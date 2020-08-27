Weekender, Aug. 27: Lyz Lenz, Crystal City, the Open Air Media Festival and more local events this weekend

|
The Weekender
The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues.
.
Online
The CAS on Montez Press Radio
Aug 27 – 4:00pm (CDT)
The Center for Afrofuturist Studies has the airwaves! This radio takeover at Montez Press Radio is curated by the team at CAS, a program of Public Space One.
Online
Lyz Lenz in conversation with Matthew Salesses
Aug 27 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Prairie Lights presents a virtual reading with Lyz Lenz, author of ‘Belabored,’ and conversation with Matthew Salesses, author of ‘Disappear Doppelgänger Disappear.’
Online
No Touching Sessions 13 // Paul Cary + Jordan Sellergren
Aug 27 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
Online
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Demonstration for Online Classes and More!
Aug 28 – 4:00pm
Sunrise Movement, Iowa Student Action and the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students along with their supporters will demonstrate against in-person classes at the University of Iowa.
Online
Crystal City Livestream for Derecho Relief
Aug 28 – 6:30pm (CDT)
Crystal City + guests will be livestreaming from YouTube with all tips donated to the storm relief efforts of Cedar Rapids’ Advocates for Social Justice.
The Englert Theatre
Out the Box: ‘Rastus and Hattie’
Aug 28 – 8:00pm
Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Rastus and Hattie’ by Lisa Langford. Directed by Anne McEvoy. Cast includes: Ananias Dixon, Chris Marroy, Caroline Price, Rip Russell, and more.
Online
MY LUCKY STARS – Made In Hong Kong Festival Live Commentary!
Aug 28 – 8:15pm (CDT)
Late Shift at the Grindhouse & 36 Chambers present a 1985 martial arts classic w/ live commentary from Scott Adkins (Ip Man 4: The Finale 葉問4：完結篇) and Frank Djeng.
Public Space One
Open Air Media Festival
Aug 28 – 8:30pm
This new festival expands the notion of public art at numerous spots across Iowa City, a readymade answer for the time of social distancing, and a desire for communal art experiences.
Plaza 425
Marking Time Low-Contact Book Launch
Aug 29 – 10:00am
The Iowa Music & Arts Association presents a book release event for Marking Time: A History of Drum & Bugle Corps in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Third time’s the charm!
National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library
Sapient
Aug 29 – 6:30pm
This outdoor performance by Iowa Arts Fellow Amenda Tate weaves together dance, painting and robotics, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the coining of the word “robot.”
Public Space One
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Summer of the Arts: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
Aug 29 – 9:00pm
Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing! Registration required (opens 10 a.m. the Sunday prior to the show).
Online
Crumbs ft. Elizabeth Moen
Aug 30 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
