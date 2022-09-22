Weekender Central Iowa! 51st Octagon Art Festival | Banned Books Scavenger Hunt | The Cult

Enjoy the cooler weather of the first weekend of fall with music, comedy, poetry and more! Top pick? Get out into the breeze with a wander around the 51st Octagon Art Festival in beautiful downtown Ames.
Franklin Avenue Library
Banned Books Scavenger Hunt
Sep 18 – Sep 24 –
September 18-24 is Banned Books week, which is a yearly event that celebrates the Freedom to Read.
More info >>
Dog-Eared Books
Poetry Slam
Sep 22 – 7:00pm
Poets, rejoice! Share your written creations and revel in the shared power of poetry.
More info >>
xBk Live
Together Pangea w/The Cavves
Sep 22 – 8:00pm
First Fleet Concerts Presents: Together Pangea with The Cavves & Daizey
More info >>
xBk Live
Jon Wayne and the Pain
Sep 23 – 7:00pm
Dub, Reggae, Electronic from Minneapolis
More info >>
Teehee's Comedy Club
Chastity Washington
Sep 23 – 7:00pm
Chastity is a regular at the Laugh Factory and Comedians You Should Know, and a headliner at Zanies Chicago.
More info >>
Noce
Andrew Walesch Jazz Orchestra
Sep 23 – 7:00pm
Join Minneapolis-based, nationally renowned performer Andrew Walesch and his orchestra for an exciting new show.
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
4 Day Watercolor Class (Teen-Adults)
Sep 24 – 10:00am
Introduction and advancement in watercolor techniques.
Students will learn how to use an artistic process to inspire ideas and develop art skills.
All skill levels welcome! Materials provided.
More info >>
Grand View University
Alice Aycock Public Lecture
Sep 24 – 3:00pm
Join us for an intimate discussion with world-renowned artist Alice Aycock as she discusses her storied career and her recent creation, “Liftoff”.
More info >>
xBk Live
Casey Joe Collins Album Release w/J.Jeffrey Messerole and Sara Routh
Sep 24 – 7:00pm
A steward of the road and custodian of its tales… xBk Presents Casey Joe Collins
More info >>
Gaslamp
Weakened Friends & Maita
Sep 24 – 7:00pm
Weakened Friends & MAITA
More info >>
Hoyt Sherman Place
The Cult
Sep 24 – 7:30pm
Mammoth Presents: THE CULT
More info >>
Ames
Octagon Art Festival
Sep 25 – 10:00am
Stroll along lovely Main Street in downtown Ames while you check out the live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.
More info >>
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Symphony Season Debut: Gershwin, Rodrigo & Ravel
Sep 25 – 2:30pm
Season debut! Classical guitar’s brightest star headlines a dazzling program packed with new and familiar classics.
More info >>
Val Air Ballroom
Jason Isabell and The 400 Unit
Sep 25 – 8:00pm
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit with special guest Olivia Jean
More info >>
Sheslow Auditorium
Governors of Iowa: Robert D. Ray Premiere + Discussion
Sep 26 – 7:00pm
Join Iowa PBS for an in-person premiere from the new series, Governors of Iowa
More info >>
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Agent Orange and The Complete Disaster
Sep 26 – 7:00pm
American punk rock band Agent Orange at Gas Lamp
More info >>
Five questions with Sharon Isbin, the ‘high priestess of the guitar,’ ahead of her Des Moines concerts
by Lily DeTaeye, Sep 21
Sharon Isbin
has been called “the pre-eminent guitarist of our time,” “finer even then Segovia,” and “the high priestess of the guitar” by news outlets across the world.
‘It was always about building it, destroying it, rebuilding, destroying’: The Cult’s new musical era brings them through Des Moines
by Kembrew McLeod, Sep 8
On a magical summer evening in 1986, after a fiery performance by the Cult, the sun refused to set. The band’s shows radiated a mystical quality that could realign heavenly bodies, though this anomaly of nature occurred because Finland’s Provinssirock Festival took place north of the Arctic Circle.
