Weekender Central Iowa! Art Festival | Charley Crockett | Spielgarden

The Art Festival is here all weekend after a week of events featuring amazing artists with art like you’ve never seen before! Don’t miss b. Robert Moore sharing his Out the Mud again at the Moberg Gallery Saturday evening. Something else that’s new is an end-of-the-month dance party hosted by Des Moines Performing Arts that helps tone your body with dance fitness. Top pick: 14th Annual MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala: MercyOne is giving you a reason to dress up and play games in a game show-styled fundraiser to support people with substance use disorders.
Art Week
Jun 16 – Jun 22 –
The ninth annual artist-led celebration of local art in Des Moines offers 30 free neighborhood events over 7 days.
Valley Junction
Drawing Disco + Valley Junction Emerging Artists Pop Up
Jun 22 – 4:00pm
Thursday June 22nd Ramona Muse Lambert will be curating a collaborative, evolving, performative art piece called The Drawing Disco.
Hoyt Sherman Place
Introducing Amigurumi – Crochet Stuffed Toy
Jun 22 – 5:00pm
If you know a few basic crochet stitches, you can make colorful crocheted animals known in Japan as Amigurumi.
Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center
14th Annual MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala
Jun 22 – 5:30pm
The MercyOne House of Mercy Game Show Gala is a fun-spirited game show-style fundraiser for House of Mercy.
Wells Fargo Arena
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
Jun 22 – 7:00pm
Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Wells Fargo Arena on June 22 with special guests Marty Stuart and Allen Stone!
Western Gateway Park
Des Moines Art Festival
Jun 23 – Jun 25 –
We’re back in Western Gateway Park for another year of bringing talented artists from all over the country to show their work in Des Moines.
Lua Brewing
Kingmaker Kölsch Days
Jun 23 – 11:00am
Come join us for our favorite summertime event, KINGMAKER KÖLSCH DAYS!
Lefty's Live Music
Absolute Power, Calous, Rehtek, Nyhilist
Jun 23 – 5:00pm
ABSOLUTE POWER returns to Lefty’s with CALOUS ~ RehTek ~ NYHILIST
Lauridsen Amphitheater
Charley Crockett
Jun 23 – 6:30pm
Tapped by Garden & Gun as an artist “shaping up to be one of country music’s most prolific torchbearers,” a “must-see live performer” by Rolling Stone, and a “force to be reckoned with” by CMT.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Chastity Washington
Jun 23 – 7:00pm
Teehee’s Comedy Club and BLK & Bold specialty beverages present a night of comedy, charity, and culture with stand-up comedian Chastity Washington!
Scottish Rite Park
Goode Rebeka, Trial by Fire, The Salem Witch Trials
Jun 23 – 7:00pm
It was a new world. The settlers from England had gained a foothold in the verdant land called “Amerika”. Old traditions would be laid aside, new ones instituted. Greed, jealousy, suspicion would stil
Noce
I'm Gonna Jazz My Way: The Story of Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald
Jun 23 – 8:00pm
Today, F. Scott Fitzgerald is remembered as the author of classic American novels, such as This Side of Paradise and The Great Gatsby.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Teehee’s Comedy Club and BLK & Bold
Jun 23 – 9:30pm
Teehee’s Comedy Club and BLK & Bold specialty beverages present a night of comedy, charity, and culture with stand-up comedian Chastity Washington!
Lua Brewing
3rd Annual Kingmaker Kölsch Days!
Jun 24 – 11:00am
Come join us for our favorite summertime event, KINGMAKER KÖLSCH DAYS!
Ruth Harbor
Ruth Harbor's 2023 Walk for Life
Jun 24 – 11:00am
Join us for our 18th Annual Walk for Life this June!
Des Moines Gaming Club
DSM Snapback #1
Jun 24 – 11:00am
Welcome back to Des Moines FGC Monthlies! This is the start of our new monthly at the brand-new Des Moines Gaming Club.
Twisted Vine Brewery
Forever Home Dog Rescue Adoption Event
Jun 24 – 1:00pm
Come out and meet some of our adoptable dogs!
Des Moines Water Works Park
Spielgarten
Jun 24 – 1:00pm
Come join us every Saturday for games, bingo, prizes and fun for all ages – all under the oak trees at the Biergarten at Waterworks Park!
Moberg Gallery
The Lot Party w/b. Robert Moore & B.WELL
Jun 24 – 5:00pm
In conjunction with b. Robert Moore’s exhibit, Field of Dreams: Out the Mud (Retrospective)
Join us for The Lot Party at Moberg Gallery on Saturday, June 24, from 5-8 pm.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Eddie Pepitone & JT Habersaat | Stand-Up Comedy
Jun 24 – 7:00pm
Eddie is a force of nature on stage, switching between social rage and self-doubt.
Cowles Commons
Dancing on Cowles Commons
Jun 25 – 9:00am
Des Moines Performing Arts invites you to join a dance party!
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Plein Air Painting Pop-up
Jun 25 – 10:00am
Let’s paint! Join us on the Pentacrest (outdoors, east lawn) to kick off a series of Plein Air Painting Pop-ups.
Western Gateway Park
Des Moines Arts Festival XXVI
Jun 25 – 11:00am
We’re back in Western Gateway Park for another year of bringing talented artists from all over the country to show their work in Des Moines.
Cowles Commons
Vegan Summer Market
Jun 25 – 12:00pm
VegLife Des Moines is excited to announce the return of our successful Vegan Summer Market series!
