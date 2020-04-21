Watch: Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase — PromptPress

Advertisement

Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase — PromptPress

Posted on by Little Village

The current moment brings into sharp focus the need to support our arts and culture venues and local artists. The Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase is an eight-part series of performances that invite community contributions to artists and to the nonprofit arts organizations that support their work year-round.

Performance #1: Excerpts from PromptPress Issue #8, Spring 2020

To support PromptPress, visit promptpress.org/subscribe-support

Support the featured artists:

Lauren Frances Evans — Venmo: @lafrevens
Lexi JanizekCenter for Worker Justice
Stanford Cheung — Paypal: stanford.cheung@hotmail.com
Skylar Alexander — Venmo: @skylar-alexander

Presented by the Iowa City Downtown District and Little Village Mag


