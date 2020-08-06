Advertisement

Weekender, Aug. 6: Drive-in movies, The Beaker Brothers, the Iowa Motion Picture Awards and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

Kernels Stadium

Movie Double Header – 2 Free Movies – 2 Nonprofits

Aug 6 – 5:30pm

Join National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library and The DISTRICT Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street for WALL-E and Field of Dreams!


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 11 // Coolzey

Aug 6 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Block: The Surf Zombies

Aug 7 – 6:00pm

Rock the Block 2020 has sectioned the Market Yard into eight-foot squares, spaced six feet apart, for up to six people, to enjoy socially distanced tunes from favorite local acts!


More info >>




Online

Online! Friday Night Concert Series: The Beaker Brothers

Aug 7 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Iowa City Summer of the Arts virtually presents The Beaker Brothers for some ’60s-’70s nostalgia and jam band vibes.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box Weekly Reading Series

Aug 7 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Out the Box reading series, presented by Mirrorbox Theatre, offers: ‘We Don’t Bury Cars,’ by Jerrod Jordahl, dir. Cavan Hallman. Ft. Dennis Barnett, Mic Evans, Marty Norton and Michael Spara.


More info >>




Northside Marketplace

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark | FilmStreet Outdoor Movie

Aug 7 – 8:15pm

FilmScene and Iowa City Downtown District team up to offer free outdoor movies in Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood.


More info >>




Coralville Public Library

Coralville Drive-in Theatre: ‘Field of Dreams’

Aug 7 – 8:30pm

From the 1950s to the early 1980s, the library’s 5th Street location was the Coralville Drive-in Theatre. Relive the past with drive-in movies in the parking lot!


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Rock the Roost

Aug 8 – 12:00pm

Rock the Roost is a benefit concert in support of NewBo City Market!
The Mandela Effect, Brass Transit Authority, Williams and Wallace Duo & The Sensations Band will all take the Bankers Trust Stage.


More info >>








Online

Iowa Motion Picture Awards Film Screenings

Aug 8 – 1:00pm (CDT)

Spend the afternoon watching nominated films in the lead-up to the evening’s virtual award ceremony!


More info >>




Online

Second Annual Mud Dump

Aug 8 – 3:00pm (CDT)

Hercules Haven animal sanctuary is once again raising money by dumping buckets of mud on its most loyal supporters—the more you donate, the muddier they get! And you can watch it all online!


More info >>




Online

Iowa Motion Picture Awards 29th Annual Awards Gala

Aug 8 – 7:00pm (CDT)

All the fun of the awards from wherever you are most comfortable!


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts: ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

Aug 8 – 9:15pm

Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing! Registration required (opens 10 a.m. the Sunday prior to the show).


More info >>




Online

Crumbs

Aug 9 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Riverside Theatre Presents: The Winter’s Tale

Aug 9 – 7:30pm (CDT)

Grab an ale and cozy up to your favorite screen for a tale of forgiveness, shepherds, bears, and the healing that is possible over time.


More info >>




Online

‘Playing Possum’ Release Party

Aug 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Celebrate the release of Jennifer Black Reinhardt’s latest picture book with an online party hosted by Sidekick Coffee and Books!


More info >>





