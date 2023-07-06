Weekender Central Iowa! 80/35 Festival | Pupchella | David Cross

Des Moines Music Coalition’s 80/35 festival is taking over Western Gateway park with more than 50 artists keeping the music going across four stages. You have Friday and Saturday to visit free and paid stages to support all genres of music and help fund DMMC’s music education programs throughout the year. But that’s not all! Before the festival, pre-party at xBk or Big Grove Brewery & Taproom tonight. After the festival, hit the after-parties at TeeHee’s on Friday night and xBk on Saturday. Top pick: Litas Women’s Motorcycle Collective hosts a ladies’ night at Captain Roy’s on Thursday night. Women on motorcycles know they’re a force of power. It’s past time that everyone else knew.