Weekender, April 23: Quarantine Edition #6

Posted on by Celine Robins
The Weekender

This weekend's can't-miss events online! Stay inside and explore the world.




Online

Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom Netflix Party

Apr 23 – 7:00pm

No more Zooms, only Doom! FilmScene and friends had so much fun last week watching Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, they’re keeping the franchise going.


More info >>




Online

Goat FarmChat and Story Time

Apr 24 – 10:00am

Sure, this is technically for kids. But we could all use more goats in our life right about now.


More info >>




Online

Stories From SILT W/ Executive Director Suzan Erem

Apr 24 – 11:00am

Learn more about the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust in this Q&A with Executive Director Suzan Erem.


More info >>




Online

From Pitch to Press: Navigating Book Publishing Like a Pro

Apr 24 – 6:00pm

How does a manuscript move from a hard-drive to a reader curled up on a couch? Learn all about it from the comfort of your couch.


More info >>




Online

Miss Christine – April Virtual Concert Series

Apr 24 – 7:00pm

Join Iowa musician Christine Moad for online performances, playing requests and welcoming virtual guests. No charge; tips always welcome!


More info >>




Online

Out the Box: Night Creatures

Apr 24 – 8:00pm

“Out the Box” is a new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, streamed live and to a limited audience. Presented by Mirrorbox Theatre. This week: ‘Night Creatures’ by Justice Hehir.


More info >>




Online

The Cruelest Month: A Virtual Tarot Pop-Up

Apr 25 – 12:00pm

Join Dawn of Folkloracle in the Matrix for an afternoon of virtual tarot sessions!


More info >>




Online

Online Trivia Fundraiser for CommUnity (The Crisis Center)

Apr 25 – 7:00pm

Old Capitol City Roller Derby is pairing with Andrew’s Bar Exam to host online trivia to raise money for CommUnity (formerly The Crisis Center) in Iowa City.


More info >>




Online

#StayHome Live Virtual Poetry Reading

Apr 25 – 7:00pm

Hosted by Dawson Davenport and the Indigenous Peoples Art Gallery and Café. This week: Gina Cole, Chelsea Hendrickson and Jackie Bird.


More info >>




Online

The Nadas Duo Virtual Storytellers Tour – Iowa City

Apr 25 – 7:00pm

The Nadas are taking their Storytellers Tour into the virtual world, with a portion of ticket sales each night going to the venue they had been scheduled to play (in IC: The Mill).


More info >>




Online

Iowa City Hospice Online Walk for Dignity 2020

Apr 26 – 8:00am

This year, it’s an online event! You can stay home and stay safe, but still join us in spirit and on the internet. Put on your Walk or team shirt, and post photos or videos to our Facebook page.


More info >>




Online

Online Event: The Iowa Motion Picture Awards Showcase

Apr 26 – 12:30pm

The 29th Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards are postponed, but now there’s more time to screen nominated films! Nominated films will be screened every Sunday at 6 p.m. 3/22-7/26/2020. Reg req.


More info >>


