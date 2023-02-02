Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Forbidden Broadway | God of Carnage | Ax and the Hatchetmen

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Black History Month is upon us. Learn about the Black culture that once thrived in downtown Des Moines on Center Street at Mainframe Studios with their First Friday event. That culture continues with a celebration of Black artists and their contributions to the city at I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa with special guest Taye Diggs. Have some dance moves you’ve been hiding? Show them off with groovy Carribean music at Gateway Dance Theater’s First Friday event. Want to take a break from your day to day life? Well, you can never have too many laughs, making a night full of drunken stories perfect. But the moves and laughs don’t stop there. Forbidden Broadway presents the next generation telling the stories of many musicals in their own way. For those who find time to be a mysterious beauty, take a tour of the Postcards exhibition to explore the concept of time through the photography of Laura Burkhalter.




Teehee's Comedy Club

On The House | Free Stand Up Comedy Showcase

Feb 2 – 7:30pm

On The House is a FREE stand-up comedy showcase every Thursday at Teehee’s!


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

The Snacks at Gas Lamp

Feb 2 – 8:00pm

The Snacks are rockin Gas Lamp EVERY Thursday!
8:00-11:00
No Cover


More info >>




Platform

Pop Tha Trunk

Feb 2 – 9:00pm

POP THA TRUNK is a Portland, OR based producer serving crisp, distorted bass ows layered with spicy, trap inuenced percussion.


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

First Friday: Center Street

Feb 3 – 5:00pm

Mainframe is pleased to host a special evening honoring the history of Center Street when it was a hub for Black culture and commerce.


More info >>




Gateway Dance Theatre

D2G SocaFit

Feb 3 – 6:00pm

Come wine with to that Soca beat as we groove through heart-pumping cardio, toning flag wurk, and our unique community carnival!


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

A Drunken Night Out | Comedy Show

Feb 3 – 7:00pm

Welcome to A Drunken Night Out! Comedian Ken Hamlett of Chicago hosts a lineup of comics from all over the country as they discuss their worst drunken nights out.


More info >>




Tallgrass Theatre Co.

God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton

Feb 3 – 7:30pm

The Story: A playground altercation between eleven-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter.


More info >>




Temple Theater

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Feb 3 – 7:30pm

From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impression


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Kyro's World Tour w/Poundgame Addison

Feb 3 – 9:00pm

Damn Good Lyfe Ent is helping to bring you Kyro’s World Tour with Poundgame Addison LIVE
Online ticket sales will be available for $15 or $20 at the door


More info >>




Horizon Events Center

I'll Make Me a World in Iowa: 25th Annual Iowa African American Festival

Feb 4 – 11:00am

I’ll Make Me a World in Iowa – Iowa’s African American Festival Celebrates 25 Yeas of Highlighting African American Arts, Culture & Contributions.
*Actor Taye Diggs Headlines.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Thrash of the Titans

Feb 4 – 5:00pm

Thrash Of The Titans ~ Special (MEGA-THRAX) evening featuring a set of MEGADETH & ANTHRAX Classics!!!


More info >>




xBk Live

Ax and the Hatchetmen

Feb 4 – 7:00pm

Ax and the Hatchetmen is a seven-piece Chicago-based indie rock band.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

DSM Symphony: Mahler 5

Feb 4 – 7:30pm

Valerie Coleman’s Seven O’Clock Shout is an anthem inspired by the tireless frontline workers who came home at 7pm to shouts and cheers and clanging pots and pans during the early days of the COVID-19


More info >>




Platform

James Kennedy

Feb 4 – 9:00pm

James Kennedy @ PLATFORM


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

“Postcards” Gallery Talk

Feb 5 – 1:30pm

Join Curatorial Manager Laura Burkhalter for a journey through “Postcards: Recent Photography Acquisitions to the Art Center’s Collection,” an exhibition exploring the theme of travel.


More info >>




Online

Writers Open Mic

Feb 5 – 4:00pm

Share 4-5 minutes of your original writing with an appreciative Zoom audience!


More info >>

