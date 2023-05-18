Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Greenbelt Music Festival | Pedal for Paws | Dancefestopia

Elevate your spirits this weekend by by exploring both beer and wine at several upcoming events offering local blends. Participate in Confluence Brewing’s “American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour” to earn free prizes based on the number of collected stamps! Jasper Winery has the second offering in their weekly Summer Concert Series on Thursday evening with the Brian Herrin Band, plus yoga and bottomless mimosas to start your Sunday. And the inaugural Greenbelt Musical Festival kicks off in Clive on Friday to entertain you with local and national music. Then, to burn off the spirits, take part in the several bike rides including Des Moines Bikes for Shoes That Fit!, ARL Pedal for Paws Jasper and Happy Hour + Ride: Greenbelt Music Festival. Get out there: There’s lots of fun to have!
Jasper Winery

Brian Herrin Band: Summer Concert Series

May 18 – 6:00pm

Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.







Horizon Events Center

Greenbelt Musical Festival

May 19 – May 20 –

The Greenbelt Music Festival is an outdoor music festival featuring national and local live entertainment.







Confluence Brewing

American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour

May 19 – 12:00pm

American. Craft. Beer. Week. Four beautiful words that, when combined, form a great reason to celebrate.







Noce

Karrin Allyson

May 19 – 7:00pm

There are so many ways to savor Karrin Allyson’s artistry.







Platform

Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road

May 19 – 8:00pm

PLATFORM is excited to host the Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour on May 19th!







Horizon Events Center

Greenbelt Musical Festival

May 20 – 12:00am

The Greenbelt Music Festival is an outdoor music festival featuring national and local live entertainment.







Exile Brewing Company

Happy Hour + Ride: Greenbelt Music Festival

May 20 – 10:00am

As presenting sponsor of the Greenbelt Music Festival we are throwing a happy hour on the Saturday of the festival.







Jasper Winery

ARL Pedal for Paws

May 20 – 11:00am

Grab your friends, your family, and your bike! Join us for a party bike ride in support of the homeless pets at the ARL.







Confluence Brewing

American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour

May 20 – 12:00pm

American. Craft. Beer. Week. Four beautiful words that, when combined, form a great reason to celebrate.







Stoner Studio Theater

IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY: A BRIGHT NEW BOISE

May 20 – 2:00pm

Will moves from his rural Idaho hometown and gets a job at the Boise Hobby Lobby looking for a fresh start – and a chance to meet Alex, the brooding teenager he gave up for adoption.







Des Moines Civic Center

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

May 20 – 2:00pm

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.







Jasper Winery

Rise and Wine – Yoga and Bottomless Mimosas

May 21 – 11:00am

Join us at the winery on the following Sundays at 11am for a Yoga Flow Class followed by a bottomless mimosa bar and brunch food.







Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Vinyl Market on the Patio

May 21 – 12:00pm

Enjoy a variety of music at our vinyl market on the patio! 🎶 Vendors include Bog’s Vinyl, ZZZ Records, Vinyl Cup, Tim’s Music Shop, Rochester Records, Red Rooster, ME Records, and No Skip Records. In







Confluence Brewing

American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour

May 21 – 12:00pm

American. Craft. Beer. Week. Four beautiful words that, when combined, form a great reason to celebrate.







Walmart Supercenter

Des Moines Bikes for Shoes That Fit!

May 21 – 1:00pm

Join us for a bike ride around Des Moines hosted by Bob Montgomery and the Des Moines Chapter of Shoes That Fit!







Des Moines Civic Center

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

May 21 – 1:00pm

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.







Des Moines Art Center

“Rembrandt and His World” Gallery Talk

May 21 – 1:30pm

Mia Laufer, Associate Curator, will lead a gallery talk on the exhibition “Rembrandt and His World”.







Des Moines Botanical Garden

Trellis Turns 10!

May 21 – 2:30pm

It’s time to celebrate! Trellis Café is turning 10 years old this year and you’re invited to an open house to celebrate.







Lefty's Live Music

Cold Year of the Spider 20th Anniversay Tour

May 21 – 7:00pm

COLD Year of the Spider 20th Anniversary Tour
w/ Divide The Fall, All Things Lost







The Garden

Take Me Back to the 90's!

May 21 – 9:00pm

Big Momma, Jean Marie Knight-Michaels, is back with another installment of a sickening show that you surely do not want to miss!




