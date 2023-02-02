Weekender Central Iowa! Forbidden Broadway | God of Carnage | Ax and the Hatchetmen

Black History Month is upon us. Learn about the Black culture that once thrived in downtown Des Moines on Center Street at Mainframe Studios with their First Friday event. That culture continues with a celebration of Black artists and their contributions to the city at I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa with special guest Taye Diggs. Have some dance moves you’ve been hiding? Show them off with groovy Carribean music at Gateway Dance Theater’s First Friday event. Want to take a break from your day to day life? Well, you can never have too many laughs, making a night full of drunken stories perfect. But the moves and laughs don’t stop there. Forbidden Broadway presents the next generation telling the stories of many musicals in their own way. For those who find time to be a mysterious beauty, take a tour of the Postcards exhibition to explore the concept of time through the photography of Laura Burkhalter.