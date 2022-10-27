Weekender Central Iowa! From the Altar | Night Eyes | Trick or Trees

Halloweekend is here! Whether you’ll be hitting the town with the kids, showing off your four-legged partners in crime or just planning for a night out with the ghouls, there’s plenty of scares to keep you on your toes. Top pick of the weekend? Group art exhibit From the Altar, exploring the beauty in death. There will be opening events both Friday and Monday, 5-9 p.m.; many of the artists will have work available for sale.
Paws and Pints
Boozy, Barky, Book Fair
Oct 27 – 4:00pm
Come hang with Copy + Paste for an Adult-ish Book Fair at 4pm on October 27th for a pop-up shop of all things books + borks
More info >>
Blank Park Zoo
Night Eyes
Oct 27 – 5:00pm
One of Iowa’s sweetest family Hallowen traditions, Night Eyes returns to Blank Park Zoo.
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Salem
Oct 27 – 7:00pm
Ballet Des Moines proudly presents the world premiere of Tom Mattingly’s SALEM.
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Fiddler on the Roof
Oct 27 – 7:30pm
Fiddler on the Roof at the DSM Civic Center
More info >>
xBk Live
Newski w/Lily DeTaeye
Oct 27 – 8:00pm
xBk presents: NEWSKI: “Theoretical Soul” Tour with Special Guest Lily DeTaeye
More info >>
Teachout Building
From the Altar: Group Art Exhibit Opening
Oct 28 – 5:00pm
An exhibit curated by Amy Putney Koenig. Artists have been invited to pick something from her death alter to use as inspiration for art that shows the beauty in death & magic of life.
More info >>
Science Center of Iowa
Mixology: Murder Mystery
Oct 28 – 6:00pm
Calling all Science Super Sleuths!
More info >>
State Historical Building
48HFP Des Moines Best of Horror Screening
Oct 28 – 7:00pm
Get ready for a scary good time at the Best of Horror Screening for the 2022 48 Hour Film Horror Project DSM.
More info >>
Boggs’ Hull Avenue Tap
Hulloween
Oct 28 – 8:00pm
HULLOWEEN PART 1! We got an amazing local lineup, be sure to put on your best costume and participate in the costume contest!
More info >>
The Garden
Leo’s Lounge of Burlesque
Oct 28 – 8:00pm
Join Leo’s Lounge of burlesque for an evening of tease and sleaze!
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Rex Manning Day Halloween Party
Oct 28 – 9:00pm
Rex Manning Day Halloween Party!
More info >>
Art Terrarium
Happy Hour Dance and Costume Party
Oct 28 – 9:00pm
Dawn your best costume garb and creep in for spooky jungle vibes, refreshments and tunes by DJ Jaide Knight.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Trick or Trees
Oct 29 – 10:00am
Join the Greater Des Moines BOOtanical Garden for Trick or Trees.
More info >>
Peace Tree Brewing Co – DSM
Makers, Bakers & Boos Holiday Market
Oct 29 – 11:00am
Our holiday Makers, Bakers & Brews holiday market returns with a Halloween twist on Saturday, October 29th!
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Comedy Kickback: Fade to Black 12
Oct 29 – 7:00pm
Come join a chill experience where you get to hangout and enjoy a great evening of comedy. The Black Iowa Streams crew is putting on a showcase featuring some of Iowa’s funniest black comedians.
More info >>
Reliable Street
Teenage Nightmares Part 3 Art Exhibition
Oct 29 – 7:00pm
Live music, fresh food, art bar, costume contest and more.
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
The Queers 40th Anniversary Tour
Oct 29 – 7:00pm
The Queers 40th Anniversary Tour w/ Teenage Bottlerocket, North Of Grand (Reunion show!)
More info >>
xBk Live
Night Stories w/Traffic Death and Sam Locke Ward
Oct 29 – 7:00pm
John Carpenter meets Trent Reznor; a hair-raising multimedia experience that will make you wish Halloween lasted all year long.
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
Lindsey Buckingham
Oct 29 – 7:30pm
Mammoth Presents: Lindsey Buckingham
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Tha Mix-Up: Costume Show
Oct 29 – 9:30pm
Costume Show!
More info >>
Black Sheep DSM
The Time Warp and Iowa Safe Schools Fundraiser
Oct 29 – 10:00pm
Celebrate Halloween with Disc Nixon’s All Vinyl Rocky Horror Party in partnership with Iowa Safe Schools.
More info >>
Des Moines Art Center
Day of the Dead 2022
Oct 30 – 11:00am
The Des Moines Art Center invites you to join us for a day of food, activities, and entertainment in this festive fusion of Mexican traditions!
More info >>
Franklin Junior High School
Ghouls, Goblins & Ghosts
Oct 30 – 4:00pm
Ghouls, Goblins, and Ghosts!
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
Halloween on the Hill
Oct 31 – 6:30pm
The residents of Sherman Hill will be decorating their historic homes with spooky scenes and collecting non-perishable food items for the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) Food Pantry.
More info >>
Post navigation
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-central-iowa-from-the-altar-night-eyes-trick-or-trees/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="249"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>