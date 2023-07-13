Weekender Central Iowa! Field Daze Music Series | FINEST Fest | Little Shop of Horrors

This weekend has a variety of events to attend from volunteering to help cleanup Birdland Park, taking in a drive-in movie at Frisbie Park, grooving to the music with Brian Congdon at 300 Craft & Rooftop. There’s also the Field Daze Music Series at Water Works Park and Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour at Platform. You can also cheer on wrestling at Lua Brewing’s FINEST Fest! (featurinng a Mullet Competition) and at MVP DSM live pro wrestling. So, get up, get out and have fun!