Weekender Central Iowa! Butter Sculpting | Fireflies at the Arbretum | Broadway Karaoke

Need a reason to enjoy the outdooors this weekend? There are many: Here you go! Get ready for next month’s Iowa State Fair and learn how to sculpt butter with Sarah Pratt and the Central Library. Catch a floating light at Family Night with the Fireflies at the Brenton Arboretum Pavilion, take in some music from Recoil at Copper Creek Lake’s Chill on the Hill, try not to strain your eyes keeping up with SWAY’S BLOOM! atop 14 foot poles at Cowles Commons, or shuck some corn at the Cornbred Cornbread Festival at Riverview Park. That inaugural event will have contest, tournaments, exhibits and plenty of cornbread! Top Pick: Family Night with the Fireflies. Imagine being a kid again: running around at dusk with the neighborhood kids, catching fireflies in the summer heat. That’s the nostalgia awaiting at the Brenton Arboretum Pavilion.
Browns Woods
Bat Survey
Jul 20 – 7:45pm
Join Russ Benedict, Professor of Biology at Central College, to learn about bat biology and mist net bats as the sun sets.
Essay: RAGBRAI’s one-note music lineup is an insult to riders
by Kent Williams, Jul 19
This is the 50th anniversary of the RAGBRAI, the yearly summer bike ride from the Missouri to the Mississippi. I remember the first one happened when I was in high school. Between being a fan of Donald Kaul and John Karras’ writing in the Des Moines Register and hanging out at the local hippie bike shop, RAGBRAI seemed revolutionary at the time. Bicycle touring events were rare, and unheard of in the Midwest. It was a crazy idea that became sane because people showed up. Kaul and Karras built it, and they came.
Fifty years of an event like this is worth celebrating, but Kaul and Karras are gone, and RAGBRAI has lost some of its edge. RAGBRAI’s staff resignations in 2019 and the Des Moines Register’s awkward reaction to it tarnished its reputation.
Christine Moad, who records under the moniker Miss Christine, gave themself an unenviable task: to take the dumpster fire of the last three years and turn it into music.
Their latest album Bittersweet released in June, and in both its construction and its resultant music, this is a pandemic album through and through. None of the musicians who play on the record were ever in the same room together, and the musicians all recorded and communicated through a music software called LANDR. In spite of this, the album is both sonically cohesive and verbally focused, a musical dispatch rooted in a not-so-distant time.