Weekender Central Iowa! Kosmic Kingdom, Craft Brew Fest, Pride in the Garden

Pride Month is here! Start things off right Friday night with a Pride Pageant at the Garden. You can kick off festival season with Kosmic Kingdom at Sleepy Hollow. There’s also theater openings and the Craft Brew Fest not to miss! Top pick of the weekend? The opening of Dana Telsrow’s art show, HAHA. FUNNY., at the Lift on Saturday.




Sleepy Hollow

Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival

Jun 2 – Jun 4 –

Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022: 3 days of camping, music, and arts in a medieval kingdom.


More info >>




Turner Jazz Center

Then and Now: Porgy and Bess in 2022

Jun 2 – 7:00pm

Join us for a conversation with Dr. Naomi André and company members from DMMO’s upcoming production of Porgy and Bess as they share their perspectives on the celebrated opera.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Hamilton

Jun 2 – 7:30pm

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre.


More info >>




The Garden

Pride Pageant

Jun 3 – 5:00pm

Capital City Pride presents the 2022 Ms, Mr. & Mx. Capital City Pride Pageant


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

First Friday: Fresh Off The Press

Jun 3 – 5:00pm

Linocut, Letterpress, Screenprinting, and more! This First Friday Mainframe is celebrating all things printmaking.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Mary Mack: Stand-Up Comedy

Jun 3 – 7:00pm

Comedian Mary Mack is a hybrid of Minnesota and Wisconsin (with a severe cheese dependency)


More info >>




Val Air Ballroom

Big Head Todd & The Monsters

Jun 3 – 7:00pm

First Fleet Concerts Presents:
Big Head Todd & The Monsters


More info >>




Des Moines Community Playhouse

Calendar Girls

Jun 3 – Jun 19 – 7:30pm

With heartache can come good. When Annie loses her husband to leukemia, she and her best friend, Chris, decide to raise money for the hospital by making a calendar… in the nude.


More info >>




Ankeny Community Theatre

Cry It Out

Jun 3 – 7:30pm

Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.


More info >>




Surety Hotel

Capital City Pride Drag Brunch

Jun 4 – 9:30am

Capital City Pride and the Surety Hotel present the Pride edition Drag brunch.


More info >>




JR’s Southpork

Cajun Fest Boil & Brew

Jun 4 – 11:00am

A one-day celebration of all things Louisiana. We’re a crawfish boil that believes that having fun and doing good belong together.


More info >>




Des Moines Water Works Park

Iowa Craft Brew Festival

Jun 4 – 1:00pm

Iowa Craft Brew Festival at the Des Moines Water Works Park


More info >>




Des Moines Heritage Center

One Iowa Gala 2022

Jun 4 – 5:00pm

Kick off Pride Month and celebrate in-person together for the first time in two years on Saturday, June 4th at the 13th Annual One Iowa Gala!


More info >>




The Lift

Haha Funny: Art Show Opening Reception

Jun 4 – 6:00pm

Haha Funny: An Art Show By Dana Telsrow; Opening Reception


More info >>




Peace Tree Brewing Co – DSM

Meet the Author – Joe Saul-Sahey

Jun 6 – 6:30pm

From the money nerds behind the award-winning Stacking Benjamins podcast, a new kind of personal finance book to get your house in order.


More info >>




Wooly's

The Strike & Sub-Radio

Jun 6 – 6:30pm

First Fleet Concerts Presents:
The Strike & Sub-Radio


More info >>




xBk Live

Monday Night Misery Club

Jun 6 – 7:00pm

Can’t make it to the show in person? Try the live stream! Monday Night Live! @ xBk!


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Capital City Pride’s Mindful Mondays

Jun 6 – 7:30pm

Join us for an outdoor yoga practice on Monday evenings at the Des Moines Art Center.


More info >>

Six Central Iowa podcasts to spice up your drive

by Lily DeTaeye, May 27
If you’re looking to enhance your commute with a podcast recorded a little closer to home than a Slow Burn or My Favorite Murder, here’s a list of six pods made here in Central Iowa.


