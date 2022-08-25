Weekender Central Iowa! Exile’s decade celebration | ISU’s Bug Village | Surf Zombies

The fests just keep on comin’! Exile celebrates a decade of delectable brews, Ingersoll Live delivers the summer’s best block party and the third annual Sista Soul Fest pairs a day of shopping from women-owned vendors with music, food and more! Top pick of the weekend? Place your bets on the roach races, explore insect art and generally get hands-on with the marvelous creepy crawlies at an open house for ISU’s Bug Village.