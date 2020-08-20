Advertisement

Weekender, Aug. 20: ‘Space Jam,’ two plays for the Coronavirus age and more local events this weekend

Posted on by Celine Robins
Weekender

The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. This week, we have also included information about the Iowa Freedom Riders’ upcoming in-person protest. If you choose to attend, we urge you to wear a mask and practice physical distancing to the best of your ability. Attend responsibly—we care about you! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.








PIP (Pandemic Inspired Players)

Oscar

Aug 20 – 7:30pm

Local theater artists present a new play by Nicole DeSalle, designed to be performed at a social distance. Four neighbors, four condo porches, four perspectives.


More info >>




Online

No Touching Sessions 12 // Dark Family + Joe Yankee

Aug 20 – 8:00pm (CDT)

No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.


More info >>




Online

‘What We May Be’

Aug 21 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents a world premiere by Iowa City playwright Matt Falduto, written specifically to be performed over Zoom.


More info >>




University of Iowa Pentacrest

Iowa Freedom Riders Protest

Aug 21 – 7:00pm

This protest will be centered around getting Justice for Makeda, information on Tremayne’s case, and updates on what IFR has been up to.


More info >>




Online

Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Johnny Kilowatt Band

Aug 21 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!


More info >>




Northside Marketplace

Rear Window | FilmStreet Outdoor Movie

Aug 21 – 7:55pm

FilmScene and Iowa City Downtown District team up to offer free outdoor movies in Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood.


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: ‘While We Wait’

Aug 21 – 8:00pm (CDT)

Mirrorbox Theatre presents this week’s Out the Box in special collaboration with Riverside Theatre. Charly Evon Simpson’s ‘While We Wait’ is directed by Chris Okiishi.


More info >>




Coralville Public Library

Coralville Drive-in Theatre: ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Aug 21 – 8:30pm

From the 1950s to the early 1980s the 5th Street location the Library sits on was the Coralville Drive-in Theatre. Relive the past with drive-in movies in the parking lot!


More info >>








Online

Alec J. Lang

Aug 22 – 7:00pm (CDT)

The latest offering from Uptown Bill’s Stay at Home Concert Series!


More info >>




Online

‘What We May Be’

Aug 22 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents a world premiere by Iowa City playwright Matt Falduto, written specifically to be performed over Zoom.


More info >>




Iowa City Municipal Airport

Summer of the Arts: ‘Space Jam’

Aug 22 – 9:00pm

Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing! Registration required (opens 10 a.m. the Sunday prior to the show).


More info >>




Online

Magical Fish and Mermaids

Aug 23 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre continues its series of summer shows available to viewers all over the world. Livestreamed, with limited onsite seating at Ron-de-Voo Park in downtown West Liberty.


More info >>




Online

‘What We May Be’

Aug 23 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents a world premiere by Iowa City playwright Matt Falduto, written specifically to be performed over Zoom.


More info >>




Online

Crumbs ft. Matt DeWine

Aug 23 – 4:00pm (CDT)

Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.


More info >>




Online

Favorite Author Showcase

Aug 24 – 4:30pm (CDT)

“Meet” author Patti Seda virtually to discuss her new book, ‘Discovering Job Joy: Your Guide to Stretching without Snapping.’


More info >>


