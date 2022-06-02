Weekender Central Iowa! Kosmic Kingdom, Craft Brew Fest, Pride in the Garden

Pride Month is here! Start things off right Friday night with a Pride Pageant at the Garden. You can kick off festival season with Kosmic Kingdom at Sleepy Hollow. There’s also theater openings and the Craft Brew Fest not to miss! Top pick of the weekend? The opening of Dana Telsrow’s art show, HAHA. FUNNY., at the Lift on Saturday.
Sleepy Hollow
Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival
Jun 2 – Jun 4 –
Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022: 3 days of camping, music, and arts in a medieval kingdom.
More info >>
Turner Jazz Center
Then and Now: Porgy and Bess in 2022
Jun 2 – 7:00pm
Join us for a conversation with Dr. Naomi André and company members from DMMO’s upcoming production of Porgy and Bess as they share their perspectives on the celebrated opera.
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Hamilton
Jun 2 – 7:30pm
Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre.
More info >>
The Garden
Pride Pageant
Jun 3 – 5:00pm
Capital City Pride presents the 2022 Ms, Mr. & Mx. Capital City Pride Pageant
More info >>
Mainframe Studios
First Friday: Fresh Off The Press
Jun 3 – 5:00pm
Linocut, Letterpress, Screenprinting, and more! This First Friday Mainframe is celebrating all things printmaking.
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Mary Mack: Stand-Up Comedy
Jun 3 – 7:00pm
Comedian Mary Mack is a hybrid of Minnesota and Wisconsin (with a severe cheese dependency)
More info >>
Val Air Ballroom
Big Head Todd & The Monsters
Jun 3 – 7:00pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents:
Big Head Todd & The Monsters
More info >>
Des Moines Community Playhouse
Calendar Girls
Jun 3 – Jun 19 – 7:30pm
With heartache can come good. When Annie loses her husband to leukemia, she and her best friend, Chris, decide to raise money for the hospital by making a calendar… in the nude.
More info >>
Ankeny Community Theatre
Cry It Out
Jun 3 – 7:30pm
Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.
More info >>
Surety Hotel
Capital City Pride Drag Brunch
Jun 4 – 9:30am
Capital City Pride and the Surety Hotel present the Pride edition Drag brunch.
More info >>
JR’s Southpork
Cajun Fest Boil & Brew
Jun 4 – 11:00am
A one-day celebration of all things Louisiana. We’re a crawfish boil that believes that having fun and doing good belong together.
More info >>
Des Moines Water Works Park
Iowa Craft Brew Festival
Jun 4 – 1:00pm
Iowa Craft Brew Festival at the Des Moines Water Works Park
More info >>
Des Moines Heritage Center
One Iowa Gala 2022
Jun 4 – 5:00pm
Kick off Pride Month and celebrate in-person together for the first time in two years on Saturday, June 4th at the 13th Annual One Iowa Gala!
More info >>
The Lift
Haha Funny: Art Show Opening Reception
Jun 4 – 6:00pm
Haha Funny: An Art Show By Dana Telsrow; Opening Reception
More info >>
Peace Tree Brewing Co – DSM
Meet the Author – Joe Saul-Sahey
Jun 6 – 6:30pm
From the money nerds behind the award-winning Stacking Benjamins podcast, a new kind of personal finance book to get your house in order.
More info >>
Wooly's
The Strike & Sub-Radio
Jun 6 – 6:30pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents:
The Strike & Sub-Radio
More info >>
xBk Live
Monday Night Misery Club
Jun 6 – 7:00pm
Can’t make it to the show in person? Try the live stream! Monday Night Live! @ xBk!
More info >>
Des Moines Art Center
Capital City Pride’s Mindful Mondays
Jun 6 – 7:30pm
Join us for an outdoor yoga practice on Monday evenings at the Des Moines Art Center.
More info >>
Six Central Iowa podcasts to spice up your drive
by Lily DeTaeye, May 27
If you’re looking to enhance your commute with a podcast recorded a little closer to home than a
Slow Burn or My Favorite Murder, here’s a list of six pods made here in Central Iowa.
