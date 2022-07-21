Weekender Central Iowa! Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Matilda the Musical, Yoga @ Roosevelt Park

Music! Comedy! Theater! A freakin’ circus! The sky’s the limit in greater DSM this weekend, whether your teen angst bullshit has a body count or you’re looking to learn more about the use of black bodies in classical art. Top pick? Snuggle in your couch and catch the virtual opening of the new exhibit at Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. “Terrain” features Jimmy Navarro from Des Moines, Iowa; Karin Olah from Charleston, South Carolina; Rachel English from Dallas, Texas; & Shelby Monteverde from Memphis, Tennessee. Beauty is everywhere; even in your own computer!