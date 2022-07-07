Weekender Central Iowa! 80/35 | A Thousand Acres | Matilda the Musical

Festival season continues in full force this weekend, kicking off with DMMC’s 80/35 and including options for comedy lovers, book lovers and even taco lovers! Also: Jane Smiley chats about ‘A Thousand Acres,’ her novel that inspired the new opera at DMMO (opening night is sold out, but you can catch later dates), and Gateway Dance Theatre continues celebrating their 50th, with a revival of their 2016 commission, ‘Shakuntala.’ Top pick? Experience the “Revolting Children” of ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ at the Playhouse for warm fuzzies and infectious tunes.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Music in the Garden
Jul 7 – 6:30pm
Don’t miss Music in the Garden, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies. Concerts will be held live and in person in the outdoor Koehn Garden
More info >>
Western Gateway Park
80/35
Jul 8 – Jul 9 – 5:00pm
80/35 is a two-day music festival in the heart of Des Moines, Iowa.
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Chicago Comedy Showcase
Jul 8 – 7:00pm
Teehee’s is getting occupied by some of the best comedians from the other side of the river.
More info >>
Val Air Ballroom
As I Lay Dying with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent and Brand of Sacrifice
Jul 8 – 7:00pm
As I Lay Dying with Whitechapel, Shadow of Intent and Brand of Sacrifice at Val Air
More info >>
Des Moines Community Playhouse
Matilda the Musical
Jul 8 – 7:30pm
Magical. Mischievous. Miraculous. From the nonsensical mind of Roald Dahl comes this timeless tale of young Matilda Wormwood.
More info >>
Wooly's
80/35 Afterparty with STRFKR and The Undercover Dream Lovers & Das Kope
Jul 8 – 9:00pm
STRFKR 2022 Tour: 80/35 Afterparty with The Undercover Dream Lovers & Das Kope
More info >>
Valley West Mall
Indie Author Book Expo
Jul 9 – Jul 10 – 11:00am
Join us as we kick off our 7th year of being Iowa’s biggest book expo!
More info >>
Principal Park
Taco and Margarita Festival
Jul 9 – 11:00am
Taco and Margarita Festival at Principal Park
More info >>
Sheslow Auditorium
Creators in Conversation: An Afternoon with Jane Smiley
Jul 9 – 1:30pm
Celebrated author Jane Smiley will join members of the Opera creative team to reflect on the musical and dramatic setting of her book.
More info >>
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Shakuntala
Jul 9 – 7:30pm
Shakuntala tells the story of a young woman, Shakuntala, who was raised in a secluded abbey, or ashram, and falls in love with a monarch, whom she meets in the forest.
More info >>
Noce
Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra
Jul 9 – 8:00pm
Paul Lichty Jazz Orchestra performs at Noce
More info >>
Reiman Gardens
Garden Art Fair
Jul 10 – 10:00am
Reiman Gardens is proud to host our 19th annual Garden Art Fair. Come enjoy the work of new and returning artists who will be displaying and selling their garden and nature inspired art.
More info >>
Iowa State Capitol
Iowans for Reproductive Freedom
Jul 10 – 12:00pm
Now is our moment to come together and speak up for abortion access.
More info >>
Beaverdale Books
Meet the Author: Mary Gordon & Candace Camling
Jul 10 – 2:30pm
Bring the kids to meet author Mary Gordon and illustrator Candace Camling as they share stories about their work and the fascinating sites featured in their book.
More info >>
