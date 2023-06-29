Weekender Central Iowa! Drunk Book Club | Carmen | Ain’t Too Proud

Summer has started to settle in across central Iowa. Though a not-insignificant amount of smog has accompanied the start of the season, plenty of events have rolled into town as well. Check out recurring events like Music in the Garden at the Botanical Gardens or Drunk Book Club at Teehee’s, or visiting performers such as Koe Wetzel at the Lauridsen Amphitheater and Benny Benack III at Noce. If you’re near Indianola, you may also want to check out the Metro Opera’s production of one of the world’s most famous opera’s, ‘Carmen.’ There’s lots to do! TOP PICK: If you’re looking for entertainment with a dash of music history, check out the touring production of ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ at the Des Moines Civic Center. This jukebox musical tells the story of iconic Motown music group the Temptations, using music from the quartet.