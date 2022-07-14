Weekender Central Iowa! Game Jam | Shakespeare | The Mountain Goats

Album Review: FlyLife — ‘A Different View’

by Chris DeLine, July 13

“Cause who the fuck gon’ save your family if it isn’t you?” raps FlyLife on the title track from his recently released album. “I know it’s usually guns and drugs but this a different view.” The song serves as the culmination of a broader idea, each prior track helping to redefine a concept of what it means to be successful. Throughout the release, the Des Moines-based MC does this by addressing cultural archetypes and challenging the proliferation of stereotypes in his own life — a contrast which speaks to the promise behind the album’s title.