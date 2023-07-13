Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Field Daze Music Series | FINEST Fest | Little Shop of Horrors

Posted on by Little Village




THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
This weekend has a variety of events to attend from volunteering to help cleanup Birdland Park, taking in a drive-in movie at Frisbie Park, grooving to the music with Brian Congdon at 300 Craft & Rooftop. There’s also the Field Daze Music Series at Water Works Park and Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour at Platform. You can also cheer on wrestling at Lua Brewing’s FINEST Fest! (featurinng a Mullet Competition) and at MVP DSM live pro wrestling. So, get up, get out and have fun!




Des Moines Water Works Park

Field Daze Music Series

Jul 13 –

More music ahead!


More info >>




Clive Public Library

Family Sing Along with Denise Forney

Jul 13 – 6:15pm

Explore music together in a relaxed, playful setting.


More info >>




300 Craft & Rooftop

Brian Congdon LIVE on the Rooftop

Jul 14 – 6:00pm

Join us for live music with Brian at Des Moines #1 rooftop and patio.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Sip and Stroll

Jul 14 – 6:30pm

Celebrate the summer season with a glass of wine and a walk through the Botanical Garden.


More info >>




Frisbie Park

Free Flicks: Minions: The Rise of Gru

Jul 14 – 6:30pm

Join us for Free Flicks this summer, a Friday night series of outdoor movies in Des Moines parks!


More info >>




Des Moines Community Playhouse

Little Shop of Horrors

Jul 14 – 7:30pm

Meek floral shop assistant Seymour pines for the love of his co-worker, Audrey.


More info >>




Platform

Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour (House Edition)

Jul 14 – 8:00pm

Calling all Des Moines House DJs / Producers — Dancefestopia is coming back to Platform / Des Moines on Friday, July 14 for a House Edition stop of the Yellow Brick Road tour!


More info >>




Principal Park

BBQ & Brew

Jul 15 – 12:00pm

Mark your calendars and grab your tickets to the inaugural BBQ and Brew at the Ballpark!


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

DWB (Driving While Black)

Jul 15 – 2:00pm

Susan Kander and Roberta Gumbel’s dwb (driving while black) tackles what it means to be a parent of a Black child who starts driving. In its swift 45 minutes, the listener spends 16 years with a Black


More info >>




Lua Brewing

FINEST Fest!

Jul 15 – 2:00pm

Where everything is fine.


More info >>




Wooly's

Black Art Mecca Vol. 3

Jul 15 – 5:00pm

Akyn is back with our third annual Black Art Mecca event.


More info >>




Riverview Park

Des Moines Water Lantern Festival

Jul 15 – 6:00pm

Tip & Sip Coffee with Soul and participate in the Des Moines Water Lantern Festival!


More info >>




MVP DSM

3XWrestling at MVP DSM

Jul 15 – 6:30pm

Join us on Saturday, July 15th for Live! Pro Wrestling Action at MVP DSM!


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

#IMomSoHard: Ladies' Night

Jul 15 – 7:30pm

#IMOMSOHARD began as a popular web-series by real-life best friends, comedians, and moms, Kristin and Jen, sparking an online community of 2 million followers.


More info >>




Jasper Winery

Rise and Wine – Yoga and Bottomless Mimosas

Jul 16 – 11:00am

Join us at the winery on the following Sundays at 11am for a Yoga Flow Class followed by a bottomless mimosa bar and brunch food.


More info >>




Flix Brewhouse Des Moines

Shift: The Ragbrai Documentary at Flix Brewhouse

Jul 16 – 12:00pm

Join us Sunday, July 16, at noon for a special showing of SHIFT: THE RAGBRAI DOCUMENTARY!


More info >>




Birdland Park

Trash Bash at Birdland Park

Jul 16 – 1:00pm

Come get some fresh air and feel good doing good with Urban Ambassador’s Trash Bash on Sunday, July 16 from 1 to 3 pm!


More info >>




Blank Performing Arts

The Love for Three Oranges

Jul 16 – 2:00pm

This zesty love story is a fairytale about a sweet young prince, cursed by a sour witch and forced to voyage into distant lands in search of three oranges, each of which contains a princess. Will he r


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





The Gas Lamp goes out after 12 years serving the Des Moines music scene

by Courtney Guein, July 13
On the penultimate night of the Gas Lamp’s existence, the music venue filled with couples dancing hand-in-hand, smiles stretched from ear to ear, the energy of the music from Bob Pace & the Dangerous Band practically palpable.
Since 2011, the Gas Lamp has given the community a space to unwind after the work week, providing great entertainment and a reason to dance every Friday evening at 1501 Grand Ave, Des Moines.




Album Review: Widow7 — ‘Our New Doomsday’

by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 11
There were a handful of years when I had a strange fixation on the post-grunge band Breaking Benjamin. Strange only because my general taste would grow to bend toward alternative and folk music, though a selection of Breaking Benjamin songs have never gone out of rotation for me.
I’d never quite pinned down what drew me to those songs, but this week, Widow7 helped me figure it out.




Book Review: ‘Bottoms Up and the Devil Laughs: A Journey Through the Deep State’ by Kerry Howley

by Emma McClatchey, Jul 7
Kerry Howley, you had me the title.
Maybe your brain hasn’t been colonized but internet worms for the better part of three decades, but I for one recognized immediately the reference to a viral video from 2014 in which a middle-aged white woman presents a practiced two-minute spiel, including visual aids, breaking down all the alleged satanic symbolism on a can of Monster Energy drink.




Book Review: ‘The Language of Love and Loss’ by Bart Yates

by Mike Kuhlenbeck, Jul 13
As Noah York says of his mother: “Of course I love her, but that’s beside the point.” She is the “most complicated person” he knows, “running the gamut from holy woman to gargoyle, depending on the day.”