Weekender Central Iowa! Elise Trouw | Hoops and Hops | Entirely Kids Day

As the snow melts and temperatures rise, step outside and enjoy some sunshine. There are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patricks Day this weekend, including music at Gas Lamp, Hoops and Hops at Cowles Commons or a party at Platform. Looking for a laugh? Head down to TeeHee’s or Hoyt Sherman for improv or classroom memories. On the serious side, Beaverdale Books is catching up with Patti Isaacs on Monday, to explore the tranformations of China. Top pick: Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour. Children are about the funniest things on earth. Hearing teachers tell stories about the classroom makes for great relatable comedy.
xBk Live
Elise Trouw – The Losing Sleep Tour
Mar 16 – 7:00pm
Singer-Songwriter & Multi-Instrumentalist Elise Trouw brings The Losing Sleep Tour to xBk in Des Moines, Iowa!
Storyhouse Bookpub
March Storyhouse Bookpub-Club: On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous
Mar 16 – 7:00pm
Storyhouse Bookpub-Club | Thursday, March 16 at 7pm discussing On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.
The Blazing Saddle
Saddle Gurls Covered in Melanin Show
Mar 16 – 11:00pm
Join Leiza and Sharaya as they host Covered in Melanin!!
Gas Lamp Des Moines
St. Patrick’s Day at Gas Lamp
Mar 17 – 9:00am
St. Patrick’s Day at Gas Lamp!
The parade is right outside our door and we will have music all day!
Cowles Commons
Hoops and Hops
Mar 17 – 10:00am
Join us downtown Des Moines in Cowles Commons for the 6th annunal Hoops and Hops Presented by Willis Nissan.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Never Before Scene | Improv Comedy
Mar 17 – 7:00pm
Comedy made up on the spot, based on audience suggestions, never the same show twice.
Wooly's
Mr. Mojo Risin': The Doors Experience at Wooly's
Mar 17 – 7:00pm
Wooly’s Presents
Mr. Mojo Risin’: The Doors Experience
The Blazing Saddle
THINK KINK! Partners in Crime, A Perspective on Leather
Mar 17 – 7:00pm
This months topic: Partners in Crime, A Perspective in Leather.
Platform
Lee Leprechaun
Mar 17 – 9:00pm
Get ready for the wildest Saint Patrick’s Day party of the year with Lee Leprechaun @ PLATFORM
Des Moines Art Center
Entirely Kids Day—Art: Then. Now. Forever.
Mar 18 – 11:00am
Celebrate Entirely Kids Day at the Des Moines Art Center!
Hoyt Sherman Place
Bored Teachers: We Can't Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour
Mar 18 – 7:00pm
The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage.
Wooly's
Creed Fisher with Kevin Lindgren at Wooly's
Mar 18 – 8:00pm
Country music’s beloved antihero Creed Fisher calls out the bullshit and puts the FU in Fun on his latest musical manifesto Rebel In the South.
Teehee's Comedy Club
CHOWDOWN | High-Paced Improv Comedy
Mar 18 – 9:30pm
CHOWDOWN is a Live monthly Improv Comedy show, entirely made-up on the spot, featuring Onnalee Kelley, Tim Overton, Thomas Matysik, Jen Kuhle, Marcos Lester, Dan Logan, and Jill Leary.
Plymouth Church
Leah Hawkins in Concert
Mar 19 – 4:00pm
Leah Hawkins, who delighted DMMO audiences last summer as Serena in Porgy and Bess, will bring her soaring soprano to Des Moines for an afternoon concert that is sure to delight audiences of all ages.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Mar 19 – 8:00pm
Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the original master recordings of Pink Floyd.
The Blazing Saddle
Graveyard Show presenting Emo Nite
Mar 19 – 10:00pm
Join Robin for the Graveyard Show Emo Nite!!!
Beaverdale Books
Patti Isaacs | The Second Long March: Memoir from a Witness to China’s Transformation
Mar 20 – 6:30pm
What does the future hold for China on the world stage?
To better understand where China is headed, it helps to know where the country was, not that long ago.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Amy Grant
Mar 20 – 7:30pm
Amy Grant’s career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist.
Five questions with: Kelly Baum, Des Moines Art Center’s new director, who’s looking forward to the future of art history
By Isaac Hamlet, March 9, 2023
After longtime Des Moines Art Center director Jeff Fleming announced last year that he would step away after a quarter century, the question of who could replace him quickly arose. Now, as the Art Center begins its 75th anniversary year, the answer has come in the form of Dr. Kelly Baum, who was announced as the new director on Feb. 7. READ MORE >