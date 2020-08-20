Weekender, Aug. 20: ‘Space Jam,’ two plays for the Coronavirus age and more local events this weekend

|
Weekender
The editor’s pick of this weekend’s virtual and physically distanced events from local artists and venues. This week, we have also included information about the Iowa Freedom Riders’ upcoming in-person protest. If you choose to attend, we urge you to wear a mask and practice physical distancing to the best of your ability. Attend responsibly—we care about you! If you’d like to receive the Weekender in your inbox every Thursday, sign up for our newsletter.
PIP (Pandemic Inspired Players)
Oscar
Aug 20 – 7:30pm
Local theater artists present a new play by Nicole DeSalle, designed to be performed at a social distance. Four neighbors, four condo porches, four perspectives.
Online
No Touching Sessions 12 // Dark Family + Joe Yankee
Aug 20 – 8:00pm (CDT)
No Touching Sessions is a crowdless concert series recorded in an empty venue at Gabe’s Iowa City presented by Threshold Apprehension Sound. New concert broadcast each Thursday @ 8 p.m.
Online
‘What We May Be’
Aug 21 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents a world premiere by Iowa City playwright Matt Falduto, written specifically to be performed over Zoom.
University of Iowa Pentacrest
Iowa Freedom Riders Protest
Aug 21 – 7:00pm
This protest will be centered around getting Justice for Makeda, information on Tremayne’s case, and updates on what IFR has been up to.
Online
Online! Friday Night Concert Series: Johnny Kilowatt Band
Aug 21 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Iowa City Summer of the Arts presents its Friday Night Concert Series online!
Northside Marketplace
Rear Window | FilmStreet Outdoor Movie
Aug 21 – 7:55pm
FilmScene and Iowa City Downtown District team up to offer free outdoor movies in Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood.
Online
Out the Box: ‘While We Wait’
Aug 21 – 8:00pm (CDT)
Mirrorbox Theatre presents this week’s Out the Box in special collaboration with Riverside Theatre. Charly Evon Simpson’s ‘While We Wait’ is directed by Chris Okiishi.
Coralville Public Library
Coralville Drive-in Theatre: ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’
Aug 21 – 8:30pm
From the 1950s to the early 1980s the 5th Street location the Library sits on was the Coralville Drive-in Theatre. Relive the past with drive-in movies in the parking lot!
Online
Alec J. Lang
Aug 22 – 7:00pm (CDT)
The latest offering from Uptown Bill’s Stay at Home Concert Series!
Online
‘What We May Be’
Aug 22 – 7:00pm (CDT)
Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents a world premiere by Iowa City playwright Matt Falduto, written specifically to be performed over Zoom.
Iowa City Municipal Airport
Summer of the Arts: ‘Space Jam’
Aug 22 – 9:00pm
Summer of the Arts Free Summer Movie Series moves to the Airport for socially distanced drive-in viewing! Registration required (opens 10 a.m. the Sunday prior to the show).
Online
Magical Fish and Mermaids
Aug 23 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre continues its series of summer shows available to viewers all over the world. Livestreamed, with limited onsite seating at Ron-de-Voo Park in downtown West Liberty.
Online
‘What We May Be’
Aug 23 – 2:00pm (CDT)
Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents a world premiere by Iowa City playwright Matt Falduto, written specifically to be performed over Zoom.
Online
Crumbs ft. Matt DeWine
Aug 23 – 4:00pm (CDT)
Crumbs is a live-streamed talk show ft. Ryan Joseph Anderson & Brian Johannesen, musicians & music industry professionals. They’ll discuss w/ guests the current and future state of the industry.
Online
Favorite Author Showcase
Aug 24 – 4:30pm (CDT)
“Meet” author Patti Seda virtually to discuss her new book, ‘Discovering Job Joy: Your Guide to Stretching without Snapping.’
