Weekender Central Iowa! Art Festival | Charley Crockett | Spielgarden

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
The Art Festival is here all weekend after a week of events featuring amazing artists with art like you’ve never seen before! Don’t miss b. Robert Moore sharing his Out the Mud again at the Moberg Gallery Saturday evening. Something else that’s new is an end-of-the-month dance party hosted by Des Moines Performing Arts that helps tone your body with dance fitness. Top pick: 14th Annual MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala: MercyOne is giving you a reason to dress up and play games in a game show-styled fundraiser to support people with substance use disorders.




Des Moines neighborhoods

Art Week

Jun 16 – Jun 22 –

The ninth annual artist-led celebration of local art in Des Moines offers 30 free neighborhood events over 7 days.


More info >>




Valley Junction

Drawing Disco + Valley Junction Emerging Artists Pop Up

Jun 22 – 4:00pm

Thursday June 22nd Ramona Muse Lambert will be curating a collaborative, evolving, performative art piece called The Drawing Disco.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

Introducing Amigurumi – Crochet Stuffed Toy

Jun 22 – 5:00pm

If you know a few basic crochet stitches, you can make colorful crocheted animals known in Japan as Amigurumi.


More info >>




Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center

14th Annual MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala

Jun 22 – 5:30pm

The MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala is a fun-spirited game show-style fundraiser for House of Mercy.


More info >>




Wells Fargo Arena

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Jun 22 – 7:00pm

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Wells Fargo Arena on June 22 with special guests Marty Stuart and Allen Stone!


More info >>




Western Gateway Park

Des Moines Art Festival

Jun 23 – Jun 25 –

We’re back in Western Gateway Park for another year of bringing talented artists from all over the country to show their work in Des Moines.


More info >>




Lua Brewing

Kingmaker Kölsch Days

Jun 23 – 11:00am

Come join us for our favorite summertime event, KINGMAKER KÖLSCH DAYS!


More info >>




Lefty's Live Music

Absolute Power, Calous, Rehtek, Nyhilist

Jun 23 – 5:00pm

ABSOLUTE POWER returns to Lefty’s with CALOUS ~ RehTek ~ NYHILIST


More info >>




Lauridsen Amphitheater

Charley Crockett

Jun 23 – 6:30pm

Tapped by Garden & Gun as an artist “shaping up to be one of country music’s most prolific torchbearers,” a “must-see live performer” by Rolling Stone, and a “force to be reckoned with” by CMT.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Chastity Washington

Jun 23 – 7:00pm

Teehee’s Comedy Club and BLK & Bold specialty beverages present a night of comedy, charity, and culture with stand-up comedian Chastity Washington!


More info >>




Scottish Rite Park

Goode Rebeka, Trial by Fire, The Salem Witch Trials

Jun 23 – 7:00pm

It was a new world. The settlers from England had gained a foothold in the verdant land called “Amerika”. Old traditions would be laid aside, new ones instituted. Greed, jealousy, suspicion would stil


More info >>




Noce

I'm Gonna Jazz My Way: The Story of Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald

Jun 23 – 8:00pm

Today, F. Scott Fitzgerald is remembered as the author of classic American novels, such as This Side of Paradise and The Great Gatsby.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Teehee’s Comedy Club and BLK & Bold

Jun 23 – 9:30pm

Teehee’s Comedy Club and BLK & Bold specialty beverages present a night of comedy, charity, and culture with stand-up comedian Chastity Washington!


More info >>




Lua Brewing

3rd Annual Kingmaker Kölsch Days!

Jun 24 – 11:00am

Come join us for our favorite summertime event, KINGMAKER KÖLSCH DAYS!


More info >>




Ruth Harbor

Ruth Harbor's 2023 Walk for Life

Jun 24 – 11:00am

Join us for our 18th Annual Walk for Life this June!


More info >>




Des Moines Gaming Club

DSM Snapback #1

Jun 24 – 11:00am

Welcome back to Des Moines FGC Monthlies! This is the start of our new monthly at the brand-new Des Moines Gaming Club.


More info >>




Twisted Vine Brewery

Forever Home Dog Rescue Adoption Event

Jun 24 – 1:00pm

Come out and meet some of our adoptable dogs!


More info >>




Des Moines Water Works Park

Spielgarten

Jun 24 – 1:00pm

Come join us every Saturday for games, bingo, prizes and fun for all ages – all under the oak trees at the Biergarten at Waterworks Park!


More info >>




Moberg Gallery

The Lot Party w/b. Robert Moore & B.WELL

Jun 24 – 5:00pm

In conjunction with b. Robert Moore’s exhibit, Field of Dreams: Out the Mud (Retrospective)
Join us for The Lot Party at Moberg Gallery on Saturday, June 24, from 5-8 pm.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Eddie Pepitone & JT Habersaat | Stand-Up Comedy

Jun 24 – 7:00pm

Eddie is a force of nature on stage, switching between social rage and self-doubt.


More info >>




Cowles Commons

Dancing on Cowles Commons

Jun 25 – 9:00am

Des Moines Performing Arts invites you to join a dance party!


More info >>




University of Iowa Pentacrest

Plein Air Painting Pop-up

Jun 25 – 10:00am

Let’s paint! Join us on the Pentacrest (outdoors, east lawn) to kick off a series of Plein Air Painting Pop-ups.


More info >>




Western Gateway Park

Des Moines Arts Festival XXVI

Jun 25 – 11:00am

We’re back in Western Gateway Park for another year of bringing talented artists from all over the country to show their work in Des Moines.


More info >>




Cowles Commons

Vegan Summer Market

Jun 25 – 12:00pm

VegLife Des Moines is excited to announce the return of our successful Vegan Summer Market series!


More info >>