Watch: One trashy art show







1 Share

Studio Visit: Post Consumer Content Post Consumer Content, a series of art installations curated by artist Louise Fisher, featured the work of five area artists over the course of five weeks in July and August. Each week, one artist displayed work outside Public Space One that took used items most would discard, and showed how art can reveal the possibilities within what’s often considered garbage in a way that makes people rethink their relationships to consumer goods, waste and the environment.Featured artists—Caitlin Mary Margarett, Jager Palad, Ayla Boylen, Tim Tabor and Peggy Fitzgerald Posted by Little Village Mag on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Post Consumer Content, a series of art installations curated by artist Louise Fisher, featured the work of five area artists over the course of five weeks in July and August. Each week, one artist displayed work outside Public Space One that took used items most would discard, and showed how art can reveal the possibilities within what’s often considered garbage in a way that makes people rethink their relationships to consumer goods, waste and the environment.

“Why buy a new toaster oven when you can go to Walmart and get a new one for 15 bucks?” artist Jager Palad said. “It was that whole replace instead of fix mentality that yielded so much waste … and a kind of pride in excess.”

Caitlin Mary Margarett — who incorporated old chicken wire, picked weeds and recycled plastic in her installation — agreed.

“When it comes to food or art supplies or anything else, as a conscientious consumer, I think we kind of vote with the way we spend our money,” she said.

Featured artists: Caitlin Mary Margarett, Jager Palad, Ayla Boylen, Tim Tabor and Peggy Fitzgerald

Presented by Artifacts







1 Share

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com