Weekender, April 8: Dan Levy, ‘Doctor Faustus,’ ‘Sonnets for an Old Century’

Posted on by Celine Robins
THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium. This weekend is rife with opportunities to bask in virtual theatre, with Riverside Theatre’s Sonnets for an Old Century, Iowa City Community Theatre’s pandemic take on Faustus and more, and if that ain’t enough for ya, The UI Lecture Series is bringing in Dan Levy!

If you know of an upcoming virtual, outdoor or otherwise safely distanced event that you’d like to see in the Weekender, send us an email at lv@littlevillagemag.com to tell us about it.




University of Iowa Theatre Building

I’m Writing to You Today

Apr 1 – Apr 30 – All day

I’m Writing to You Today is an environmental audio experience that will lead you through campus in the footsteps of our queer ancestors.


More info >>




Online

Discover Iowa’s Birds: Intro to Birding

Apr 8 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Join Iowa birder Linda Rudolph to learn how to get started with birding on campus & beyond! This is a free online program held on Zoom. All are welcome!


More info >>




Online

Steven Dunn Reading

Apr 8 – 3:30pm

Cornell College Center for the Literary Arts presents a reading by novelist and faculty member Steven Dunn. Free; reservations required.


More info >>




Online

2nd Thursday Series: The Last Gasp—Opera and Epidemics

Apr 8 – 7:00pm (CDT)

How does opera portray diseases while exploring the social, moral and aesthetic issues of a period in history? A discussion with Dr. Karen Wachsmuth and Emeritus Professor Christopher Squier.


More info >>




Online

Acting Out While Staying In: An Evening of Virtual Comedy — April 9–11

Apr 9 – Apr 11 –

Laugh with us from the safety and comfort of your own home as we present three unique half hour productions with one unifying theme—the living room.


More info >>




Online

Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera

Apr 9 – 7:30pm (CDT)

A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three Corridor artists.


More info >>




Online

The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus

Apr 9 – 7:30pm

Join ICCT for a live reading of Christopher Marlowe’s classic tale! The production makes use of costuming and creative virtual settings to bring this Renaissance play to life for a modern audience.


More info >>




Online

An Evening with Dan Levy

Apr 9 – 9:00pm

Part of the University of Iowa Lecture Series! Dan Levy is best known for his work on the award-winning television show Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene Levy.


More info >>




Online

The Writers’ Rooms Presents: Writers of the Aether

Apr 10 – 10:00am (CDT)

Dazzling, provocative, contemplative, ironic… Members of The Writers’ Rooms show they can take the theme of Air to imaginative heights in story, memoir, poetry, and essay.


More info >>








Online

Saturdays at the Stanley: Japanese Woodblock Prints

Apr 10 – 2:00pm (CDT)

Check out how Japanese artists used multiple woodblocks to make color prints.


More info >>




Online

Virtual Film Screening: GUNDA

Apr 10 – 7:00pm (CDT)

Join Iowa Farm Sanctuary and VegLife Des Moines for a first look at Joaquin Phoenix’s new documentary before its release in theaters.


More info >>




Online

Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera

Apr 10 – 7:30pm (CDT)

A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.


More info >>




Online

The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus

Apr 10 – 7:30pm

Join ICCT for a live reading of Christopher Marlowe’s classic tale! The production makes use of costuming and creative virtual settings to bring this Renaissance play to life for a modern audience.


More info >>




Online

UI Dance presents revolve

Apr 10 – 8:00pm (CDT)

This virtual concert will feature works by MFA candidates Kate Vincek and Julia Cooper, as well as performances by MFA candidate Mariko Ishikawa.


More info >>




Online

Zoom lecture “Grant Wood’s Abandoned Plans”

Apr 11 – 2:00pm

We will never completely know what Grant Wood wanted to accomplish, but we can look at a few of his ideas that remained.


More info >>




Online

Sonnets for an Old Century by José Rivera

Apr 11 – 2:00pm (CDT)

A diverse kaleidoscope on what it means to be alive, featuring a cast of twenty-three corridor artists.


More info >>




Online

The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus

Apr 11 – 2:00pm

Join ICCT for a live reading of Christopher Marlowe’s classic tale! The production makes use of costuming and creative virtual settings to bring this Renaissance play to life for a modern audience.


More info >>




Online

Vino Vérité: ‘Acasa, My Home’

Apr 11 – 4:00pm

Film opens for viewing Friday, April 9; join FilmScene for a virtual reception Sunday, April 11 with filmmaker Radu Ciorniciuc—live from Romania.


More info >>




Online

“Reimagining the Sonnet,” Youth Writing Workshop for Grades 7-12

Apr 11 – 5:30pm

Calling all writers in grades 7-12! What or whom have you missed most during the past year? Now let’s write a sonnet about it … Free; registration required.


More info >>

SPRING HAIKU

In honor of National Poetry Month and the kick-off of Riverside Theatre’s Sonnet Project, we invited our readers to indulge in a slightly less time-intensive type of formal poetry. Here are a few of our reader-sourced spring moments, crystalized in haiku:
Sonnet for your thoughts?
Fourteen lines crease your forehead.
What rhyme schemes lie there?
—Adam Knight, Riverside Theatre Producing Artistic Director
Iowa springtime
Shorts, bikes, sun, grills and flowers
Oh, look now, more snow
—Jim B.
Blooming opinions
Summering in witticism
Die during the fall
—Chad C.
sweet ripe fragrances
have bruised the frost into green
my cheeks have reddened
—Aaron M.
A stuffed elephant.
Keeps watch from upstairs window,
as morning rain greets the day.
—Tena K.
Birds at the feeder
Pine cones scattered in the yard
Orange peel in my lap
—Haley J.


