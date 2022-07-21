Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Matilda the Musical, Yoga @ Roosevelt Park

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Music! Comedy! Theater! A freakin’ circus! The sky’s the limit in greater DSM this weekend, whether your teen angst bullshit has a body count or you’re looking to learn more about the use of black bodies in classical art. Top pick? Snuggle in your couch and catch the virtual opening of the new exhibit at Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design. “Terrain” features Jimmy Navarro from Des Moines, Iowa; Karin Olah from Charleston, South Carolina; Rachel English from Dallas, Texas; & Shelby Monteverde from Memphis, Tennessee. Beauty is everywhere; even in your own computer!




Racoon River Park

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Jul 21 – 11:00am

Learn to Juggle, Walk a Wire, Clown Around, Ride a Unicycle, March on Stilts, Build a Human Pyramid


More info >>




Des Moines Art Center

American Apollo

Jul 21 – 2:00pm

American Apollo is a new opera based on a story forged at the crossroad of celebrity, class, race, and power in America, giving voice to a pivotal figure in American art.


More info >>




Grays Lake

UPCYCLE

Jul 21 – 5:30pm

Help us improve our water quality, diversify our woodlands, and UPCYCLE our invasives into food and fun for Blank Park Zoo’s birds, reptiles, primates, and mammals.


More info >>




xBk Live

Mo Lowda & the Humble

Jul 21 – 6:00pm

Mo Lowda and the Humble at xBk Live


More info >>




Jasper Winery

Brazilian 2wins

Jul 21 – 6:00pm

Brazilian 2wins perform at Jasper Winery.


More info >>




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Music in the Garden

Jul 21 – 6:30pm

Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden


More info >>




Des Moines Community Playhouse

Matilda the Musical

Jul 21 – 7:30pm

Magical. Mischievous. Miraculous. From the nonsensical mind of Roald Dahl comes this timeless tale of young Matilda Wormwood.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Opening: Terrain

Jul 22 – 10:00am

Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design announces their next art exhibit with a virtual opening. The show titled ‘Terrain’ can be viewed online on Friday, July 22nd.


More info >>




Union Park

Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

Jul 22 – 11:00am

Learn to Juggle, Walk a Wire, Clown Around, Ride a Unicycle, March on Stilts, Build a Human Pyramid


More info >>




Wooly's

Girls Rock! Des Moines Summer Showcase

Jul 22 – 6:00pm

Girls Rock! Des Moines Summer Showcase at Wooly’s


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Max Walter | Stand-Up Comedy

Jul 22 – 7:00pm

Max Walter, a Chicago-based comedian, performs at Teehee’s


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

Heathers the Musical

Jul 22 – 7:30pm

“Ingenious, naughty and very funny.” – New York Post

“A rowdy guilty pleasure.” – The New York Times

“Cue the corn nuts — and much-deserved applause. HOW VERY.” – NY Daily News


More info >>




Des Moines Civic Center

An Evening with Vince Gill

Jul 22 – 8:00pm

One of the most popular artists in modern country music, Vince Gill is famous for his top-notch songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring tenor, all wrapped up in a quick and easy wit.


More info >>




xBk Live

Live, Local, and Loud! Featuring Lani

Jul 22 – 8:00pm

In the house or online, it’s back and it’s free! Join us for the latinx-pop stylings of Lani at the next Live, Local, and Loud!


More info >>




Platform

Astronoize

Jul 22 – 9:00pm

IowaTechno Quarterly: Astronoize at Platform DSM


More info >>




Gas Lamp Des Moines

The Wilder Blue

Jul 22 – 9:30pm

The Wilder Blue is a well crafted selection of Texas musicians and songwriters, led by songsmith Zane Williams.


More info >>




The Venue

Catalyst! 2022 A LQBTQIA+ Art Exhibition

Jul 23 – 5:00pm

Thirteen local LQBTQIA+ artists showcase their work in the first Catalyst! 2022.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Never Before Scene

Jul 23 – 7:00pm

Never Before Scene at Teehee’s Comedy Club. Comedy made up on the spot, based on audience suggestions, never the same show twice.


More info >>




xBk Live

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die

Jul 23 – 7:00pm

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die at xBk


More info >>




Blank Performing Arts

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Jul 23 – 7:30pm

Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by the DSM Opera.


More info >>




Roosevelt Park

Yoga in Roosevelt Park

Jul 24 – 11:00am

Join us in community and revitalize your mind, body, & spirit.


More info >>




xBk Live

Daniel Champagne

Jul 24 – 6:00pm

Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso


More info >>




Heritage Carousel

National Carousel Day Celebration

Jul 25 – 4:00pm

Free Carousel Rides, Gourmet Cotton Candy, popcorn, and more!


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Eddie Pepitone

Jul 25 – 7:00pm

Eddie Pepitone: Stand-Up Comedy


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





‘The Machine Stops’ blends opera, sci-fi and rock to showcase Iowa talent, explore a tech dystopia

by Laura Johnson, Jul 13
Not everyone sits at home dreaming of attending an opera. But it might just be time to start. The Machine Opera Company is bringing an exciting new modern opera to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. The Machine Stops will be staged for just two performances later this month.




Five questions with West Des Moines’ Samantha Daily, two-time ‘MasterChef’ competitor

by Courtney Guein, Jul 15
A West Des Moines cooking enthusiast with a penchant for comfort food has found her way onto the summer’s top-rated food show, featuring award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aaron Sanchez and renowned restaurant owner Joe Bastianich — for the second time.




Book Review: ‘Endlessly Ever After’ by Laurel Snyder, ill. by Dan Santat

by Genevieve Trainor, Jul 15
Poet Laurel Snyder, an Iowa Writers’ Workshop alum, is a Geisel Award-winning children’s book author. Endlessly Ever After is her first collaboration with Caldecott Award-winning illustrator Dan Santat (beloved in my home for his work on Corey Rosen Schwartz’s The Three Ninja Pigs). It is not, however, her first pick-your-path book.




Book Review: ‘A Playbill For Sunset’ by Dan Campion

by Sarah Elgatian, Jul 15
Formulaic poetry seems to be simultaneously under- and overrated, something force-fed us by teachers and then never seen again — as though only the archaic men of our textbooks were allowed to use the respective forms. Truthfully, formulaic poems have never actually left the literary milieu.

