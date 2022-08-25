Weekender Central Iowa! Exile’s decade celebration | ISU’s Bug Village | Surf Zombies

The fests just keep on comin’! Exile celebrates a decade of delectable brews, Ingersoll Live delivers the summer’s best block party and the third annual Sista Soul Fest pairs a day of shopping from women-owned vendors with music, food and more! Top pick of the weekend? Place your bets on the roach races, explore insect art and generally get hands-on with the marvelous creepy crawlies at an open house for ISU’s Bug Village.
Paint It Plein Air
Aug 25 – 3:00pm
Come and paint for free with artist Gary Hoff lead plein air workshops.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Happy Together Tour
Aug 25 – 7:30pm
The touring sensation that has criss-crossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade returns this summer with a show full of chart-topping hits from the ’60s and ’70s.
Des Moines Civic Center
To Kill a Mockingbird
Aug 25 – 7:30pm
All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork.
Jordan House Museum
Timeless @ The Jordan House Museum
Aug 26 – 5:00pm
Timeless is a pop-up exhibition featuring objects in the West Des Moines Historical Society collection in conversation with contemporary artwork by Olson-Larsen represented artists.
Des Moines Civic Center
Science Center of Iowa Gala
Aug 26 – 6:30pm
Experience the science center through the eyes of your inner child when you attend this year’s annual fundraising gala.
The Garden
Leo's Lounge Of Burlesque
Aug 26 – 8:00pm
Join Leo’s Lounge of Burlesque for an evening of tease and sleaze!
Gas Lamp Des Moines
The Williams Brothers Band and 80 Grit
Aug 26 – 9:00pm
The Williams Brothers Band & 80 Grit
DMACC: Ankeny Campus
GiGi's Playhouse Donut 5K, Walk, & Dash
Aug 27 – 9:00am
You DONUT want to miss this year’s event!
Iowa State University
Bug Village Open House
Aug 27 – 10:00am
Hands-on with bugs, insect art, roach races, learn about pollinators, talk with scientists about their work, and more!
Exile Brewing Company
Exile Music Festival
Aug 27 – 11:00am
Celebrate our 10th birthday with Exile Music Fest on August 27th!
Des Moines Water Works Park
Justin Roberts and Inez Barlatier
Aug 27 – 11:00am
Justin Roberts and Inez Barlatier perform at Water Works Park
Confluence Brewing
The Water Ride
Aug 27 – 12:00pm
On August 27th, The Water Ride will be taking place at Confluence Brewing Company and taking you around the Des Moines trails.
Ingersoll Live
Ingersoll Live 2022
Aug 27 – 4:00pm
Ingersoll Live is a free, family-friendly “block party” at 2800 Ingersoll Avenue featuring live music, art, food & entertainment.
Maggie's Rumble Room
Surf Zombies
Aug 27 – 8:00pm
Surf Zombies raise surf rock from the dead with fast, crazy, original instrumentals that straddle retro surf, bubblegum punk and garage rock.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Comedy Kickback | Back 2 School
Aug 27 – 9:00pm
This standup comedy show benefits the non-profit Back 2 School Iowa.
Evelyn K Davis Park
Sista Soul Fest
Aug 28 – 10:00am
Food, music, clothing, crystals, art, jewelry and more!
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Iowa Choreography Festival
Aug 28 – 6:00pm
Iowa Choreography Festival by the Iowa Dance Theater
xBk Live
Alpha Wolf with Rehtek
Aug 28 – 7:00pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents: Alpha Wolf with Bodysnatcher & Vatican
One studio has built a break dancing scene in Des Moines. Now, one of its students is hitting the national stage.
by Courtney Guein, Aug. 24
Anthony San began building his breaking skills in 2006 at a summer camp in Pella, Iowa. A camp counselor who offered a workshop encouraged San to take his natural talent further.
“He was like, ‘You’re really good at doing very difficult movements and poses.’ And I was like, OK. I don’t know if it’s for me,” San explained.
