Weekender, Aug. 27: Lyz Lenz, Crystal City, the Open Air Media Festival and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

The Weekender

The editor's pick of this weekend's virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues.








Online

The CAS on Montez Press Radio

Aug 27 – 4:00pm (CDT)

The Center for Afrofuturist Studies has the airwaves! This radio takeover at Montez Press Radio is curated by the team at CAS, a program of Public Space One.


More info >>




Online

Lyz Lenz in conversation with Matthew Salesses

Aug 27 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Prairie Lights presents a virtual reading with Lyz Lenz, author of ‘Belabored,’ and conversation with Matthew Salesses, author of ‘Disappear Doppelgänger Disappear.’


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 13 // Paul Cary + Jordan Sellergren

Aug 27 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

University of Iowa Pentacrest

Demonstration for Online Classes and More!

Aug 28 – 4:00pm

Sunrise Movement, Iowa Student Action and the Campaign to Organize Graduate Students along with their supporters will demonstrate against in-person classes at the University of Iowa.


More info >>




Online

Crystal City Livestream for Derecho Relief

Aug 28 – 6:30pm (CDT)

Crystal City + guests will be livestreaming from YouTube with all tips donated to the storm relief efforts of Cedar Rapids’ Advocates for Social Justice.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Out the Box: ‘Rastus and Hattie’

Aug 28 – 8:00pm

Mirrorbox Theatre presents ‘Rastus and Hattie’ by Lisa Langford. Directed by Anne McEvoy. Cast includes: Ananias Dixon, Chris Marroy, Caroline Price, Rip Russell, and more.


More info >>




Online

MY LUCKY STARS – Made In Hong Kong Festival Live Commentary!

Aug 28 – 8:15pm (CDT)

Late Shift at the Grindhouse & 36 Chambers present a 1985 martial arts classic w/ live commentary from Scott Adkins (Ip Man 4: The Finale 葉問4：完結篇) and Frank Djeng.


More info >>




Public Space One

Open Air Media Festival

Aug 28 – 8:30pm

This new festival expands the notion of public art at numerous spots across Iowa City, a readymade answer for the time of social distancing, and a desire for communal art experiences.


More info >>




Plaza 425

Marking Time Low-Contact Book Launch

Aug 29 – 10:00am

The Iowa Music & Arts Association presents a book release event for Marking Time: A History of Drum & Bugle Corps in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Third time’s the charm!


More info >>




National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library

Sapient

Aug 29 – 6:30pm

This outdoor performance by Iowa Arts Fellow Amenda Tate weaves together dance, painting and robotics, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the coining of the word “robot.”


More info >>




Public Space One

Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Aug 29 – 9:00pm

Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing! Registration required (opens 10 a.m. the Sunday prior to the show).


More info >>




Online

Crumbs ft. Elizabeth Moen

Aug 30 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>





