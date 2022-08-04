Weekender Central Iowa! Hinterland Music Festival | Magic Shows | Stark Raving Madge

There’s magic in the air around Central Iowa this weekend. More specifically, there are magic shows from Noah Sonie scattered all around the metro, starting Friday in Drake Park. You’ll also find options for theatergoers, gamers, comedy fans and more this weekend, but the top pick is Hinterland Music Festival, running through Sunday and featuring Jenny Lewis, Phoebe Bridgers and many many more.
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater and Event Center
Hinterland Music Festival
Aug 4 – Aug 7 – 2:00pm
Hinterland Music Festival is four days of music curated for all who love both music and the outdoors – in a beautiful rural escape outside of Des Moines, Iowa.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Aug 4 – 6:30pm
Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
My Fair Lady
Aug 4 – 7:30pm
My Fair Lady at the Des Moines Civic Center
More info >>
Drake Park
Noah Sonie Magic
Aug 5 – 2:00pm
Presented in a different local park for each performance in partnership with the parks and recreation departments of Altoona, Des Moines, Waukee, Johnston and West Des Moines.
More info >>
Storyhouse Bookpub
Sip & Shop First Friday
Aug 5 – 5:00pm
Books, Bouquets and Cermics!
More info >>
Mainframe Studios
First Friday: 60 FPS
Aug 5 – 5:00pm
Get your game on at Mainframe Studios 3rd annual gaming festival 60 FPS featuring video games, board games, and illustration.
More info >>
LSI Global Greens Farmers' Market
Global Greens Farmers Market
Aug 6 – 9:00am
Come shop for delicious, local, organically grown produce for you and your family while supporting new Iowans who have a passion for farming
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Stark Raving Madge
Aug 6 – 4:30pm
Yacht Rock on steroids.
More info >>
The Temple Theater
iLUV Slamfest
Aug 6 – 6:00pm
Join Say: Poetry in welcoming some of the best youth poets from across the state for the annual slam from iLuv: Iowa Leaders Uplifting Voices.
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Being Iowan with Donald Gee
Aug 6 – 7:00pm
Being Iowan with Donald Gee at Teehee’s
More info >>
xBk Live
Run Wilson with One South Lark
Aug 6 – 8:00pm
xBk presents Run Wilson w/ One South Lark: Indie Pop/Rock
More info >>
Forte
DSM Music Collectors Show
Aug 7 – 10:00am
Join us for the Music Collector show on Sunday, August 7 from 10am to 4pm at the Forte Banquet Center.
More info >>
Downtown Ames Fareway
Handmade & Vintage Beautiful Land Market
Aug 7 – 11:00am
A carefully curated market featuring over 50 local makers, vintage collectors, food trucks & live music in the heart of Ames
More info >>
Des Moines Public Library
The Rook Room Game Day
Aug 7 – 1:30pm
The Rook Room board game library meets the Des Moines Central Library as we hang out for a relaxing Sunday afternoon of playing games on August 7th.
More info >>
Beaverdale Books
Meet The Author: Mary Gordon & Candace Camlin
Aug 7 – 2:30pm
Meet The Author: Mary Gordon & Candace Camlin at Beaverdale Books
More info >>
xBk Live
Monday Night Live with Royce Johns
Aug 8 – 6:00pm
Monday Night Live! @ xBk!
More info >>
Indianola, the hot air balloon heart of the U.S., hosts the nine-day National Balloon Classic
by Lily DeTaeye, Aug. 1
In 1970,
after seven years
of moving from state to state, the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship was held in Indianola, Iowa for the first time. Indianola’s wide open spaces made it desirable for ballooning, and the championship would return to town every year for the next 18 years.
