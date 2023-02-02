Weekender Central Iowa! Forbidden Broadway | God of Carnage | Ax and the Hatchetmen

Black History Month is upon us. Learn about the Black culture that once thrived in downtown Des Moines on Center Street at Mainframe Studios with their First Friday event. That culture continues with a celebration of Black artists and their contributions to the city at I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa with special guest Taye Diggs. Have some dance moves you’ve been hiding? Show them off with groovy Carribean music at Gateway Dance Theater’s First Friday event. Want to take a break from your day to day life? Well, you can never have too many laughs, making a night full of drunken stories perfect. But the moves and laughs don’t stop there. Forbidden Broadway presents the next generation telling the stories of many musicals in their own way. For those who find time to be a mysterious beauty, take a tour of the Postcards exhibition to explore the concept of time through the photography of Laura Burkhalter.
Teehee's Comedy Club
On The House | Free Stand Up Comedy Showcase
Feb 2 – 7:30pm
On The House is a FREE stand-up comedy showcase every Thursday at Teehee’s!
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
The Snacks at Gas Lamp
Feb 2 – 8:00pm
The Snacks are rockin Gas Lamp EVERY Thursday!
8:00-11:00
No Cover
More info >>
Platform
Pop Tha Trunk
Feb 2 – 9:00pm
POP THA TRUNK is a Portland, OR based producer serving crisp, distorted bass ows layered with spicy, trap inuenced percussion.
More info >>
Mainframe Studios
First Friday: Center Street
Feb 3 – 5:00pm
Mainframe is pleased to host a special evening honoring the history of Center Street when it was a hub for Black culture and commerce.
More info >>
Gateway Dance Theatre
D2G SocaFit
Feb 3 – 6:00pm
Come wine with to that Soca beat as we groove through heart-pumping cardio, toning flag wurk, and our unique community carnival!
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
A Drunken Night Out | Comedy Show
Feb 3 – 7:00pm
Welcome to A Drunken Night Out! Comedian Ken Hamlett of Chicago hosts a lineup of comics from all over the country as they discuss their worst drunken nights out.
More info >>
Tallgrass Theatre Co.
God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton
Feb 3 – 7:30pm
The Story: A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter.
More info >>
Temple Theater
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Feb 3 – 7:30pm
From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impression
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
Kyro's World Tour w/Poundgame Addison
Feb 3 – 9:00pm
Damn Good Lyfe Ent is helping to bring you Kyro’s World Tour with Poundgame Addison LIVE
Online ticket sales will be available for $15 or $20 at the door
More info >>
Horizon Events Center
I'll Make Me a World in Iowa: 25th Annual Iowa African American Festival
Feb 4 – 11:00am
I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa – Iowa’s African American Festival Celebrates 25 Yeas of Highlighting African American Arts, Culture & Contributions.
*Actor Taye Diggs Headlines.
More info >>
Lefty's Live Music
Thrash of the Titans
Feb 4 – 5:00pm
Thrash Of The Titans ~ Special (MEGA-THRAX) evening featuring a set of MEGADETH & ANTHRAX Classics!!!
More info >>
xBk Live
Ax and the Hatchetmen
Feb 4 – 7:00pm
Ax and the Hatchetmen is a seven-piece Chicago-based indie rock band.
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
DSM Symphony: Mahler 5
Feb 4 – 7:30pm
Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout is an anthem inspired by the tireless frontline workers who came home at 7pm to shouts and cheers and clanging pots and pans during the early days of the COVID-19
More info >>
Platform
James Kennedy
Feb 4 – 9:00pm
James Kennedy @ PLATFORM
More info >>
Des Moines Art Center
“Postcards” Gallery Talk
Feb 5 – 1:30pm
Join Curatorial Manager Laura Burkhalter for a journey through “Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection,” an exhibition exploring the theme of travel.
More info >>
Online
Writers Open Mic
Feb 5 – 4:00pm
Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with an appreciative Zoom audience!
More info >>
