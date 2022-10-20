Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Weekender Central Iowa! Dessa + Open Mike Eagle | Night of the Living Drag | Pumpkin Walk

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
There’s a chill in the air and a ghoulish grin on faces young and old as holiday festivities continue around Central Iowa. Catch some family friendly fun at Blank Park Zoo’s Night Eyes or the Pumpkin Walk in Valley Junction. Or enjoy the adult festivities at Night of the Living Drag and Stranger Queens! Top pick of the weekend? Don’t miss the Music U showcase Sunday evening featuring Dessa and Open Mike Eagle.
The Weekender is sponsored by:








Blank Park Zoo

Night Eyes

Oct 20 – 5:00pm

One of Iowa’s sweetest family Hallowen traditions, Night Eyes returns to Blank Park Zoo.


More info >>




Star Bar

Andrew Fuller Meet & Greet

Oct 20 – 5:00pm

Fundraiser for One Iowa Action and a meet and greet with Andrew Fuller


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Alluvial

Oct 20 – 5:00pm

Alluvial w/Forever Tormented, Ataraxis & Mutually Assured Destruction


More info >>




Willow on Grand

Lunafest

Oct 20 – 6:15pm

Join us for an evening of friends and films benefitting Girls on the Run of the Central Iowa!


More info >>




RAYGUNshirts

Therapist Meetup with Stacy Nakell + Goldfinch Counseling

Oct 20 – 7:00pm

Storyhouse is proud to host our first Therapist Meetup in collaboration with Goldfinch Counseling.


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Salem

Oct 20 – 7:00pm

Ballet Des Moines proudly presents the world premiere of Tom Mattingly’s SALEM.


More info >>




Scare DSM

Night of the Living DRAG

Oct 20 – 7:30pm

ScareDSM’s annual fundraiser makes its return this October promising a night full of kings, queens, and SCREAMS!


More info >>




Confluence Brewing

Confluence 10th Anniversary Weekend

Oct 21 – Oct 23 –


More info >>




Moberg Gallery

Opening Reception: Ruben Sanchez

Oct 21 – 5:00pm

Ruben Sanchez’s first solo show in the US, Human Nature, brings to Moberg Gallery a celebration of the human condition.


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Druids, Greg Wheeler, Poly Mall Cops, Glass Ox

Oct 21 – 6:00pm

Join us for an evening of pure debauchery


More info >>




Noce

Rachel Eckroth w/Eric Thompson & Co

Oct 21 – 7:00pm

Playing music from Rachel’s Grammy Nominated Album, The Garden


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Ali Macofsky: Stand-Up Comedy

Oct 21 – 7:00pm

Ali Macofsky: Stand-Up Comedy at Teehee’s Comedy Club


More info >>




xBk Live

Flashforce University Graduation Show

Oct 21 – 8:00pm

Come see the latest graduates of FlashForce University as they strut their stuff on stage for the first time ever!


More info >>




Platform

Stranger Queens: Immersive Event

Oct 21 – 10:00pm

S﻿ay hello to Des Moines’ newest immersive event.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Pilates and Plants

Oct 22 – 10:00am

Join the Botanical Garden and Club Pilates for Pilates and Plants!


More info >>




Alluvial Brewing Company

Oktoberfest

Oct 22 – 5:00pm

Beer + Food + Music


More info >>




xBk Live

Coral Thede

Oct 22 – 7:00pm

Writer, performer, comedian, trailblazer and visionary


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Des Moines Symphony: The Firebird

Oct 22 – 7:30pm

Award-winning pianist Charlie Albright returns to Des Moines in a brilliant showcase of stunning moments and orchestral thrills.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Midnight, Moonlight & MAGIC

Oct 22 – 11:30pm

A variety of your favorite magicians all in a single show!


More info >>




Drake University Olmstead Center

Music University Conference

Oct 23 – 10:30am

Music University Conference: an annual conference and showcase presented by the DMMC for musicians and music industry workers in Iowa.


More info >>




Des Moines Mercantile

Mercantile Market

Oct 23 – 1:00pm

Mercantile Market will take place on October 23 from 1-6pm- a day to support local craftsmanship and curation right in our parking lot!


More info >>




Valley Junction

Pumpkin Walk

Oct 23 – 2:00pm

Join the fun on Sunday, October 23 in Historic Valley Junction from 2-5 pm.


More info >>




xBk Live

Music University Showcase: DESSA w/ Open Mike Eagle and Colo Chanel

Oct 23 – 6:30pm

Des Moines Music Coalition presents: DESSA w/Open Mike Eagle and Colo Chanel


More info >>




Artisan Gallery 218

Meet the Authors: Kay Fenton Smith and Carol McGarvey

Oct 24 – 6:30pm

Meet the Authors: Kay Fenton Smith and Carol McGarvey


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Writing led Dessa to hip hop. Her music career brought her back again — and into the Iowa literary world

by Kembrew McLeod, Oct 10
“After like two years of rejections,” Dessa wrote on Twitter in early 2021, “my short story just got accepted into a literary magazine, and I am about to order the fuck out of some takeout.”




Inspired by the infamous witch trials, Ballet Des Moines’ ‘Salem’ stages a raging fire of fear

by Courtney Guein, Sep 19
Ballet Des Moines pulls from a moment in history this fall to show that different doesn’t mean dangerous. Taking a history lesson from the Salem witch trials, choreographer and Ballet Des Moines Artistic Director Tom Mattingly was certain that people need to be reminded to not judge a book by its cover.




Des Moines Playhouse aims to fund new addition with Tomorrow Begins Today campaign

by Lily DeTaeye, Oct 19
The Des Moines Playhouse is about halfway to their goal of raising $3,500,000 to create a new facility for the Kate Goldman Children’s Theatre. The “Tomorrow Begins Today” capital campaign is accepting donations that will be used to upgrade theater technology, equip the theater with more comfortable and accessible seating, and expand dressing rooms to accommodate all genders and age groups, among other goals.




Five questions with author Adib Khorram, who explores queerness through the lens of a boy band in his latest YA novel

by Lily DeTaeye, Oct 13
The Kansas City native is the bestselling author of the YA series Darius the Great and a 2021 picture book, Seven Special Somethings: A Nowruz Story. His 2022 release, Kiss and Tell, is a YA novel about Hunter, the 17-year-old queer lead singer of boy band Kiss and Tell. Although Hunter has always been comfortable in his skin, chaos ensues when his ex leaks personal details about Hunter to news outlets just as the band begins their national tour. What follows is a reckoning on ego, stereotypes, and our duty to the narratives outsiders create around us.




Sherman Hill’s neighborhood-wide Halloween celebration will rise from the grave on Oct. 31

by Courtney Guein, Oct 19
The oldest neighborhood in Des Moines is back with their beloved Halloween tradition after a two-year hiatus. Halloween on the Hill returns to the Sherman Hill neighborhood on Oct. 31, larger than ever.

[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-central-iowa-dessa-open-mike-eagle-night-of-the-living-drag-pumpkin-walk/#gf_17'> <div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3> <p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'> <span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' > <input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/> <label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label> </span> <span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' > <input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/> <label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label> </span> </div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/> </div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li> </ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&amp;title=&amp;description=&amp;tabindex=1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> <p style="display: none !important;"><label>&#916;<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="70"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div> <iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe> <script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){ Placeholders.enable(); }} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>