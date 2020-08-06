Weekender, Aug. 6: Drive-in movies, The Beaker Brothers, the Iowa Motion Picture Awards and more local events this weekend

|
|
|
|
The Weekender
The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. Attend responsibly—we care about you!
.
|
|
Kernels Stadium
Movie Double Header – 2 Free Movies – 2 Nonprofits
Aug 6 – 5:30pm
Join National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library and The DISTRICT Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street for WALL-E and Field of Dreams!
|
|
Online
No Touching Sessions 11 // Coolzey
Aug 6 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
|
|
NewBo City Market
Rock the Block: The Surf Zombies
Aug 7 – 6:00pm
Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!
|
|
Online
Online! Friday Night Concert Series: The Beaker Brothers
Aug 7 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Iowa City Summer of the Arts virtually presents The Beaker Brothers for some ’60s-’70s nostalgia and jam band vibes.
|
|
Online
Out the Box Weekly Reading Series
Aug 7 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Out the Box reading series, presented by Mirrorbox Theatre, offers: ‘We Don’t Bury Cars,’ by Jerrod Jordahl, dir. Cavan Hallman. Ft. Dennis Barnett, Mic Evans, Marty Norton and Michael Spara.
|
|
Northside Marketplace
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark | FilmStreet Outdoor Movie
Aug 7 – 8:15pm
FilmScene and Iowa City Downtown District team up to offer free outdoor movies in Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood.
|
|
Coralville Public Library
Coralville Drive-in Theatre: ‘Field of Dreams’
Aug 7 – 8:30pm
From the 1950s to the early 1980s, the library’s 5th Street location was the Coralville Drive-in Theatre. Relive the past with drive-in movies in the parking lot!
|
|
NewBo City Market
Rock the Roost
Aug 8 – 12:00pm
Rock the Roost is a benefit concert in support of NewBo City Market!
The Mandela Effect, Brass Transit Authority, Williams and Wallace Duo & The Sensations Band will all take the Bankers Trust Stage.
|
|
Online
Iowa Motion Picture Awards Film Screenings
Aug 8 – 1:00pm (CDT)
Spend the afternoon watching nominated films in the lead-up to the evening’s virtual award ceremony!
|
|
Online
Second Annual Mud Dump
Aug 8 – 3:00pm (CDT)
Hercules Haven animal sanctuary is once again raising money by dumping buckets of mud on its most loyal supporters—the more you donate, the muddier they get! And you can watch it all online!
|
|
Online
Iowa Motion Picture Awards 29th Annual Awards Gala
Aug 8 – 7:00pm (CDT)
All the fun of the awards from wherever you are most comfortable!
|
|
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Summer of the Arts: ‘How To Train Your Dragon’
Aug 8 – 9:15pm
Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing! Registration required (opens 10 a.m. the Sunday prior to the show).
|
|
Online
Crumbs
Aug 9 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
|
|
Online
Riverside Theatre Presents: The Winter’s Tale
Aug 9 – 7:30pm (CDT)
Grab an ale and cozy up to your favorite screen for a tale of forgiveness, shepherds, bears, and the healing that is possible over time.
|
|
Online
‘Playing Possum’ Release Party
Aug 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Celebrate the release of Jennifer Black Reinhardt’s latest picture book with an online party hosted by Sidekick Coffee and Books!
|