Weekender Central Iowa! Butter Sculpting | Fireflies at the Arbretum | Broadway Karaoke

Need a reason to enjoy the outdooors this weekend? There are many: Here you go! Get ready for next month’s Iowa State Fair and learn how to sculpt butter with Sarah Pratt and the Central Library. Catch a floating light at Family Night with the Fireflies at the Brenton Arboretum Pavilion, take in some music from Recoil at Copper Creek Lake’s Chill on the Hill, try not to strain your eyes keeping up with SWAY’S BLOOM! atop 14 foot poles at Cowles Commons, or shuck some corn at the Cornbred Cornbread Festival at Riverview Park. That inaugural event will have contest, tournaments, exhibits and plenty of cornbread! Top Pick: Family Night with the Fireflies. Imagine being a kid again: running around at dusk with the neighborhood kids, catching fireflies in the summer heat. That’s the nostalgia awaiting at the Brenton Arboretum Pavilion.