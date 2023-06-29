Weekender Central Iowa! Drunk Book Club | Carmen | Ain’t Too Proud

Summer has started to settle in across central Iowa. Though a not-insignificant amount of smog has accompanied the start of the season, plenty of events have rolled into town as well. Check out recurring events like Music in the Garden at the Botanical Gardens or Drunk Book Club at Teehee’s, or visiting performers such as Koe Wetzel at the Lauridsen Amphitheater and Benny Benack III at Noce. If you’re near Indianola, you may also want to check out the Metro Opera’s production of one of the world’s most famous opera’s, ‘Carmen.’ There’s lots to do! TOP PICK: If you’re looking for entertainment with a dash of music history, check out the touring production of ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ at the Des Moines Civic Center. This jukebox musical tells the story of iconic Motown music group the Temptations, using music from the quartet.
Hoyt Sherman Place
4 Day TEEN Figure Drawing Class
Jun 29 – 2:00pm
One of the most fundamental of drawings is learning how to draw the human figure. Learn the art of sketching and the importance of a human figure in this teen class!
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Jun 29 – 6:00pm
Don’t miss the Botanical Garden’s summer music series.
Jasper Winery
2023 Summer Concert Series
Jun 29 – 6:00pm
Please join us on Thursday nights from 6pm-9pm for our Summer Concert Series.
Noce
Jazz on the House
Jun 29 – 7:00pm
Every Thursday night, Noce hosts an all night happy hour.
Bella Love event venue
Iowa Juneteenth Charity Golf Outing
Jun 30 – 7:00am
Join us for the annual Iowa Juneteenth Charity Golf Outing.
Indian Motorcycle Des Moines
2023 Indian Motorcycle Demo Truck
Jun 30 – 9:00am
Is there a better way to celebrate America’s birthday than with America’s first motorcycle company? We didn’t think so, either. Swing by Indian Motorcycle Des Moines June 30th through July 1st to chec
Lua Brewing
The Drive-Ins (50s/60s tribute) at Lua Brewing
Jun 30 – 6:00pm
The Drive-Ins bring you the incredible music of the 50s and 60s with a fun and interactive all request show.
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Koe Wetzel
Jun 30 – 7:00pm
Surrounded by flames, amps cranked all the way up, and no f*cks given, Koe Wetzel leaves a trail of soldout venues, screaming fans, and empty booze bottles in his wake wherever he goes.
The River Center
14th Annual One Iowa Gala
Jun 30 – 7:00pm
While the attack on LGBTQ rights has been unprecedented this year, we have also seen a united force for change – Iowans across the state have joined the fight for LGBTQ equality.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Drunk Book Club
Jun 30 – 7:00pm
Des Moines’ comedians Kristy and Onnalee read a book.
xBk Live
Matt Heckler
Jun 30 – 7:30pm
xBk & First Fleet Concerts presents Matt Heckler Friday, June 30, 2023.
Des Moines Water Works Park
Spielgarten at Des Moines Biergarten
Jul 1 – 1:00pm
Come join us every Saturday for games, bingo, prizes and fun for all ages – all under the oak trees at the Biergarten at Waterworks Park!
Teehee's Comedy Club
Comrade Tripp | Stand-Up Comedy
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Despite his despondent disposition, he’s a child at heart; insomuch that he cannot be trusted to take care of himself and has no self esteem whatsoever.
Gas Lamp Des Moines
The Guilty Pleasures are Live at Gas Lamp!
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Join us for what will be our last gig at The Gas Lamp.
Stoner Studio Theater
Feminine Wiles: Burlesque Revue
Jul 1 – 7:00pm
Enjoy an evening of burlesque entertainment inspired by all things feminine!
Leo LaFlash presents Feminine Wiles Burlesque Revue!
Noce
NYC Trumpeter/Vocalist Benny Benack III – National Act
Jul 1 – 8:00pm
By age 32, Emmy-nominated trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III has proven to be that rarest of talents.
Des Moines Civic Center
Ain't Too Proud
Jul 2 – 1:00pm
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey.
Blank Performing Arts
Carmen
Jul 2 – 2:00pm
A rebel with a cause, the free-spirited Carmen lives boldly in her fiery pursuit of freedom.
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Dirty Heads
Jul 3 – 6:00pm
Following in the footsteps of their California brothers Sublime, Huntington Beach’s Dirty Heads mix hip-hop, reggae, and rock along with that laid-back So Cal attitude.
Iowa State Capitol
The Des Moines Symphony's 29th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops
Jul 3 – 8:30pm
Join us for the Des Moines Symphony’s 29th annual Yankee Doodle Pops, Iowa’s largest single-day concert event!
