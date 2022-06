Watch: Hundreds protest Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Iowa City

“I want to encourage you to gain strength and purpose from this collective body here today,” Francine Thompson, executive director of the Emma Goldman Clinic, told the hundred gathered at the Pentacrest on Friday night, June 24. “Because we have a long, hard fight ahead of us.”

The protest in response to the Republican-appointed majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping Americans of the federal right to an abortion was the largest in Iowa City since the protests against racial injustice and police violence in 2020.

Following several speeches on the Pentacrest, protesters marched through downtown, filling the streets as they made a circuit back to the Old Capitol Building.