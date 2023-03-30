Weekender Central Iowa! Assemblé | Draw & Sip | Central Iowa Trans Lives Festival

|
The weekend is near, which means it’s time to see what’s going on around the metro. Trans Day of Visibility is upon us, so head down to the Garden or the First Unitarian Church of Des Moines to support trans lives in Iowa. You can also take your favorite person to Teehee’s for a comedy show on April Fools Day. Or you can sip wine, either with artist Denise Williams or while uplifting the female chefs, sommeliers and winemakers at Mainframe Studios. Top pick: Roulette MANIA! at the Garden — Things could either go really bad or really good when picking random songs to perform, but fun overall to say the least.
Beaverdale Books
Chris Moeller | The St. Louis Baseball Mosaic
Mar 30 – 6:30pm
If you love baseball, the St. Louis Cardinals, Browns, and/or Stars, or just the beautiful and complicated city that these major professional teams have called their home, then you need The Cardinals
The Garden
Roulette MANIA!
Mar 30 – 10:00pm
The most exciting new drag game to hit the East Village is happening at The Garden! Performers will spin the genre wheel and then be forced to perform to a song from that genre!
Mainframe Studios
Assemblé: A Female Focused Wine Dinner presented by Bank of America
Mar 31 – 6:00pm
Join us for a night celebrating female chefs, sommeliers and winemakers.
RAYGUNshirts
Draw & Sip with author Denise Williams by Storyhouse Bookpub
Mar 31 – 6:00pm
Draw & Sip with author Denise Williams celebrating her latest collection of novellas, Love and Other Flight Delays on Friday, March 31 at 6pm. An event by Storyhouse Bookpub inside Raygun.
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Pretend Friend, Dead Line String Band
Mar 31 – 9:00pm
Pretend Friend is a progressive bluegrass band from Wichita, Kansas.
The Garden
Trans-Visibility Day Drag Show!
Mar 31 – 10:00pm
It’s International Trans Day of Visibility and we’re celebrating all night long! Just peep this sickening cast!
First Unitarian Church of Des Moines
Central Iowa Trans Lives Festival
Apr 1 – 10:00am
An all-ages festival open to everyone that showcases the creative work of transgender, genderqueer, and non-binary adults and youth from around Iowa.
Des Moines Civic Center
Ugly Duckling
Apr 1 – 11:00am
Meet the most unusual duckling the pond has ever seen!
In their nest at the edge of a pond, the baby ducklings wait impatiently for Mummy’s enormous egg to hatch.
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Stark Raving Madge April Fool's Dance Party
Apr 1 – 4:00pm
We’re not kidding. Seriously.
Plymouth Church
Partner Concert: Songs of Healing
Apr 1 – 6:30pm
Join the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault for a special benefit concert.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Joke's On You | Comedy Variety Show
Apr 1 – 7:00pm
Binx Entertainment presents Joke’s On You! A Comedy Variety Show designed with April Fool’s Day in mind.
Noce
Chameleon: The Many Colors of Herbie Hancock Presented by Jason Danielson & Co.
Apr 1 – 7:00pm
The second installment in a brand new series of concerts produced by pianist & composer Jason Danielson, celebrating the work of the great Herbie Hancock.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Opera Iowa Spotlight Concert
Apr 2 – 2:00pm
Join the Des Moines Chapter of the Des Moines Metro Opera Guild as they present the OPERA Iowa Spotlight Concert!
Stoner Studio Theater
IOWA STAGE THEATRE COMPANY: TROUBLE IN MIND
Apr 2 – 2:00pm
Prompting laughs and provoking thought in equal measure, Trouble In Mind looks at the challenges of Black artists working with a white theater to tell what may not be an authentic story.
Exchange students from Ukraine, Romania partner with Raygun to support women artists
By Little Village, March 29, 2023
Ana-Maria Petcu wants there to be more women in art. But first, she wants the women who are already in art to receive the recognition they deserve. At the Raygun store in Des Moines on March 25, Petcu — a 12th grade foreign exchange student at Valley High School in West Des Moines who is originally from Bucharest, Romania — held an art show aimed at showcasing women in art. The show featured about 25 pieces created by Petcu and three fellow foreign exchange students, ranging from paintings to pencil drawings to sculpture. READ MORE >
Lani’s digital stars align in 2023 with GDP Festival performance, ‘Love, Lani’ album release
By Isaac Hamlet, March 24, 2023
Lani Eclatt was 14 years old when she performed her first solo in front of an audience, backed by an orchestra performing a song she’d composed.
“It was such a big deal for me at the time, but from there I knew I wanted to keep writing and performing,” said Eclatt, who has continued to play under simply “Lani
.” READ MORE >