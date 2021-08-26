Weekender, Aug. 26: Dostoevsky at 200, Cedar Valley Pridefest, Bobby Rush

|
THE WEEKENDER
Outdoors, online, vax required—Eastern Iowans are looking out for each other as they're planning late summer events. Close out Cedar Rapids Craft Beer Week with a couple of raucous parties, see the lights outside of Hancher, bookend your weekend with a couple of online educational programs or head north to Waterloo for Pride! As always, there's something for everyone. Stay safe and spread joy!
Online
Chat from the Old Cap: LGBTQ Clinic
Aug 26 – 3:00pm
Meet three University of Iowa Health Care physicians who are committed to providing compassionate, comprehensive health care for the LGBTQ community. Free; registration required.
University of Iowa Main Library
Opening Reception – From Revolutionary Outcast to a Man of God: Dostoevsky at 200
Aug 26 – 4:00pm
Join exhibition curator Dr. Anna Barker for a reception celebrating its opening in the Main Library Gallery! Spend time exploring the exhibit, enjoy light refreshments and hear brief remarks.
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
CR Beer Week: Brewers Dunk Tank
Aug 26 – 5:00pm
Join Lion Bridge for a fun Cedar Rapids Craft Beer Week even! Money raised will go toward Trees Forever for tree planting in CR as part of the one-year anniversary of the derecho.
The ArtiFactory
Phil Dorothy Drawing Studio
Aug 26 – 6:30pm
Bring your own drawing materials which can include graphite, charcoal, pastels or watercolors. Drawing boards and easels will be available.
Chapel of Mercy, Mount Mercy University
Mustang Leadership Speaker Series | Willie Ray
Aug 26 – 6:30pm
Entrepreneur, restauranteur and #16 on Fortune’s 2021 World’s Greatest Leaders list—join Willie Ray as he kicks off our new speaker series.
Downtown Waterloo
Cedar Valley Pridefest 2021
Aug 27 – Aug 28 –
Drag shows, live music, art, LGBTQ history, activities for kids–more than 18 hours of live entertainment over the course of the weekend!
The Olympic South Side Theater
Bobby Rush Live w/ FunkDaddies, Kevin Burt
Aug 27 – 6:00pm
Grammy-winning blues legend Bobby Rush LIVE at The Olympic South Side Theater with FunkDaddies and Kevin Burt and Big Medicine.
Cedar River Landing
Jim’s Birthday Beer Week Blowout
Aug 27 – 6:00pm
Jim’s Birthday Beer Week Blowout!
Punk Rock and beers for a great cause.
Online
Curtis Taylor Trio
Aug 27 – 6:00pm
Join the African American Museum of Iowa for an evening of music as part of their 2021 Performance Series. Watch this amazing trio free and from the comfort of your home.
Gabe’s
Anthony Worden & the Illiterati w/ ADE, Jim Swim
Aug 27 – 9:00pm
Gabe’s is joining the best of Iowa City rock and hip hop for this show! Proof of vaccination is required for entry.
Dream City
I Heart Black Business Tour
Aug 28 – 10:30am
Tour Johnson County and Cedar Rapids while supporting black businesses! All tours start and end at Dream City. Lunch is included.
Xtream Arena powered by Mediacom
Vice Iowa City Presents Kick-it 3
Aug 28 – 12:00pm
Kick-it Buy-Sell-Trade Expo was created to gather the sneaker/vintage/hype resell community within Iowa City & surrounding areas.
Online
Iowa in Print: Jane Gilmor
Aug 28 – 1:00pm
Join Public Space One’s Iowa City Press Co-op for a virtual artist talk with Jane Gilmor, the third in the Iowa in Print series.
Bever Park
Celebrate the Vote
Aug 28 – 1:00pm
An afternoon of reflection & celebration to commemorate 100+ years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.
FilmScene—Chauncey
‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’
Aug 28 – 7:45pm
FilmScene in the Park presents a story of Qing Dynasty romance and adventure.
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
15th Anniversary Celebration ft Rubix Kube
Aug 28 – 8:00pm
Prepare for a bodacious totally rad and ultimate time-warp at “THE EIGHTIES STRIKE BACK” starring RUBIX KUBE. Immediately following the concert stick around for a fireworks celebration!
Gabe’s
Halfloves with Treesreach, Penny Peach, WWWW
Aug 28 – 8:00pm
Halfloves with Treesreach, Penny Peach, WWWW.
Hancher Auditorium
Hancher Illuminated
Aug 28 – 8:30pm
Join Quixotic as they return to light up the exterior of Hancher and create beautiful spaces for captivating performances.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Bijou After Hours: ‘Jennifer’s Body’
Aug 28 – 10:00pm
A newly possessed high school cheerleader turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. Can her best friend put an end to the horror?
Refugee Employees: Know Your Rights Virtual Event
Aug 29 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Learn about the rights and requirements of refugee employees at this informational session. Interpretation available in Swahili and Kinyarwanda.
