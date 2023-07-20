Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Butter Sculpting | Fireflies at the Arbretum | Broadway Karaoke

Need a reason to enjoy the outdooors this weekend? There are many: Here you go! Get ready for next month’s Iowa State Fair and learn how to sculpt butter with Sarah Pratt and the Central Library. Catch a floating light at Family Night with the Fireflies at the Brenton Arboretum Pavilion, take in some music from Recoil at Copper Creek Lake’s Chill on the Hill, try not to strain your eyes keeping up with SWAY’S BLOOM! atop 14 foot poles at Cowles Commons, or shuck some corn at the Cornbred Cornbread Festival at Riverview Park. That inaugural event will have contest, tournaments, exhibits and plenty of cornbread! Top Pick: Family Night with the Fireflies. Imagine being a kid again: running around at dusk with the neighborhood kids, catching fireflies in the summer heat. That’s the nostalgia awaiting at the Brenton Arboretum Pavilion.




Browns Woods

Bat Survey

Jul 20 – 7:45pm

Join Russ Benedict, Professor of Biology at Central College, to learn about bat biology and mist net bats as the sun sets.


More info >>




xBk Live

Emma Butterworth

Jul 20 – 8:00pm

Chicago songwriter Emma Butterworthis carving a niche for herself in the American indie scene with her uniquely soulful brand of indie-leaning folk rock.


More info >>




Platform

Disco Thursday

Jul 20 – 9:00pm

Come enjoy one of our delicious cocktails while reliving the best of the disco era!!


More info >>




Cowles Commons

SWAY'S BLOOM!

Jul 21 – 12:00pm

SWAY’s Bloom! is the newest creation of SWAY (formerly known as Australia’s Strange Fruit) atop their signature 14 foot sway poles.


More info >>




Mainframe Studios

DWB (Driving While Black)

Jul 21 – 2:00pm

Susan Kander and Roberta Gumbel’s dwb (driving while black) tackles what it means to be a parent of a Black child who starts driving. In its swift 45 minutes, the listener spends 16 years with a Black


More info >>




East Village

Summer Stir

Jul 21 – 5:00pm

SUMMER STIR IS BACK IN DES MOINES’ EAST VILLAGE!!!


More info >>




Copper Creek Lake

Chill on the Hill with Recoil

Jul 21 – 6:00pm

New to Chill on the Hill and wrapping up the season is Recoil.


More info >>




xBk Live

Love, Lani – Album Release Show

Jul 21 – 7:00pm

Join me in celebrating the release of my first *professional* original album!


More info >>




Noce

Fly Me To The Moon: The Max Wellman Big Band Plays Sinatra, Connick, & More

Jul 21 – 8:00pm

Coming off the success of the Sinatra Come Fly with Me revue at Noce, Max Wellman and his big band highlight not only the works of Frank Sinatra, but of his contemporaries and those that came after.


More info >>




The Brenton Arboretum Pavilion

Family Night with the Fireflies

Jul 21 – 8:30pm

Bring the whole family for a beautiful night with the summer fireflies at The Brenton Arboretum.


More info >>




Boggs’ Hull Avenue Tap

Scarlett Tangerines, Waar Party, @Boggs Hull Ave Tavern – Des Moines

Jul 21 – 9:00pm

Scarlett Tangerines – 9-9:40


More info >>




Riverview Park

Cornbred Cornbread Festival

Jul 22 – 10:00am

This Festival is unapologetically corny!


More info >>




Central Library

Gamer Jazz! — Presented by the Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra

Jul 22 – 2:00pm

After an amazingly successful run of shows last year, the Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra is once again transforming into a big band this summer to play the jazziest video game tunes out there.


More info >>




Blank Performing Arts

Bluebeard's Castle

Jul 22 – 7:30pm

The mysterious Bluebeard welcomes his new bride Judith into his ominous castle, where rumors have been swirling concerning one question: what happened to his previous three wives?


More info >>




Noce

Come Together: Guitarist Dan Padley & Co. Play The Beatles

Jul 22 – 8:00pm

Dan Padley is a guitarist/composer based out of Iowa City, IA.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Summer Jam Concert Series: Nate Sparks Trio

Jul 23 – 11:30am

It’s Big Grove Des Moines’ inaugural Summer Jam Concert Series!


More info >>




Cowles Commons

SWAY'S BLOOM!

Jul 23 – 12:00pm

SWAY’s Bloom! is the newest creation of SWAY (formerly known as Australia’s Strange Fruit) atop their signature 14 foot sway poles.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Still Life Watercolor (Floral)

Jul 23 – 12:30pm

Learn watercolor techniques that will make your still life POP. Flowers and greenery. Materials are provided.


More info >>




Tallgrass Theatre Co.

Broadway Karaoke

Jul 23 – 6:00pm

Join us for our July installment of Broadway Karaoke at Tallgrass Theatre Company after Wonder of the World!


More info >>




Noce

Kansas City's Grand Marquis

Jul 23 – 7:00pm

Formed in 1998, Grand Marquis has since become solidly rooted in the Kansas City music scene as one of the hardest-working bands in the region, playing over 100 shows per year!


More info >>




xBk Live

King Bartlett w/ Ariias

Jul 23 – 8:00pm

Experience the electric and eccentric sounds of psychedelic shoegaze with local bands King Bartlett & the Royal Band and Ariias.


More info >>




Central Library

Learn to Sculpt Butter with Sarah Pratt!

Jul 24 – 5:15pm

We’re gearing up for the state fair with a very special guest!

Join special guest Sarah Pratt, the Iowa State Fair’s butter sculptor, to talk about what it’s like to sculpt the butter cow and to teac


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Essay: RAGBRAI’s one-note music lineup is an insult to riders

by Kent Williams, Jul 19
This is the 50th anniversary of the RAGBRAI, the yearly summer bike ride from the Missouri to the Mississippi. I remember the first one happened when I was in high school. Between being a fan of Donald Kaul and John Karras’ writing in the Des Moines Register and hanging out at the local hippie bike shop, RAGBRAI seemed revolutionary at the time. Bicycle touring events were rare, and unheard of in the Midwest. It was a crazy idea that became sane because people showed up. Kaul and Karras built it, and they came.
Fifty years of an event like this is worth celebrating, but Kaul and Karras are gone, and RAGBRAI has lost some of its edge. RAGBRAI’s staff resignations in 2019 and the Des Moines Register’s awkward reaction to it tarnished its reputation.




Album Review: Miss Christine — ‘Bittersweet’

by Avery Gregurich, July 19
Christine Moad, who records under the moniker Miss Christine, gave themself an unenviable task: to take the dumpster fire of the last three years and turn it into music.
Their latest album Bittersweet released in June, and in both its construction and its resultant music, this is a pandemic album through and through. None of the musicians who play on the record were ever in the same room together, and the musicians all recorded and communicated through a music software called LANDR. In spite of this, the album is both sonically cohesive and verbally focused, a musical dispatch rooted in a not-so-distant time.