Weekender Central Iowa! Elise Trouw | Hoops and Hops | Entirely Kids Day

As the snow melts and temperatures rise, step outside and enjoy some sunshine. There are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patricks Day this weekend, including music at Gas Lamp, Hoops and Hops at Cowles Commons or a party at Platform. Looking for a laugh? Head down to TeeHee’s or Hoyt Sherman for improv or classroom memories. On the serious side, Beaverdale Books is catching up with Patti Isaacs on Monday, to explore the tranformations of China. Top pick: Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour. Children are about the funniest things on earth. Hearing teachers tell stories about the classroom makes for great relatable comedy.