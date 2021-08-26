Advertisement

Weekender, Aug. 26: Dostoevsky at 200, Cedar Valley Pridefest, Bobby Rush

THE WEEKENDER

Outdoors, online, vax required—Eastern Iowans are looking out for each other as they’re planning late summer events. Close out Cedar Rapids Craft Beer Week with a couple of raucous parties, see the lights outside of Hancher, bookend your weekend with a couple of online educational programs or head north to Waterloo for Pride! As always, there’s something for everyone. Stay safe and spread joy!




Online

Chat from the Old Cap: LGBTQ Clinic

Aug 26 – 3:00pm

Meet three University of Iowa Health Care physicians who are committed to providing compassionate, comprehensive health care for the LGBTQ community. Free; registration required.


More info >>




University of Iowa Main Library

Opening Reception – From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200

Aug 26 – 4:00pm

Join exhibition curator Dr. Anna Barker for a reception celebrating its opening in the Main Library Gallery! Spend time exploring the exhibit, enjoy light refreshments and hear brief remarks.


More info >>




Lion Bridge Brewing Company

CR Beer Week: Brewers Dunk Tank

Aug 26 – 5:00pm

Join Lion Bridge for a fun Cedar Rapids Craft Beer Week even! Money raised will go toward Trees Forever for tree planting in CR as part of the one-year anniversary of the derecho.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio

Aug 26 – 6:30pm

Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.


More info >>




Chapel of Mercy, Mount Mercy University

Mustang Leadership Speaker Series | Willie Ray

Aug 26 – 6:30pm

Entrepreneur, restauranteur and #16 on Fortune’s 2021 World’s Greatest Leaders list—join Willie Ray as he kicks off our new speaker series.


More info >>




Downtown Waterloo

Cedar Valley Pridefest 2021

Aug 27 – Aug 28 –

Drag shows, live music, art, LGBTQ history, activities for kids–more than 18 hours of live entertainment over the course of the weekend!


More info >>




The Olympic South Side Theater

Bobby Rush Live w/ FunkDaddies, Kevin Burt

Aug 27 – 6:00pm

Grammy-winning blues legend Bobby Rush LIVE at The Olympic South Side Theater with FunkDaddies and Kevin Burt and Big Medicine.


More info >>




Cedar River Landing

Jim’s Birthday Beer Week Blowout

Aug 27 – 6:00pm

Jim’s Birthday Beer Week Blowout!
Punk Rock and beers for a great cause.


More info >>




Online

Curtis Taylor Trio

Aug 27 – 6:00pm

Join the African American Museum of Iowa for an evening of music as part of their 2021 Performance Series. Watch this amazing trio free and from the comfort of your home.


More info >>




Gabe’s

Anthony Worden & the Illiterati w/ ADE, Jim Swim

Aug 27 – 9:00pm

Gabe’s is joining the best of Iowa City rock and hip hop for this show! Proof of vaccination is required for entry.


More info >>




Dream City

I Heart Black Business Tour

Aug 28 – 10:30am

Tour Johnson County and Cedar Rapids while supporting black businesses! All tours start and end at Dream City. Lunch is included.


More info >>




Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom

Vice Iowa City Presents Kick-it 3

Aug 28 – 12:00pm

Kick-it Buy-Sell-Trade Expo was created to gather the sneaker/vintage/hype resell community within Iowa City & surrounding areas.


More info >>




Online

Iowa in Print: Jane Gilmor

Aug 28 – 1:00pm

Join Public Space One’s Iowa City Press Co-op for a virtual artist talk with Jane Gilmor, the third in the Iowa in Print series.


More info >>




Bever Park

Celebrate the Vote

Aug 28 – 1:00pm

An afternoon of reflection & celebration to commemorate 100+ years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’

Aug 28 – 7:45pm

FilmScene in the Park presents a story of Qing Dynasty romance and adventure.


More info >>




Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

15th Anniversary Celebration ft Rubix Kube

Aug 28 – 8:00pm

Prepare for a bodacious totally rad and ultimate time-warp at “THE EIGHTIES STRIKE BACK” starring RUBIX KUBE. Immediately following the concert stick around for a fireworks celebration!


More info >>




Gabe’s

Halfloves with Treesreach, Penny Peach, WWWW

Aug 28 – 8:00pm

Halfloves with Treesreach, Penny Peach, WWWW.


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Hancher Illuminated

Aug 28 – 8:30pm

Join Quixotic as they return to light up the exterior of Hancher and create beautiful spaces for captivating performances.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Bijou After Hours: ‘Jennifer’s Body’

Aug 28 – 10:00pm

A newly possessed high school cheerleader turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. Can her best friend put an end to the horror?


More info >>




Online

Refugee Employees: Know Your Rights Virtual Event

Aug 29 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Learn about the rights and requirements of refugee employees at this informational session. Interpretation available in Swahili and Kinyarwanda.


More info >>

Andre Perry to leave the Englert, search begins for next executive director

by Genevieve Trainor, Aug. 24

In a news release invoking “a new chapter,” the Englert Theatre in Iowa City announced on Tuesday that long-time executive director Andre Perry would be stepping down on Sept. 13 to “tackle new projects in the community.” READ MORE >>





Insomnia Cookies in Iowa City is now open

by Izabela Zaluska, Aug. 23

Warm cookies, cookie sandwiches and cookie cakes await anyone with a late-night or early-morning craving. Insomnia Cookies in Iowa City had its grand opening this past weekend at 125 E Washington St, which used to be Mama’s Deli & Catering. READ MORE >>


