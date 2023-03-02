Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Mad God | Wine, Food & Beer Showcase | Big City Ball

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Need a reason to get dressed up? Grab that outfit you’ve been saving and head out Friday to experience over 40 restaurants, caterers, wineries, breweries and distilleries from around the area at Des Moines Metro Opera’s annual Wine, Food and Beer Showcase, or see an exclusive Ballet Des Moines preview at their black tie Big City Ball. On Monday, Des Moines Community Playhouse is holding an event announcing their upcoming season! Top pick: Mary Potter Kenyon at Beaverdale Books, for a creativity workshop and a booksigning of her 2020 book ‘Called to Be Creative’—sometimes you just need a little push to create the impossible.




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Needle Felting for Families

Mar 2 – 5:30pm

Learn the art of needle-felting!


More info >>




xBk Live

David Ramirez & Dylan LeBlanc

Mar 2 – 7:00pm

David Ramirez & Dylan LeBlanc on tour coming to xBk!


More info >>




The Varsity Cinema

Mad God

Mar 2 – 10:00pm

A figure known as “The Assassin” descends from the heavens into a nightmarish pit full of monsters, titans, and cruelty.


More info >>




Moberg Gallery

Chuck Hipsher: Opening Reception

Mar 3 – 5:00pm

Over twenty new large-scale abstract works by Illinois-based artist, Chuck Hipsher


More info >>




Des Moines Marriott Downtown

Wine, Food & Beer Showcase

Mar 3 – 6:00pm

Sample the night away! Started in 1985, the Wine, Food & Beer Showcase is one of the oldest food and beverage events in the area.


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Animation Screening 2

Mar 3 – 6:00pm

The Des Moines Art Center presents Oscar Shorts, with two FREE screenings for each of the categories: Documentary, Live Action, and Animation.


More info >>




Ballet Des Moines

Ballet Des Moines Big City Ball

Mar 3 – 7:00pm

The Ballet Des Moines Big City Ball celebrates the best our city has to offer: a glamorous evening featuring a four-course dinner, full cocktail menu, glittering decor, a DJ and dancing.


More info >>




Wooly's

White Reaper

Mar 3 – 7:00pm

White Reaper – Tony Esposito [guitar, vocals], Ryan Hater [keys], Hunter Thompson [guitar], Nick Wilkerson [drums, percussion], and Sam Wilkerson [bass]


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Kyro's World Tour w/Poundgame Addison

Mar 3 – 9:00pm

Damn Good Lyfe Ent is helping to bring you Kyro’s World Tour with Poundgame Addison LIVE
Online ticket sales will be available for $15 or $20 at the door


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

123 Andrés

Mar 4 – 11:00am

123 Andrés, the husband-and-wife team of Andrés and Christina, is a Latin Grammy-winning duo with a lively show that gets families singing and dancing.


More info >>




Noce

Guitarist Charlie Ballantine

Mar 4 – 7:00pm

Charlie Ballantine is acclaimed as one of the finest and most versatile young guitarists on the scene today.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Danny Russell Wolf w/ Allegra Hernandez & Tough Ghost

Mar 4 – 9:00pm

Danny Russell Wolf is releasing his new album, “The Elemental of Reprise” on vinyl.


More info >>



