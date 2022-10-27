Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! From the Altar | Night Eyes | Trick or Trees

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Halloweekend is here! Whether you’ll be hitting the town with the kids, showing off your four-legged partners in crime or just planning for a night out with the ghouls, there’s plenty of scares to keep you on your toes. Top pick of the weekend? Group art exhibit From the Altar, exploring the beauty in death. There will be opening events both Friday and Monday, 5-9 p.m.; many of the artists will have work available for sale.




Paws and Pints

Boozy, Barky, Book Fair

Oct 27 – 4:00pm

Come hang with Copy + Paste for an Adult-ish Book Fair at 4pm on October 27th for a pop-up shop of all things books + borks


More info >>




Blank Park Zoo

Night Eyes

Oct 27 – 5:00pm

One of Iowa’s sweetest family Hallowen traditions, Night Eyes returns to Blank Park Zoo.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Salem

Oct 27 – 7:00pm

Ballet Des Moines proudly presents the world premiere of Tom Mattingly’s SALEM.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Fiddler on the Roof

Oct 27 – 7:30pm

Fiddler on the Roof at the DSM Civic Center


More info >>




xBk Live

Newski w/Lily DeTaeye

Oct 27 – 8:00pm

xBk presents: NEWSKI: “Theoretical Soul” Tour with Special Guest Lily DeTaeye


More info >>




Teachout Building

From the Altar: Group Art Exhibit Opening

Oct 28 – 5:00pm

An exhibit curated by Amy Putney Koenig. Artists have been invited to pick something from her death alter to use as inspiration for art that shows the beauty in death & magic of life.


More info >>




Science Center of Iowa

Mixology: Murder Mystery

Oct 28 – 6:00pm

Calling all Science Super Sleuths!


More info >>




State Historical Building

48HFP Des Moines Best of Horror Screening

Oct 28 – 7:00pm

Get ready for a scary good time at the Best of Horror Screening for the 2022 48 Hour Film Horror Project DSM.


More info >>




Boggs’ Hull Avenue Tap

Hulloween

Oct 28 – 8:00pm

HULLOWEEN PART 1! We got an amazing local lineup, be sure to put on your best costume and participate in the costume contest!


More info >>




The Garden

Leo’s Lounge of Burlesque

Oct 28 – 8:00pm

Join Leo’s Lounge of burlesque for an evening of tease and sleaze!


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

Rex Manning Day Halloween Party

Oct 28 – 9:00pm

Rex Manning Day Halloween Party!


More info >>




Art Terrarium

Happy Hour Dance and Costume Party

Oct 28 – 9:00pm

Dawn your best costume garb and creep in for spooky jungle vibes, refreshments and tunes by DJ Jaide Knight.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Trick or Trees

Oct 29 – 10:00am

Join the Greater Des Moines BOOtanical Garden for Trick or Trees.


More info >>




Peace Tree Brewing Co – DSM

Makers, Bakers & Boos Holiday Market

Oct 29 – 11:00am

Our holiday Makers, Bakers & Brews holiday market returns with a Halloween twist on Saturday, October 29th!


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Comedy Kickback: Fade to Black 12

Oct 29 – 7:00pm

Come join a chill experience where you get to hangout and enjoy a great evening of comedy. The Black Iowa Streams crew is putting on a showcase featuring some of Iowa’s funniest black comedians.


More info >>




Reliable Street

Teenage Nightmares Part 3 Art Exhibition

Oct 29 – 7:00pm

Live music, fresh food, art bar, costume contest and more.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

The Queers 40th Anniversary Tour

Oct 29 – 7:00pm

The Queers 40th Anniversary Tour w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, North Of Grand (Reunion show!)


More info >>




xBk Live

Night Stories w/Traffic Death and Sam Locke Ward

Oct 29 – 7:00pm

John Carpenter meets Trent Reznor; a hair-raising multimedia experience that will make you wish Halloween lasted all year long.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Lindsey Buckingham

Oct 29 – 7:30pm

Mammoth Presents: Lindsey Buckingham


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Tha Mix-Up: Costume Show

Oct 29 – 9:30pm

Costume Show!


More info >>




Black Sheep DSM

The Time Warp and Iowa Safe Schools Fundraiser

Oct 29 – 10:00pm

Celebrate Halloween with Disc Nixon’s All Vinyl Rocky Horror Party in partnership with Iowa Safe Schools.


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

Day of the Dead 2022

Oct 30 – 11:00am

The Des Moines Art Center invites you to join us for a day of food, activities, and entertainment in this festive fusion of Mexican traditions!


More info >>




Franklin Junior High School

Ghouls, Goblins & Ghosts

Oct 30 – 4:00pm

Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Halloween on the Hill

Oct 31 – 6:30pm

The residents of Sherman Hill will be decorating their historic homes with spooky scenes and collecting non-perishable food items for the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) Food Pantry.


More info >>

