Weekender Central Iowa! Greenbelt Music Festival | Pedal for Paws | Dancefestopia

Elevate your spirits this weekend by by exploring both beer and wine at several upcoming events offering local blends. Participate in Confluence Brewing’s “American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour” to earn free prizes based on the number of collected stamps! Jasper Winery has the second offering in their weekly Summer Concert Series on Thursday evening with the Brian Herrin Band, plus yoga and bottomless mimosas to start your Sunday. And the inaugural Greenbelt Musical Festival kicks off in Clive on Friday to entertain you with local and national music. Then, to burn off the spirits, take part in the several bike rides including Des Moines Bikes for Shoes That Fit!, ARL Pedal for Paws Jasper and Happy Hour + Ride: Greenbelt Music Festival. Get out there: There’s lots of fun to have!
Jasper Winery
Brian Herrin Band: Summer Concert Series
May 18 – 6:00pm
Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.
Already claiming ‘goat’ status, the new Greenbelt Music Festival wants to kick off the outdoor fest season for years to come
by Mike Kuhlenbeck, May 12
“We have bluegrass, jam-grass, country, red-dirt, Here Come The Mummies and so much more,” said Lundy, Horizon’s booking and operations manager. “We don’t get a lot of national bluegrass bands touring this market often, so we’re excited to bring that to Clive. We really wanted to push that family friendly event side for the community, and we want to be one of the first festivals of the year, which is why we’re doing it in May.”