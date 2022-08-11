Weekender Central Iowa! Iowa State Fair | Local Author Fair | Local Emo Night

With the Iowa State Fair starting up this week, it’s hard to have anything else on your radar! Rest assured, though: Even if you’re not taking in the fair, there are more than enough activities to help you get through this weekend with a grin on your face and a bop in your heart. Music is the big winner, with not-to-miss shows at Gaslamp, Captain Roy’s and more. For our top pick, head outdoors to expand your mind, with the inaugural Philosophical Barbecue from the Des Moines Lyceum Movement. Explore the teachings of Marcus Aurelius over burgers, brats and beer!
Iowa State Fairgrounds
Iowa State Fair
Aug 11 – Aug 21 – 8:00am
Find Your Fun at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, happening this year from August 11-21
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Joe Kaplow with Brian Johannesen
Aug 11 – 8:00pm
Joe Kaplow w/Brian Johannesen play at Gas Lamp
More info >>
Moberg Gallery
Remarks & Reception with Karen Strohbeen
Aug 12 – 4:00pm
Karen Strohbeen’s work will soon be showcased on four bus shelters along Ingersoll Avenue, as part of DART’s network of art bus shelters.
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
Watercolor Wine Bottles Painting Class
Aug 12 – 5:30pm
Betty Walker will engage you in a fun painting class while you visit and drink a glass (or two) of wine.
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Chicago Comedy Showcase
Aug 12 – 7:00pm
Teehee’s is getting occupied by some of the best comedians from the other side of the river. Recruited straight from Chicago, this comedic force will be one you won’t soon forget.
More info >>
xBk Live
Chastity Brown w/ Lily DeTaeye
Aug 12 – 8:00pm
Chastity Brown w/ Lily DeTaeye at xBk Live.
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Glass Ox, Chill Mac, Dose, Static Soul, Ronbot
Aug 12 – 9:00pm
Glass Ox, Chill Mac, Dose, Static Soul, Ronbot featuring visual artists: Christian Ellwood, Siricasso, Jenna, Sp, and Allysha Cora Jean
More info >>
LSI Global Greens Farmers' Market
Global Greens Farmers Market
Aug 13 – 9:00am
Come shop for delicious, local, organically grown produce for you and your family while supporting new Iowans who have a passion for farming
More info >>
Beaverdale Books
Local Author Fair
Aug 13 – 1:00pm
More info >>
Curate
Project One: One Community, One Family: Fundraising Event
Aug 13 – 2:00pm
Enjoy an afternoon of music, food, and drinks as we work to make a difference for mental health in our community.
More info >>
Fort Des Moines Park
Des Moines' Philosophical Barbecue: Finding Calm in Troubled Times w/ Marcus Aurelius
Aug 13 – 5:00pm
If you are interested in philosophy, if you are a lifelong learner, if you are a human being, there’s something in Marcus Aurelius for you.
More info >>
Captain Roy's
The June Bugs Live
Aug 13 – 6:00pm
The June Bugs Live At Captain Roy’s
More info >>
xBk Live
Local Emo Night
Aug 13 – 7:00pm
Bust out the eyeliner and the scene hair, it’s time for EMO NIGHT!
More info >>
Cowles Commons
Vegan Summer Market
Aug 14 – 12:00pm
VegLife Des Moines is excited to announce the return of their successful Vegan Summer Market series!
More info >>
xBk Live
Dead Horses
Aug 14 – 7:00pm
A folk-inspired from Milwaukee: Dead Horses with Adam Bruce
More info >>
Iowa State Fairgrounds
Celebración Latina: Parranderos Latin Combo
Aug 14 – 7:00pm
More info >>
Wooly's
Polyphia with Unprocessed
Aug 15 – 7:00pm
Polyphia with Unprocessed at Wooly’s
More info >>
xBk Live
Monday Night Live!
Aug 15 – 7:00pm
Monday Night Live! @ xBk
More info >>
Des Moines installs ‘art corridors’ along five bike trails, showcasing local artists
by Courtney Guein, Aug 8
New art installations have changed the view along five of Des Moines’ popular bike trails. These “art corridors” include panels mounted to a line of metal posts, angled towards pedestrians and cyclists zipping down the trail.
‘My Fair Lady,’ a problematic classic with amazing production, comes to Des Moines
by Lily DeTaeye, Aug 5
My Fair Lady, presented by Lincoln Center Theater, opened at the Civic Center in Des Moines Tuesday night and almost every row was filled. The musical is an adaptation on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion, involving a professor of phonetics training a poor woman with a thick working class accent to pass as a member of high society in order to win a bet with a colleague.
Post navigation
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-central-iowa-iowa-state-fair-local-author-fair-local-emo-night/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="6"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>