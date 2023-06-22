Weekender Central Iowa! Art Festival | Charley Crockett | Spielgarden

The Art Festival is here all weekend after a week of events featuring amazing artists with art like you’ve never seen before! Don’t miss b. Robert Moore sharing his Out the Mud again at the Moberg Gallery Saturday evening. Something else that’s new is an end-of-the-month dance party hosted by Des Moines Performing Arts that helps tone your body with dance fitness. Top pick: 14th Annual MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala: MercyOne is giving you a reason to dress up and play games in a game show-styled fundraiser to support people with substance use disorders.