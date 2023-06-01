Weekender Central Iowa! Iowa Craft Brew Festival | Tim Capello | Native Gardens

Get out and get moving this weekend! Summer is just around the corner, and you can find teasers of it even now: Enjoy a patio drag brunch, experience the Salisbury House Garden Party or wander the Iowa Craft Brew Festival (June is, after all, Iowa Craft Beer Month!). Top pick of the weekend? It’s gotta be ’80s sax symbol Tim Capello at xBk Live on Friday, with not-to-be-missed local opener, Night Stories.
Green Drinks — Des Moines
Jun 1 – 6:00pm
Each month Urban Ambassadors hosts Green Drinks, Des Moines to bring together like-minded sustainability people and community leaders.
Book Review: ‘The Behavior of Words’ by Efe Duyan, transl. Aron Aji
by Sarah Elgatian, May 31
In the translator’s note, Aron Aji — director of MFA in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa — gives some insights on his methodology and experience as both a reader and translator of Efe Duyan’s The Behavior of Words (White Pine Press, 2023). “Given the infamous incommensurability of English and Turkish grammars, the process often required forcing the natural Turkish syntax … on the English in order to foreground the physical direction of the verse and the gradual accretion of meaning.”