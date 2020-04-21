Watch: Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase — PromptPress









The current moment brings into sharp focus the need to support our arts and culture venues and local artists. The Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase is an eight-part series of performances that invite community contributions to artists and to the nonprofit arts organizations that support their work year-round.

Performance #1: Excerpts from PromptPress Issue #8, Spring 2020

To support PromptPress, visit promptpress.org/subscribe-support

Support the featured artists:

Lauren Frances Evans — Venmo: @lafrevens

Lexi Janizek — Center for Worker Justice

Stanford Cheung — Paypal: stanford.cheung@hotmail.com

Skylar Alexander — Venmo: @skylar-alexander

Presented by the Iowa City Downtown District and Little Village Mag









