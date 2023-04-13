Weekender Central Iowa! Gross Domestic Product | Jazz Appreciation Month | Rock Paper Scissors

Now that the sun is bright and shining, we have a reason to head out this weekend, especially with GDP all-Iowa music festival at Hoyt Sherman Place (Little Village is a co-presenter of the festival). Make sure to catch the official pre-party to contribute to DMMC youth music programs with the purchase of past years merch from 80/35 including hats, posters and shirts. It’s also LV’s one-year DSM anniversary party! Aside from that, did you know April is Jazz Appreciation Month? If you didn’t, now you do. One way to recognize past, present and future blues- and ragtime-inspired music is to enjoy six hours of local jazz music at the Turner Jazz Center on Drake University’s campus in their Harm Fine Arts Center. Top Pick: Rock, Paper, Scissors Showdown tournament at the Hall. Who doesn’t love a friendly competition?
Author Talk: R. F. Kuang
Apr 13 – 7:00pm
Traduttore, traditore: An act of translation is always an act of betrayal.
AViD 2023 is bringing authors to Des Moines, including R.F. Kuang and Emily St. John Mandel
by Isaac Hamlet, Apr 12
The Des Moines Book Festival is over, but even more authors are headed to Iowa in the coming weeks as part of Authors Visiting in Des Moines (AViD). The first of these visitors will be New York Times bestselling author R.F. Kuang, who is scheduled to speak at the Central Library in Des Moines on Thursday.