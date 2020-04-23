Weekender, April 23: Quarantine Edition #6

|
The Weekender
This weekend's can't-miss events online! Stay inside and explore the world.
.
Online
Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom Netflix Party
Apr 23 – 7:00pm
No more Zooms, only Doom! FilmScene and friends had so much fun last week watching Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, they’re keeping the franchise going.
Online
Goat FarmChat and Story Time
Apr 24 – 10:00am
Sure, this is technically for kids. But we could all use more goats in our life right about now.
Online
Stories From SILT W/ Executive Director Suzan Erem
Apr 24 – 11:00am
Learn more about the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust in this Q&A with Executive Director Suzan Erem.
Online
From Pitch to Press: Navigating Book Publishing Like a Pro
Apr 24 – 6:00pm
How does a manuscript move from a hard-drive to a reader curled up on a couch? Learn all about it from the comfort of your couch.
Online
Miss Christine – April Virtual Concert Series
Apr 24 – 7:00pm
Join Iowa musician Christine Moad for online performances, playing requests and welcoming virtual guests. No charge; tips always welcome!
Online
Out the Box: Night Creatures
Apr 24 – 8:00pm
“Out the Box” is a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: ‘Night Creatures’ by Justice Hehir.
Online
The Cruelest Month: A Virtual Tarot Pop-Up
Apr 25 – 12:00pm
Join Dawn of Folkloracle in the Matrix for an afternoon of virtual tarot sessions!
Online
Online Trivia Fundraiser for CommUnity (The Crisis Center)
Apr 25 – 7:00pm
Old Capitol City Roller Derby is pairing with Andrew’s Bar Exam to host online trivia to raise money for CommUnity (formerly The Crisis Center) in Iowa City.
Online
#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading
Apr 25 – 7:00pm
Hosted by Dawson Davenport and the Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Café. This week: Gina Cole, Chelsea Hendrickson and Jackie Bird.
Online
The Nadas Duo Virtual Storytellers Tour – Iowa City
Apr 25 – 7:00pm
The Nadas are taking their Storytellers Tour into the virtual world, with a portion of ticket sales each night going to the venue they had been scheduled to play (in IC: The Mill).
Online
Iowa City Hospice Online Walk for Dignity 2020
Apr 26 – 8:00am
This year, it’s an online event! You can stay home and stay safe, but still join us in spirit and on the internet. Put on your Walk or team shirt, and post photos or videos to our Facebook page.
Online
Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase
Apr 26 – 12:30pm
The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards are postponed, but now there’s more time to screen nominated films! Nominated films will be screened every Sunday at 6 p.m. 3/22-7/26/2020. Reg req.
