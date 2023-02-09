Weekender Central Iowa! Lauren Vilmain | Six | Drew Lynch | The Room

Valentine’s Day snuck up on us this year but no worries! There’s plenty to do this weekend to show your favorite person how much you love them. For personalized gifts, check out the Bouquet Bar or the Valentine Card Class at the Botanical Garden. If you want something intimate together, share cupcakes from Molly’s over glasses of wine at Jasper Winery. And the Garden is having A Queen of Hearts Valentines Day Show to raise money for The Yazmine DeMornay Scholarship Fund. Don’t have a special someone? You can learn to arrange flowers at the Botanical Garden’s Galentine Night. If you’re not up for love at all, join author Nick Holmberg, (‘The Emergent’) to learn about his career and what’s next or hear Zoey Luna speak on her life of transitions. Attend the Queens of Rap at the Garden celebrating Black female rappers or sing along with the six fed up wives of Henry VIII. Top Pick: Who doesn’t love wine with their favorite person? Plus, cupcakes too! I’m sold on Jasper Winery.
Little Village announces Isaac Hamlet as statewide Arts & Culture Editor
Long-time Iowa arts reporter Isaac Hamlet has joined
Little Village
as our statewide Arts & Culture Editor, based out of our Des Moines office. A Michigan native, Isaac has lived in Iowa since 2013, writing on arts for the
Daily Iowan
during his time at the university and continuing to cover Iowa culture for the
Press-Citizen
, the
Des Moines Register
and more in the time since. You can reach him at
isaac@littlevillagemag.com
. Welcome, Isaac!
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
True Crime Lecture with Sarah Cailean: Romance is Dead
Feb 9 – 5:00pm
Join us for a true crime lecture and fun evening on Thursday, February 9 at Big Grove Brewery
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Valentine Card Class
Feb 9 – 5:30pm
Explore basic flower anatomy and the science behind flowers.
More info >>
Des Moines Public Library
Iowa Author Spotlight: Nick Holmberg, The Emergent
Feb 9 – 5:30pm
Join Iowa Author, Nick Holmberg at Central Library to hear about his books and experience as a working writer!
More info >>
Temple Theater
Capital City Pride: Zoey Luna
Feb 9 – 6:00pm
As one of the first transgender youth public figures, Zoey has shared her life story through several documentaries and interviews.
More info >>
Ballet Des Moines
Beer + Ballet + A Big Slice
Feb 9 – 7:00pm
Join Ballet Des Moines for an open studio rehearsal on Thursday, February 9 from 7-9!
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
Chris Falcon Live at Confluence
Feb 9 – 7:00pm
Live music by Chris Falcon on Thursday from 7-9:30! If the weather is nice, plan to grab a beer and enjoy the tunes on the patio.
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
Drew Lynch
Feb 9 – 7:30pm
Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, where he finished in second place.
More info >>
The Varsity Cinema
The Room
Feb 9 – 10:00pm
Can you ever really trust anyone?
More info >>
Des Moines Art Center
Exhibition Opening Celebration: “75 Years of Iowa Art”
Feb 10 – 5:00pm
Join us for the opening celebration of “Art Center: 75 Years of Iowa Art.” Kicking off the Art Center’s 75th anniversary year.
More info >>
Wooly's
Gimmie Gimmie Disco
Feb 10 – 8:00pm
Calling all Dancing Queens! We’re a dance party playing your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s like The Bee Gees and Cher.
More info >>
The Garden
A Queen of Hearts Valentine's Day Show
Feb 10 – 8:00pm
Please join the Archduke Rory Phoenix Monroe and myself as we host “A Queen of Hearts Valentine’s Day Show”
More info >>
Platform
Spicy Bois Takeover: MeSo, Tron3x, and Sags
Feb 10 – 8:30pm
This one is going to get real spicy! MeSo makes his return to PLATFORM! Pulling up with rising artists Tron3x for his Iowa debut and Sagz! Don’t miss this spicy take over at PLATFORM!
More info >>
The Garden
Black Herstory Show: The Queens of Rap
Feb 10 – 10:00pm
Decadence hosts a very special FRIDAY show celebrating the Black and Brown queens of rap!
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Bouquet Bar
Feb 11 – 11:00am
In the spirit of love, create a personalized petite bouquet…
More info >>
Beaverdale Books
Local Author Fair
Feb 11 – 1:00pm
Here’s your chance to meet and greet six local authors–all in one afternoon!
More info >>
The Varsity Cinema
Spirited Away
Feb 11 – 1:00pm
A young girl, Chihiro, becomes trapped in a strange new world of spirits.
More info >>
Noce
Vocalist Lauren Vilmain
Feb 11 – 7:00pm
Vocalist, Lauren Vilmain is a graduate of Drake University where she majored in vocal performance with a minor in musical theatre.
More info >>
Five Monkeys Inc
Pottery Peepshow! Art and Burlesque Event
Feb 11 – 8:00pm
Paint pottery in a welcoming, inclusive art studio environment, and also experience live burlesque performances throughout the evening!
More info >>
The Garden
The Drag Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Feb 11 – 10:00pm
THAT’S RIGHT, BABY! We’re putting on a drag show unlike any other!
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Six
Feb 12 – 1:00pm
From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power!
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Galentines Night
Feb 13 – 5:30pm
Arrange a beautiful bouquet of flowers with all your besties.
More info >>
Des Moines Public Library
Des Moines Symphony Academy's Instrument Petting Zoo
Feb 13 – 6:30pm
The Des Moines Symphony Academy’s “Instrument Petting Zoo” is visiting the South Side Library!
More info >>
Book Review: ‘Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future’ ed. by Cornelia F. Mutel
by William Blair, Feb 8
While contemplating
Tending Iowa’s Land, a poignant story returned to mind. A good friend of mine and his wife, several years ago, lived very near the Iowa River. During a hot, dry spell, he decided to put a pump into the river and use river water instead of well water to resuscitate their parched garden.
Pole to pole: Visiting every Des Moines strip club in one night
by Max Adams, Feb 6
The Des Moines metro is home to five adult entertainment venues, a.k.a. strip clubs, and as far as I can tell, no publication has attempted to visit and compare them all. Someone had to do it eventually, and who better than myself, a gay man who has never set foot in a strip club? And what better way to do it than all in one night?
