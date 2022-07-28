Weekender Central Iowa! Heathers the Musical | Mr. Softheart | Leo’s Lounge of Burlesque

There’s an unbeatable weekend of music coming up in DSM, from an album release party for DSM psych-metal act Druids to a new beer release at Confluence to support Girls Rock!DSM. For the younger crowd, enjoy this top pick: Art & Activism, a free, two-day teen workshop at Des Moines Art Center. Dream big, Des Moines!
Jasper Winery
Dazy Head Mazy
Jul 28 – 6:00pm
Dazy Head Mazy perform at Jasper Winery.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Jul 28 – 6:30pm
Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Heathers the Musical
Jul 28 – 7:30pm
“Ingenious, naughty and very funny.” – New York Post
“A rowdy guilty pleasure.” – The New York Times
“Cue the corn nuts — and much-deserved applause. HOW VERY.” – NY Daily News
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Gary Curtis
Jul 29 – 7:00pm
Gary Curtis | Stand-Up Comedy
More info >>
Wooly's
Druids with Curse Of Hail, The Gorge and Dose
Jul 29 – 7:30pm
Druids with Curse Of Hail, The Gorge and Dose at Wooly’s
More info >>
The Garden
Leo's Lounge Of Burlesque
Jul 29 – 8:00pm
Join Leo’s Lounge of Burlesque for an evening of tease and sleaze!
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Mr. Softheart, Blanky, Joel Sires
Jul 29 – 9:00pm
Formed in 2021 by brothers John and Nick Fisher, alongside their long-time creative partner Charlie Patterson, Mr. Softheart’s sound fits most closely within a post-punk ethos.
More info >>
Des Moines Art Center
Art, Activism & Community Healing Workshop for Teens
Jul 30 – Jul 31 –
Teens are invited to join the Des Moines Art Center for a free two-day ART & ACTIVISM workshop exploring photography, publication, and installation
More info >>
Confluence Brewing
Muse Fest
Jul 30 – 1:00pm
Join us on July 30th from 1-9pm for the Modern Muse Music Festival to celebrate this unprecedented collaboration!
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Comedy Kickback | Laughadependence
Jul 30 – 7:00pm
Come join a chill experience where you get to hangout and enjoy a great evening of comedy. The Black Iowa Streams crew is putting on a showcase featuring some of Iowa’s funniest black comedians
More info >>
xBk Live
Karen Meat with The Vahnevants & Dubb Nubb
Jul 30 – 7:00pm
Pop-rock, 80’s beats, and coordinated outfits!
More info >>
Wooly's
Not Quite Brothers & Birdchild
Jul 30 – 8:00pm
Wooly’s Presents: Not Quite Brothers & Birdchild
More info >>
Cowles Commons
Smoke Out Hunger
Jul 31 – 11:00am
Help Iowans experiencing hunger by joining Food Bank of Iowa for Smoke Out Hunger
More info >>
Des Moines
Feminine Wiles: A Teatime Burlesque Revue
Jul 31 – 2:00pm
Classic burlesque performances by local, regional, and national ecdysiasts! Location TBD.
More info >>
Swirling guardrails accent Altoona’s new 1st Avenue roundabout as a four-year public art project wraps up
by Lily DeTaeye, Jul 27
Much like Charles Bradley and Ozzy Osbourne, Altoona is going through changes. This year, the city released an
amendment
to their 2014 Comprehensive Plan that would put in infrastructure to “recognize the potential growth of the community and propose key concepts to be followed as community growth and change occur.”
