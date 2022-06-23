Weekender Central Iowa! Des Moines Arts Festival, Tank Anthony, Rainbow Safari, and ArtsFest Midwest

Congratulations to the Des Moines Arts Festival, which celebrates 25 years this weekend! They’re bringing in performers like G Love & Special Sauce and William Elliott Whitmore to their stages to complement 188 of the nation’s best artists. But don’t get too swept up, because there’s a lot more going on this weekend, too! Catch Tank Anthony at Music in the Garden; get comedy and music at the Bigfoot Bash at xBk; and you’ll find your LV staff tabling at ArtsFest Midwest, the locally-focused alt to the Arts Festival! Top pick: Rainbow Safari, a day at the zoo for LGBTQ families.