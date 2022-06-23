Weekender Central Iowa! Des Moines Arts Festival, Tank Anthony, Rainbow Safari, and ArtsFest Midwest

Congratulations to the Des Moines Arts Festival, which celebrates 25 years this weekend! They’re bringing in performers like G Love & Special Sauce and William Elliott Whitmore to their stages to complement 188 of the nation’s best artists. But don’t get too swept up, because there’s a lot more going on this weekend, too! Catch Tank Anthony at Music in the Garden; get comedy and music at the Bigfoot Bash at xBk; and you’ll find your LV staff tabling at ArtsFest Midwest, the locally-focused alt to the Arts Festival! Top pick: Rainbow Safari, a day at the zoo for LGBTQ families.
Lefty's Live Music
Angelic Desolation/Carnographer/Heir Of Sorrow/Forever Tormented/Zod Vistrg
Jun 23 – 5:00pm
All-ages metal ripper
More info >>
University Library Cafe
Becoming – An Immersive Art Experience & Portable Monument to Collective Healing
Jun 23 – 5:30pm
Come experience a secret garden with hanging letter lanterns and contribute your own writing about the things left unsaid.
More info >>
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Jun 23 – 6:30pm
Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series. This week: Tank Anthony. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden
More info >>
xBk Live
Durry w/ Mr. Softheart
Jun 23 – 7:00pm
xBk Presents: Durry w/ Mr. Softheart (formerly Hex Girls)
More info >>
Des Moines Community Playhouse
Buffalo Women
Jun 23 – 7:30pm
Juneteenth. New lives. new freedoms. A co-production with Pyramid Theatre Company, Buffalo Women is a tale of hidden figures living extraordinary lives on the frontier in 1865.
More info >>
Western Gateway Park
Des Moines Arts Festival
Jun 24 – Jun 26 – 12:00pm
Help us celebrate 25 years of impacting lives through the arts in Des Moines!
More info >>
Blank Park Zoo
Rainbow Safari
Jun 24 – 5:30pm
A family-focused evening hosted at Blank Park Zoo, the Rainbow Safari is an opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community to come together in an inclusive space and spend time enjoying nature.
More info >>
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Fitz & The Tantrums & St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Jun 24 – 6:00pm
Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones w/ special guest Devon Gilfillian
More info >>
Wooly's
Girls Rock! Des Moines Summer Showcase
Jun 24 – 7:00pm
Girls Rock! Des Moines Summer Showcase at Wooly’s
More info >>
Iowa Events Center
ArtsFest Midwest
Jun 25 – Jun 26 –
Held during Arts Week in Des Moines, ArtFest Midwest is a free fine arts show that features Iowa, regional, and national artists.
More info >>
xBk Live
Joshy Gee's Bigfoot Bash
Jun 25 – 8:00pm
Take a break from the hum drum with some live comedy and music!
More info >>
Cowles Commons
Vegan Summer Market
Jun 26 – 12:00pm
VegLife Des Moines is excited to announce the return of their successful Vegan Summer Market series!
More info >>
Art was Robert Moore’s ‘saving grace.’ Now his work graces T-shirts, walls and buildings in Iowa and beyond
by Courtney Guein, June 21
A boy with a hidden talent fell into the wrong group of people, leading him down a scary path. His job in corporate IT and project management left him feeling empty. It took
Robert Moore
going to the hospital in 2019 after a night of too much drinking for him to turn his life around and find a positive outlet: art.
‘We never do anything remarkable just for ourselves’: ‘Buffalo Women’ opens on Juneteenth
by Lily DeTaeye, June 20
Three minutes to curtain on June 19, 2022, the Kate Goldman Theatre at the Des Moines Playhouse was mostly full. The blackbox was decked in a sparse yet effective smattering of western themed set pieces and there was an excited hum emanating from the audience about what was to come.
Jo Allen celebrates being both Black and queer with Pride and Soul skate night
by Courtney Guein, June 17
“I was just recognizing that there wasn’t anybody that was doing something that focused on the intersections of the Black community and also the queer community, and me being both of those identities, skating was a big part of my culture growing up as a kid. So, that’s why I thought skating would be a good segue to bring those communities together,” Jo Allen, creator of Pride and Soul, said.
Post navigation
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/weekender-central-iowa-des-moines-arts-festival-tank-anthony-rainbow-safari-and-artsfest-midwest/#gf_17'>
<div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3>
<p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'>
<span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label>
</span>
<span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' >
<input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/>
<label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label>
</span>
</div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/>
</div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li>
</ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&title=&description=&tabindex=1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="224"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
<iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe>
<script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>