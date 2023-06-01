Weekender Central Iowa! Iowa Craft Brew Festival | Tim Capello | Native Gardens

Get out and get moving this weekend! Summer is just around the corner, and you can find teasers of it even now: Enjoy a patio drag brunch, experience the Salisbury House Garden Party or wander the Iowa Craft Brew Festival (June is, after all, Iowa Craft Beer Month!). Top pick of the weekend? It’s gotta be ’80s sax symbol Tim Capello at xBk Live on Friday, with not-to-be-missed local opener, Night Stories.