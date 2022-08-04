Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Hinterland Music Festival | Magic Shows | Stark Raving Madge

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
There’s magic in the air around Central Iowa this weekend. More specifically, there are magic shows from Noah Sonie scattered all around the metro, starting Friday in Drake Park. You’ll also find options for theatergoers, gamers, comedy fans and more this weekend, but the top pick is Hinterland Music Festival, running through Sunday and featuring Jenny Lewis, Phoebe Bridgers and many many more.




Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater and Event Center

Hinterland Music Festival

Aug 4 – Aug 7 – 2:00pm

Hinterland Music Festival is four days of music curated for all who love both music and the outdoors – in a beautiful rural escape outside of Des Moines, Iowa.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Music in the Garden

Aug 4 – 6:30pm

Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

My Fair Lady

Aug 4 – 7:30pm

My Fair Lady at the Des Moines Civic Center


More info >>




Drake Park

Noah Sonie Magic

Aug 5 – 2:00pm

Presented in a different local park for each performance in partnership with the parks and recreation departments of Altoona, Des Moines, Waukee, Johnston and West Des Moines.


More info >>




Storyhouse Bookpub

Sip & Shop First Friday

Aug 5 – 5:00pm

Books, Bouquets and Cermics!


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

First Friday: 60 FPS

Aug 5 – 5:00pm

Get your game on at Mainframe Studios 3rd annual gaming festival 60 FPS featuring video games, board games, and illustration.


More info >>




LSI Global Greens Farmers' Market

Global Greens Farmers Market

Aug 6 – 9:00am

Come shop for delicious, local, organically grown produce for you and your family while supporting new Iowans who have a passion for farming


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

Stark Raving Madge

Aug 6 – 4:30pm

Yacht Rock on steroids.


More info >>




The Temple Theater

iLUV Slamfest

Aug 6 – 6:00pm

Join Say: Poetry in welcoming some of the best youth poets from across the state for the annual slam from iLuv: Iowa Leaders Uplifting Voices.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Being Iowan with Donald Gee

Aug 6 – 7:00pm

Being Iowan with Donald Gee at Teehee’s


More info >>




xBk Live

Run Wilson with One South Lark

Aug 6 – 8:00pm

xBk presents Run Wilson w/ One South Lark: Indie Pop/Rock


More info >>




Forte

DSM Music Collectors Show

Aug 7 – 10:00am

Join us for the Music Collector show on Sunday, August 7 from 10am to 4pm at the Forte Banquet Center.


More info >>




Downtown Ames Fareway

Handmade & Vintage Beautiful Land Market

Aug 7 – 11:00am

A carefully curated market featuring over 50 local makers, vintage collectors, food trucks & live music in the heart of Ames


More info >>




Des Moines Public Library

The Rook Room Game Day

Aug 7 – 1:30pm

The Rook Room board game library meets the Des Moines Central Library as we hang out for a relaxing Sunday afternoon of playing games on August 7th.


More info >>




Beaverdale Books

Meet The Author: Mary Gordon & Candace Camlin

Aug 7 – 2:30pm

Meet The Author: Mary Gordon & Candace Camlin at Beaverdale Books


More info >>




xBk Live

Monday Night Live with Royce Johns

Aug 8 – 6:00pm

Monday Night Live! @ xBk!


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Indianola, the hot air balloon heart of the U.S., hosts the nine-day National Balloon Classic

by Lily DeTaeye, Aug. 1
In 1970, after seven years of moving from state to state, the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship was held in Indianola, Iowa for the first time. Indianola’s wide open spaces made it desirable for ballooning, and the championship would return to town every year for the next 18 years.

