Weekender Central Iowa! Gross Domestic Product | Jazz Appreciation Month | Rock Paper Scissors

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Now that the sun is bright and shining, we have a reason to head out this weekend, especially with GDP all-Iowa music festival at Hoyt Sherman Place (Little Village is a co-presenter of the festival). Make sure to catch the official pre-party to contribute to DMMC youth music programs with the purchase of past years merch from 80/35 including hats, posters and shirts. It’s also LV’s one-year DSM anniversary party! Aside from that, did you know April is Jazz Appreciation Month? If you didn’t, now you do. One way to recognize past, present and future blues- and ragtime-inspired music is to enjoy six hours of local jazz music at the Turner Jazz Center on Drake University’s campus in their Harm Fine Arts Center. Top Pick: Rock, Paper, Scissors Showdown tournament at the Hall. Who doesn’t love a friendly competition?
Beaverdale Books

Author Talk: R. F. Kuang

Apr 13 – 7:00pm

Traduttore, traditore: An act of translation is always an act of betrayal.


More info >>




Platform

Open Decks

Apr 13 – 9:00pm

We are Inviting all local djs to come spin for short set.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Toast to Terrariums

Apr 14 – 5:30pm

Enjoy a glass of wine while learning to design and care for terrariums


More info >>




Wooly's

City Morgue with Vein.fm at Wooly's

Apr 14 – 6:00pm

City Morgue brings the danger back to rap and rock.


More info >>




Beaverdale Books

Kelsey Bigelow

Apr 14 – 7:00pm

Do you love to write poetry? Or read poetry? If so, grab a friend and head to Beaverdale Books for a free, fun, and informal evening of open mic poetry, emceed by Iowa poet Kelsey Bigelow.


More info >>




Noce

The Grand Marquis

Apr 14 – 7:00pm

Formed in 1998, Grand Marquis has since become solidly rooted in the Kansas City music scene as one of the hardest-working bands in the region, playing over 100 shows per year!


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Spring It On: Sketch Comedy

Apr 14 – 7:00pm

Sketch Comedy LIVE IN Des Moines! The Des Moines Sketch Pad returns for its third show with over 20 brand new sketches!


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Peace Love & Rage: Divorced Dad Rock Dance Party

Apr 14 – 9:00pm

Relive Woodstock ’99 and come dance (or rage) to your favorite divorced dad rock & nu-metal classics.


More info >>




The Hall DSM

Rock, Paper, Scissors Showdown

Apr 15 – 12:30pm

Loosen up those fingers & get your game face ready for the Rock Paper Scissors Showdown!


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Firat Erdim: Field Harp Soundings + Q & A with the Artist (Performance 2)

Apr 15 – 1:30pm

A performance-based commission by Des Moines-based artist Firat Erdim, in which volunteer performers will “play the weather” with instruments devised by Erdim.


More info >>




The Hall DSM

Salvatorfest at The Hall

Apr 15 – 2:00pm

Iowa’s only Spring beer fest celebrating the father of all strong beers!


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery

GDP Pre-Party & 80/35 Garage Sale

Apr 15 – 4:00pm

Join the Des Moines Music Coalition, Little Village Magazine, Hoyt Sherman Place, and Big Grove Brewery to kick off this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Festival at the official pre-party!


More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place

Gross Domestic Product 2023

Apr 15 – 5:30pm

Started in 2006, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is an annual all Iowa music festival featuring musical artists from Greater Des Moines and across Iowa.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Al1ce + Adrian H and the Wounds + Switchblade Saturdays

Apr 15 – 6:00pm

AL1CE blends elements of electronic, dark wave, and progressive rock (think Daft Punk, the Cure, and Pink Floyd), with surrealistic and fantastic imagery.


More info >>




Wooly's

Spencer Crandall

Apr 15 – 6:00pm

Spencer Crandall is an emerging artist quickly making a name for himself in the modern country music scene.


More info >>




The Temple Theater

Gina Chavez

Apr 15 – 7:30pm

Latin Grammy® nominee Gina Chavez blends the sounds of the Americas with tension and grace.


More info >>




Five Monkeys Inc

Pottery Peepshow

Apr 15 – 8:00pm

Paint pottery and watch live burlesque in a non-bar atmosphere.


More info >>




Platform

Super Future

Apr 15 – 9:00pm

Sub Conscious Productions Presents: Super Future @ Platform Nightclub


More info >>




Turner Jazz Center

Jazz Appreciation Month Concert

Apr 16 – 11:00am

Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month in Des Moines with a full day of local jazz presented by the Community Jazz Center of Greater Des Moines.


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Art Center Open Session: Poetry Event

Apr 16 – 2:00pm

Join Des Moines Poetry Workshop for an immersive poetry event at the Des Moines Art Center in celebration of National Poetry Month.


More info >>




Wooly's

Snow Tha Product

Apr 16 – 7:00pm

Singer, rapper and actress are just a few of the many ways you can begin to describe musical powerhouse, Snow tha Product.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Eli Lev at Lefty's Live Music

Apr 17 – 7:00pm

Rising singer-songwriter and global citizen Eli Lev is making the world a smaller place, one song at a time.


More info >>

﻿ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT




AViD 2023 is bringing authors to Des Moines, including R.F. Kuang and Emily St. John Mandel

by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 12
The Des Moines Book Festival is over, but even more authors are headed to Iowa in the coming weeks as part of Authors Visiting in Des Moines (AViD). The first of these visitors will be New York Times bestselling author R.F. Kuang, who is scheduled to speak at the Central Library in Des Moines on Thursday.