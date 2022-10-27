Weekender Central Iowa! From the Altar | Night Eyes | Trick or Trees

Halloweekend is here! Whether you’ll be hitting the town with the kids, showing off your four-legged partners in crime or just planning for a night out with the ghouls, there’s plenty of scares to keep you on your toes. Top pick of the weekend? Group art exhibit From the Altar, exploring the beauty in death. There will be opening events both Friday and Monday, 5-9 p.m.; many of the artists will have work available for sale.