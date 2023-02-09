Weekender Central Iowa! Lauren Vilmain | Six | Drew Lynch | The Room





THE WEEKENDER Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium Valentine's Day snuck up on us this year but no worries! There's plenty to do this weekend to show your favorite person how much you love them. For personalized gifts, check out the Bouquet Bar or the Valentine Card Class at the Botanical Garden. If you want something intimate together, share cupcakes from Molly's over glasses of wine at Jasper Winery. And the Garden is having A Queen of Hearts Valentines Day Show to raise money for The Yazmine DeMornay Scholarship Fund. Don't have a special someone? You can learn to arrange flowers at the Botanical Garden's Galentine Night. If you're not up for love at all, join author Nick Holmberg, ('The Emergent') to learn about his career and what's next or hear Zoey Luna speak on her life of transitions. Attend the Queens of Rap at the Garden celebrating Black female rappers or sing along with the six fed up wives of Henry VIII. Top Pick: Who doesn't love wine with their favorite person? Plus, cupcakes too! I'm sold on Jasper Winery. Little Village announces Isaac Hamlet as statewide Arts & Culture Editor



Long-time Iowa arts reporter Isaac Hamlet has joined Little Village as our statewide Arts & Culture Editor, based out of our Des Moines office. A Michigan native, Isaac has lived in Iowa since 2013, writing on arts for the Daily Iowan during his time at the university and continuing to cover Iowa culture for the Press-Citizen, the Des Moines Register and more in the time since. You can reach him at isaac@littlevillagemag.com . Welcome, Isaac!







Big Grove Brewery & Taproom True Crime Lecture with Sarah Cailean: Romance is Dead

Feb 9 – 5:00pm Join us for a true crime lecture and fun evening on Thursday, February 9 at Big Grove Brewery

Des Moines Botanical Garden Valentine Card Class

Feb 9 – 5:30pm Explore basic flower anatomy and the science behind flowers.

Des Moines Public Library Iowa Author Spotlight: Nick Holmberg, The Emergent

Feb 9 – 5:30pm Join Iowa Author, Nick Holmberg at Central Library to hear about his books and experience as a working writer!

Temple Theater Capital City Pride: Zoey Luna

Feb 9 – 6:00pm As one of the first transgender youth public figures, Zoey has shared her life story through several documentaries and interviews.

Ballet Des Moines Beer + Ballet + A Big Slice

Feb 9 – 7:00pm Join Ballet Des Moines for an open studio rehearsal on Thursday, February 9 from 7-9!

Confluence Brewing Chris Falcon Live at Confluence

Feb 9 – 7:00pm Live music by Chris Falcon on Thursday from 7-9:30! If the weather is nice, plan to grab a beer and enjoy the tunes on the patio.

