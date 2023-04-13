Weekender Central Iowa! Gross Domestic Product | Jazz Appreciation Month | Rock Paper Scissors

Now that the sun is bright and shining, we have a reason to head out this weekend, especially with GDP all-Iowa music festival at Hoyt Sherman Place (Little Village is a co-presenter of the festival). Make sure to catch the official pre-party to contribute to DMMC youth music programs with the purchase of past years merch from 80/35 including hats, posters and shirts. It’s also LV’s one-year DSM anniversary party! Aside from that, did you know April is Jazz Appreciation Month? If you didn’t, now you do. One way to recognize past, present and future blues- and ragtime-inspired music is to enjoy six hours of local jazz music at the Turner Jazz Center on Drake University’s campus in their Harm Fine Arts Center. Top Pick: Rock, Paper, Scissors Showdown tournament at the Hall. Who doesn’t love a friendly competition?