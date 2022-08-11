Weekender Central Iowa! Iowa State Fair | Local Author Fair | Local Emo Night

With the Iowa State Fair starting up this week, it’s hard to have anything else on your radar! Rest assured, though: Even if you’re not taking in the fair, there are more than enough activities to help you get through this weekend with a grin on your face and a bop in your heart. Music is the big winner, with not-to-miss shows at Gaslamp, Captain Roy’s and more. For our top pick, head outdoors to expand your mind, with the inaugural Philosophical Barbecue from the Des Moines Lyceum Movement. Explore the teachings of Marcus Aurelius over burgers, brats and beer!