Weekender Central Iowa! Iowa Craft Brew Festival | Tim Capello | Native Gardens

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Get out and get moving this weekend! Summer is just around the corner, and you can find teasers of it even now: Enjoy a patio drag brunch, experience the Salisbury House Garden Party or wander the Iowa Craft Brew Festival (June is, after all, Iowa Craft Beer Month!). Top pick of the weekend? It’s gotta be ’80s sax symbol Tim Capello at xBk Live on Friday, with not-to-be-missed local opener, Night Stories.
Twisted Vine Brewery

Green Drinks — Des Moines

Jun 1 – 6:00pm

Each month Urban Ambassadors hosts Green Drinks, Des Moines to bring together like-minded sustainability people and community leaders.


The Varsity Cinema

Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale

Jun 1 – 7:00pm

For over 85 years, steamship Ste. Claire transported generations of Detroiters to Boblo Island, an amusement park nestled in the waters between the US and Canada.


Des Moines Civic Center

2023 IHSMTA SHOWCASE

Jun 1 – 7:00pm

Feel the energy of hundreds of amazing student performers representing more than 80 participating Iowa high schools, as they share highlights from their award-winning school musicals!


Des Moines Art Center

Exhibition Opening Celebration: “Underneath Everything: Humility and Grandeur in Contemporary Ceramics”

Jun 2 – 5:00pm

Join us for the opening celebration of “Underneath Everything.”


Wooly's

PetRock: A Tribute To The Smooth Rock Of The 70's

Jun 2 – 8:00pm

The 70’s were the best of times. Music was made by musicians, singers could sing, and rock was best heard live.


xBk Live

Tim Cappello

Jun 2 – 8:00pm

Tim Cappello is an American musician, known primarily as a saxophonist, whose work can be heard on the Tina Turner tracks “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and “One of the Living”.


Platform

This Shit is Bananas w/ Jimmy Jim

Jun 2 – 9:00pm

A Des Moines event with the intention of just plain fun!!!!


Exile Brewing Company

Drag Brunch on the Patio: Celebrating PRIDE

Jun 3 – 10:00am

Hello June, Blue Skies and PRIDE!


Mainframe Studios

GDT Presents Dance Workshops | Bhangra w/ Pooja Mayur

Jun 3 – 1:00pm

We invite you to come to learn from local artists the art of movement!


Lauridsen Amphitheater

Iowa Craft Brew Festival

Jun 3 – 1:00pm

Enjoy a day full of unlimited samples of Iowa craft beer and cider, live music, local food.


Salisbury House and Gardens

The Garden Party

Jun 4 – 11:00am

Join us for Salisbury House & Garden’s festive springtime fundraising event benefiting the Salisbury House Foundation.


Whirlythings

Whirlythings presents 13th Annual Garden Art Show

Jun 4 – 12:00pm

See a unique variety of Iowa’s best artists in a relaxed Beaverdale garden setting.


xBk Live

All Ages Drag Show

Jun 4 – 1:00pm

This event is in partnership with the DSM Queer Youth Resource Center.


Des Moines Community Playhouse

Native Gardens

Jun 4 – 2:00pm

Pablo and Tania, an expecting couple, purchase a house next door to longtime community residents, Virginia and Frank.


Beaverdale Books

Sandra Marchetti | Aisle 228

Jun 4 – 2:00pm

Aisle 228 is a book of poems about the Chicago Cubs and listening to baseball on the radio.


Lefty's Live Music

ACxDC, No/Mas, Knoll, Traffic Death, Cursed Existence

Jun 4 – 7:00pm

Presented by Black Heart Booking; 21+ show, 7 p.m.


﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




Book Review: ‘The Behavior of Words’ by Efe Duyan, transl. Aron Aji

by Sarah Elgatian, May 31
In the translator’s note, Aron Aji — director of MFA in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa — gives some insights on his methodology and experience as both a reader and translator of Efe Duyan’s The Behavior of Words (White Pine Press, 2023). “Given the infamous incommensurability of English and Turkish grammars, the process often required forcing the natural Turkish syntax … on the English in order to foreground the physical direction of the verse and the gradual accretion of meaning.”