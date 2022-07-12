Waukee’s Arts Festival is back for its seventh year

Waukee’s seventh-annual Arts Festival starts at 5 p.m. on Friday in Centennial Park, featuring homegrown music, over 100 artists selling original handmade work, a beer garden and food.

The festival will feature Bulgogi from Sooks, wood oven-cooked pizza from Ferinheit Pizza, street tacos from Roadside Tacos, fresh hand-rolled Thai-inspired ice cream from Totally Rolled, and smoky meat from Cowboy Papa BBQ.

Artists will be competing for a chance at Best of Show with a prize of $500, second place for $300, and third place for $200, judged by seven jurors voting separately from different locations. Along with the art vendors will be a large Student Artists exhibit.

Featured artists include Ashley Fay Vance, Brooke Peterson , Karrie Daniels, and Monica Zunino to name a few plus many more.

Friday’s music will start with School of Rock at 6 p.m. and an uncanny Elton John/Billy Joel tribute from Elton and Billy at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s entertainment includes activities for the kids, and daytime music from Ky Groon, Tyler Frazier, Brittany Sword, Josh Sinclair, Luke Fox and Abigail Phelps. A featured performance from Decoy will end the two-day summer fest.

Saturday’s schedule

Kite Flyers – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Balloon Animals with Jonathan May – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Magic Show with Jonathan May – 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Kite Building Kids Activity – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Des Moines Breakerz – 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Girls Rock! DSM – 5 to 6 p.m.

Artists’ Booths close at 6 p.m.

Katie and the Honky Tonks – 6 to 8 p.m.

Decoy – 8 to 10 p.m.

The Arts Festival will provide shuttles to and from parking areas, as well as water filling stations and booth-sitter services.

Centennial Park is located at 1255 Warrior Lane in Waukee.

Visit the Waukee Arts Festival website for more information, become a volunteer, or purchase a “I’m Waukee AF” T-shirt.