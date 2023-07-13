Weekender Central Iowa! Field Daze Music Series | FINEST Fest | Little Shop of Horrors

This weekend has a variety of events to attend from volunteering to help cleanup Birdland Park, taking in a drive-in movie at Frisbie Park, grooving to the music with Brian Congdon at 300 Craft & Rooftop. There’s also the Field Daze Music Series at Water Works Park and Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour at Platform. You can also cheer on wrestling at Lua Brewing’s FINEST Fest! (featurinng a Mullet Competition) and at MVP DSM live pro wrestling. So, get up, get out and have fun!
The Gas Lamp goes out after 12 years serving the Des Moines music scene
by Courtney Guein, July 13
On the penultimate night of the Gas Lamp’s existence, the music venue filled with couples dancing hand-in-hand, smiles stretched from ear to ear, the energy of the music from Bob Pace & the Dangerous Band practically palpable.
Since 2011, the Gas Lamp has given the community a space to unwind after the work week, providing great entertainment and a reason to dance every Friday evening at 1501 Grand Ave, Des Moines.
There were a handful of years when I had a strange fixation on the post-grunge band Breaking Benjamin. Strange only because my general taste would grow to bend toward alternative and folk music, though a selection of Breaking Benjamin songs have never gone out of rotation for me.
I’d never quite pinned down what drew me to those songs, but this week, Widow7 helped me figure it out.
Book Review: ‘Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State’ by Kerry Howley
by Emma McClatchey, Jul 7
Kerry Howley, you had me the title.
Maybe your brain hasn’t been colonized but internet worms for the better part of three decades, but I for one recognized immediately the reference to a viral video from 2014 in which a middle-aged white woman presents a practiced two-minute spiel, including visual aids, breaking down all the alleged satanic symbolism on a can of Monster Energy drink.
Book Review: ‘The Language of Love and Loss’ by Bart Yates
by Mike Kuhlenbeck, Jul 13
As Noah York says of his mother: “Of course I love her, but that’s beside the point.” She is the “most complicated person” he knows, “running the gamut from holy woman to gargoyle, depending on the day.”