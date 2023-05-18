Weekender Central Iowa! Greenbelt Music Festival | Pedal for Paws | Dancefestopia

Elevate your spirits this weekend by by exploring both beer and wine at several upcoming events offering local blends. Participate in Confluence Brewing’s “American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour” to earn free prizes based on the number of collected stamps! Jasper Winery has the second offering in their weekly Summer Concert Series on Thursday evening with the Brian Herrin Band, plus yoga and bottomless mimosas to start your Sunday. And the inaugural Greenbelt Musical Festival kicks off in Clive on Friday to entertain you with local and national music. Then, to burn off the spirits, take part in the several bike rides including Des Moines Bikes for Shoes That Fit!, ARL Pedal for Paws Jasper and Happy Hour + Ride: Greenbelt Music Festival. Get out there: There’s lots of fun to have!