poundgame Addison
Mar 3 – 9:00pm
Damn Good Lyfe Ent is helping to bring you Kyro’s World Tour with Poundgame Addison LIVE
Online ticket sales will be available for $15 or $20 at the door
Des Moines Civic Center
123 Andrés
Mar 4 – 11:00am
123 Andrés, the husband-and-wife team of Andrés and Christina, is a Latin Grammy-winning duo with a lively show that gets families singing and dancing.
Noce
Guitarist Charlie Ballantine
Mar 4 – 7:00pm
Charlie Ballantine is acclaimed as one of the finest and most versatile young guitarists on the scene today.
Lefty's Live Music
Danny Russell Wolf w/ Allegra Hernandez & Tough Ghost
Mar 4 – 9:00pm
Danny Russell Wolf is releasing his new album, “The Elemental of Reprise” on vinyl.
