Weekender Central Iowa! 80/35 Festival | Pupchella | David Cross

Des Moines Music Coalition’s 80/35 festival is taking over Western Gateway park with more than 50 artists keeping the music going across four stages. You have Friday and Saturday to visit free and paid stages to support all genres of music and help fund DMMC’s music education programs throughout the year. But that’s not all! Before the festival, pre-party at xBk or Big Grove Brewery & Taproom tonight. After the festival, hit the after-parties at TeeHee’s on Friday night and xBk on Saturday. Top pick: Litas Women’s Motorcycle Collective hosts a ladies’ night at Captain Roy’s on Thursday night. Women on motorcycles know they’re a force of power. It’s past time that everyone else knew.
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
80/35 Pre-Party
Jul 6 – 5:30pm
Join the 80/35 team at Big Grove Brewery for the official 80/35 2023 Pre-Party!
Captain Roy's
Litas Women's Motorcycle Collective
Jul 6 – 6:00pm
It’s ladies night July 6th! Hosted by Litas Women’s Motorcycle Collective. The Litas mission is to inspire and empower women through community and our shared love of motorcycles.
Twisted Vine Brewery
Green Drinks
Jul 6 – 6:00pm
Each month Urban Ambassadors hosts Green Drinks, Des Moines to bring together like-minded sustainability people and community leaders.
The Lift
80/35 Pre-Party w/Annalibera & Mr. Softheart
Jul 6 – 7:00pm
xBk Live
80/35 Pre-Party w/Amythyst Kiah and Kevin Burt
Jul 6 – 8:00pm
xBk presents 80/35 Pre-Party featuring Amythyst Kiah and Kevin Burt
Western Gateway Park
80/35 Music Festival
Jul 7 – Jul 8 –
The largest program of the nonprofit Des Moines Music Coalition, 80/35 is a 2-day celebration of music and culture in the heart of Des Moines.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Story Sprouts
Jul 7 – 10:30am
Join us for this fun, interactive story time tailored toward children ages two to five that explores nature and plants.
Confluence Brewing
Blue Corn Lager Con Chiles Release
Jul 7 – 12:00pm
Release on Friday, July 7th. Plus, live music by Cece Stewart and the Radio Train and Peggy O’s Food Truck!
The Garden
Drag Family Feud
Jul 7 – 8:00pm
Two drag families will battle it out to be the winner of Drag Family Feud!
Paws and Pints
Pupchella at Paws & Pints
Jul 8 – 12:00pm
Get ready to PAW-TY at our first ever Pupchella at Paws & Pints!
xBk Live
80/35 After Party with Ancient Posse, Tayls and Travollta
Jul 8 – 10:30pm
xBk presents 80/35 After Party featuring Ancient Posse with Tayls and Travollta
Highland Park Neighborhood
Northside Market
Jul 9 – 12:00pm
Previously “Mercantile Market,” we are now partnering with our small business community in Highland Park to bring you the Northside Market.
xBk Live
Cary Morin and Ghost Dog
Jul 9 – 7:00pm
Named NPR Music’s Best Live Acts of 2020! Cary Morin & Ghost Dog bring a soulful and rootsy mix of blues, Americana, and roots rock.
Wooly's
David Cross
Jul 10 – 7:30pm
Emmy Award winner and two-time Grammy Award nominee, David Cross is an inventive performer, writer, and producer on stage and screen.
Album Review: Chill Mac — ‘None Chiller’
by Rhys Davis, Jul 5
The moment you press play on “Heart & Soul,” the first track of None Chiller, Dom Russell (performing as Chill Mac
) establishes himself as more than just a rapper. “This is deeper than rap, I got a story to tell,” he says. Mac paints pictures of his past, and expresses his innermost desires to inspire, “I’m just tryna touch souls like DMT, on another level get on my frequency.”
Booker T. Jones remembers Stax Records, “Green Onions” and his melting pot ’60s soul group ahead of Englert appearance
by Kembrew McLeod, Jul 6
“Back in 1962, we were breaking the law in a big way just by playing music together in Memphis,” storied songwriter Booker T. Jones
recalled. “And while it was OK to break the law if you’re in the right place, like at Stax, in general, it was never OK.”
Sixty-two was the year Jones’ interracial band — Booker T. & the M.G.s — scored a number three hit with the instrumental track “Green Onions.” Stax Records was the legendary soul music label that released their debut single. Throughout the ’60s, the group also served as the independent label’s house band, playing on dozens of stone-cold classics, backing Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Rufus Thomas and other major R&B artists.